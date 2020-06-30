What Would It Take to Dethrone the Dollar?

No reserve currencies last forever. So what would it take to end dollar dominance?

Thought Experiment

What would have to happen to DOLLAR for it not to be an option? If it went from 97 (DXY) to 50 would it still be an option?

The US dollar Index has nothing to do with it.

Thy this thought experiment instead. What Would It Take For the Yuan to Displace the Dollar?

China Would Have To

Float the yuan End capital controls Respect property rights Have a bond market big enough (China has virtually no gov't bond market) Have global trust Be willing to have trade deficits Stop export priority mercantilism Have a currency market big enough

Perhaps China meets condition 8. It flunks the first 7.

Look closer and those are general requirements, not China-specific requirements.

How many requirements does the Eurozone meet?

The Eurozone meets conditions 1, 2, 3, 5, and 8.

Germany and the surplus states will not easily or willingly give up on points 6 and 7.

The biggest holdup against the Euro is lack of a bond market. The individual countries have sovereign bonds but they trade at different rates due to different risks.

There are no euro-denominated bonds to speak of.

Alternatives

There are no alternatives. To be an alternative, a county has to meet those 8 conditions.

Political Conditions

Political conditions are such right now that there will not be any alternatives soon. That could change if politics in the US, EU, or China changed, but don't hold your breath on China.

The Euro may not even survive. It is a fatally flawed currency yet it is 1 of only 2 possible alternates that meets condition 8.

Stable Wagon

The only other thing that could derail this very stable wagon is if the US went totally insane politically.

What if the US went whole hog on AOC's global warming plan and also gave away $1,000,000 annually indexed to inflation to everyone in the US to fix income inequality?

Yep, something like that would do it.

In the general sense, it would take a political event that caused hyperinflation.

Mish