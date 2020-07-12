Mish Talk
What Will the Next Covid Stimulus Bill Look Like?

Mish

There will be another Covid stimulus package from Congress. But Democrats and Republicans have competing views.

Which View Will Win?

Democrats want to extend benefits. Republicans, led by Trump seek a back-to work bonus.

Fox News comments Here’s what Trump’s back-to-work bonus could look like

Republicans are resisting an extension of the $600 expanded unemployment benefit implemented as part of the CARES Act in March, and the Trump administration has instead pushed a so-called “back-to-work bonus.”

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman has a plan that would provide individuals returning to work with a temporary $450 a week payment on top of their wages for several weeks.

Kudlow called Portman’s plan a “good idea” during an interview with Fox News.

Texas Republican Kevin Brady has proposed turning unemployment benefits into a bonus for returning to work. Specifically, it would give workers two weeks’ worth of $600 payments if they find a job, or $1,200.

Expiring Benefits

The $600 pandemic benefit will expire on July 31 unless Congress agrees to an extension. At the end of June, more than 19 million people received benefits.

At Least for a While, It Pays Better to Be Unemployed

On May 18, I commented At Least for a While, It Pays Better to Be Unemployed

That must end, not slowly, but immediately. Unemployment insurance should never pay more than someone was making before.

Pick a limit, but I suggest something like 60% maximum.

If you make it zero, you immediately throw people off the cliff edge via government-mandated shutdowns.

Trump's View

Trump wants to cut payroll taxes (FICA etc.) for those who find a job.

The nice thing about Trump's idea is the that it benefits lower wage employees the most because of the FICA cutoff at $137,700 for 2020.

But what if previously-employed people cannot find a job or simply do not want to?

Two Flawed Approaches

  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's approach encourages people not to work.
  • Republican approaches punish people who genuinely want a job but cannot find one.

The correct compromise is not to to do both but rather to provide some benefit to those who return to work while tapering benefits for those who don't to ensure people do not take advantage of free benefits.

As a Libertarian, it pains me to suggest government to do anything. But doing nothing also implies there never would have been any shutdowns, with clearly disastrous consequences. 

In this case, if Government mandates a shutdown, then it has to properly mitigate the consequences. Competing views show that is easier said than done.

Getting the compromise wrong would be a huge disaster.

Mish

Comments (7)
No. 1-6
tokidoki
tokidoki

Jobs? LOL. Nobody cares about those.

Whichever bill provides the most benefits to corporate sponsors will pass. That's it, full stop.

shamrock
shamrock

The pandemic was shutting things down before any government mandate. And as long as there is a pandemic things won't really come back no matter how hard Trump blows at it.

Sechel
Sechel

as much as i think a social safety net is important here, we'll never solve anything if we simply keep extending benefits and not getting the virus under control. Trump is encouraging infections and discouraging social distancing and mask wearing.

If you love the curves of Europe and the Unites States, they both spike but Europe's went down while America's flattened and has no re-accelerated. This is all so unnecessary.

There can't be economic growth as long as the virus is out of control.

vanderlyn
vanderlyn

i agree with above sentiment. whichever deal gives the most to the most connected big corporations and bankers will get passed. this is amerika. we don't care about actual quality of life of the majority of humans. we care about business.

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Out-of-work you hire me, while out-of-work me hire you. We pay each other from the paychecks we get from the US gov's printing press. Hey. Works for me. :) Hmmm. That would be a great way to improve the productivity of people on Social Security!

Then we hook a generator to Keynes's corpse.

gregggg
gregggg

It depends: How much livestock do they have left in the nursing homes to sacrifice this keep this big corporate commercial running? Ya gotta have big complicated numbers to keep the sheep in line.

