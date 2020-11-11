TheStreet
What Will a Lame Duck Trump Do?

Mish

A lame duck president has potential to disrupt the markets. What's in store?

Final Acts 

Bloomberg has an interesting article worth discussing: Lame-Duck Trump Has Potential to Upset Markets With Final Acts

After President-elect Joe Biden’s win is certified, Trump will enter the so-called lame duck phase of his presidency with a capacity for disruption that is formidable. Any number of executive decisions might leave investors on tenterhooks. Already, he’s ousted his defense chief and remade the leadership at the Pentagon.

Disputes with China spanning commerce, technology and human rights, the trade spat with Europe, and the upcoming deadline on U.S. government funding in December all offer the potential for market-moving action. The current Congress remains in place through the end of the year. Earlier this week, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said the Trump administration is “not finished yet” with getting tough on China.

“An aggrieved and outgoing President Trump may not be in a very cooperative mood, resulting in a shutdown-standoff that could bruise an already ailing U.S. economy burdened with an ongoing pandemic,” wrote Gabrielle Debinski of GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. “The upcoming lame-duck session could be more tumultuous than ever.”

Domestic political maneuvers and presidential pardons are a traditional feature of lame-duck periods of departing American leaders, and one that on the face of it shouldn’t have much market impact.

But Mark Tinker, a former Axa SA strategist and founder of Market Thinking Ltd., raises the possibility that an attempt to settle scores with political insiders might lead to some disruption.

“One intriguing suggestion is that between now and inauguration, Trump, with little to lose, could simply de-classify large amounts of documents pertaining to the activities of what he has always referred to as ‘The Swamp,’” Tinker wrote in a note Tuesday. “Whether the markets are prepared for that remains to be seen.”

The Threats

  1. China: Ho hum. Trump has escalated threats against China for years. 
  2. Pardons: Every president has a barrage of poor pardons and a few good ones they should have made earlier. Snowden deserves a pardon but won't get one.
  3. Declassification: Please do! The more the better. 
  4. Covid package: If a bipartisan package emerges, Trump will either sign it or risk being overridden.
  5. War: That is the key thing the article did not discuss but should have. Who really knows what Trump might try in Iran? 

Biden can and hopefully will reverse the Iran embargo but he cannot reverse bombings.

Declassification would be welcome and most of the other threats, except war, Biden can easily reverse.

Comments (10)
No. 1-8
Tengen
Tengen

I'm not really worried about Trump's final months, at least not domestically. He can issue pardons, declassify whatever, or take as many shots at the blue team as he wants.

The only concern is that he might do something stupid to further antagonize Iran. The Saudis are already publicly calling for this and we all know Israel would be thrilled too.

If Trump goes down this road to goad Iran, I hope his followers recognize how useless he looks. Both the Israelis and Saudis welcomed Biden quickly (especially Israel) so if Trump still treats them like his best friends it would look more pathetic than ever.

shamrock
shamrock

martial law

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Standard opeating procedure for failed republicans is “ruin” from the “rule or ruin” playbook, expect nothing else but temper tantrums not in the best interest of Americans - GUARANTEED!

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

There are way too many old, obsolete (some/many of them), anti-democratic laws on the books. Who the fuck knows what Fat Donnie from Queens will try?
FDR interned a whole class of people for no good reason.
Lincoln did some nasty stuff during the War of Northern Aggression.
Wilson. Duh.

Donnie Fatso is desparate. Letitia James is chomping at the bit.
The Russians will want their loans repaid.

njbr
njbr

I'm sure the overturning of the election is top of his mind.

He's convinced it was stolen and is trying to set the stage for no turnover of power. After all, he is the favorite of the people.

He's just working on replacements of the doubters and lily-livered.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

The political focus during the lame duck session will be on the run-off elections in Georgia for 2 Senate seats.

Trump's best bet is to say nothing so as not to destroy Republicans' chances at winning at least one of those seats.

Congress (Pelosi) will propose a big, vote getting, COVID stimulus package. The Republican controlled Senate will have to be clever in how they deal with it; such as offering more individual support as long as there is no money going directly to states for bailouts.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

I’m not sure what Trump might do....but I sure don’t trust him...mostly I think he’d like to cheat and steal the election.

But once that string plays out, he might do something really stupid. He is a very delusional man....or just extremely dishonest. One or the other ( or both) and neither is great.

And not sure how I feel about a “retired” President Trump. And I’m not sure even the Secret Service can completely protect him from novichock and polonium.

Bohm-Bawerk
Bohm-Bawerk

He won’t be too crazy as he’s been grooming his kids and son in law Jared for the job. If he goes out with really bad behavior then those kids never get to take over the empire.

