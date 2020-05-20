Mish Talk
What States Were Hardest Hit by the Coronavirus?

Mish

Not all states were equally impacted by Covid-19. How did you fare?

The Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey highlights state-to-state differences in hits to household income.

What information will the Household Pulse Survey collect?

The Household Pulse Survey will ask individuals about their experiences in terms of employment status, spending patterns, food security, housing, physical and mental health, access to health care, and educational disruption. The questionnaire is a result of collaboration between the U.S. Census Bureau and the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS), the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The data collected will enable the Census Bureau to produce statistics at a state level and for the 15 largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). The survey also is designed to be longitudinal: data will provide insights with regard to how household experiences changed during the pandemic.

When will Data be Made Available from the Household Pulse Survey?

Data collection for the Household Pulse Survey began on April 23, 2020. The Census Bureau will collect data for 90 days, and release data on a weekly basis. (For the first release, the Census Bureau anticipates it will take two weeks after the first week of data collection to prepare and weight the data; subsequent releases will then be made on a weekly basis.)

Hit to Household Income by Week

Hit to Household Income by Week

Hit to Household Income by Percent Page 1

Hit to Household Income by Percent 1

Hit to Household Income by Percent Page 2

Hit to Household Income by Percent 2

Hit to Household Income by Percent Page 3

Hit to Household Income by Percent 3

Hit to Household Income by Percent Page 4

Hit to Household Income by Percent 4

Congratulations!

The Census Bureau provides a data download. I created the above 4 tables by a sort to see who was hardest hit and least hit by Covid-19.

Congratulations to those well-deserving, hard-working people in our nation's capitol who have the least hit to household income. 

Mish

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
mrutkaus
mrutkaus

Don't forget thrifty!

Stuki
Stuki

Living off of theft, has always been very remunerative; as long as your victims remain pliant enough to let you get away with it.

Just look at those in the FIRE rackets from 1971 onwards. Or Illinois public unions.

JonSellers
JonSellers

What? Trump didn't fire all those useless government employees?

tokidoki
tokidoki

Retail sales only dropped 20 something % though. We continue to spend, spend, and spend. Income is just overrated.

