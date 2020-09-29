What Major Stores Went Bankrupt in 2020?

U.S. Retail Bankruptcies and Store Closures in 2020

In the first six months of 2020, 18 retailers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with an additional 11 filing in July through mid-August . These defaults were concentrated in apparel and footwear, home furnishings, food and department stores, with many prominent retailers filing during this time period, including Pier 1, J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, Stage Stores, J.C. Penney, Tuesday Morning, GNC, Lucky Brand, RTW Retailwinds (New York & Co.), Brooks Brothers, Ascena (Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Justice, Catherines), Le Tote (Lord & Taylor), Tailored Brands (Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moores Clothing, K & G) and Stein Mart.

From January through mid-August, there have been more store closure announcements in 2020 than the record 9,500 stores that closed throughout 2019. The majority of store closures have taken place in malls, which have seen far less foot traffic due to sustained COVID-19 disruption.

2020 is on track to set the record for the highest number of retail bankruptcies and store closings in a single year. Based on the trends set through mid-August, our expectation is that more retailers will struggle to navigate the effects of the pandemic—particularly those that are highly levered and mall-based.