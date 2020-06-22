Mish Talk
What Happens When a Mall Goes Dark?

The outlook for malls gets darker and darker.

Department stores have been getting clobbered since 2000. 

Clothing stores have not kept up with inflation. Covid just hit food services.

The death of the mall is a Blow to the Towns That Depend on Them.

What's Next?

When a mall goes dark, a community loses more than just a place to shop and grab a slice of pizza at the food court’s Sbarro. In many neighborhoods, the mall is an economic engine, hiring hundreds, if not thousands, of workers and providing a significant amount of dollars to the local tax base.

Malls and shopping centers across the country provide $400 billion in local tax revenue annually, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers, the retail real estate industry’s trade group. And there are about 1,000 malls — both privately and publicly held — still operating in the U.S. today, according to commercial real estate services firm Green Street Advisors. 

The acceleration of e-commerce, along with a shift toward more consumers wanting to live downtown instead of the suburbs, has led to fewer people frequenting malls over the years. And as the pandemic hit, malls were boarded up, along with the stores in them. Some, including the Northgate Mall managed by Northwood Retail in Durham, North Carolina, are now closing for good. Former department store executive Jan Kniffen has predicted a third of America’s malls will vanish by 2021. 

Malls Are Dying

America's malls are dying. 

“Malls can be redeveloped and released, but it often will never replace the impact [to towns] the mall had in their heydays,” Retail Strategies’ Beasley said. 

Many will point a finger at Covi-19. However, the coronavirus is not to blame.

Demographics and Amazon sealed the fate long ago. 

Millennials do not care about 10% off or even 20% off at JCPenney or Kohls.

Questions of the Day

  1. What do aging boomers need that they do not already have?
  2. Does anyone want to drive anymore when Amazon delivers for free?

30% Failed to Make Housing Payments in June 

A study shows Missed Payments Stabilize In June At Alarming 30% Level. 

Unemployment Claims Tell a Bleak Story

Continuing claims have now topped the 5 million mark for 11 consecutive weeks, and the 20 million mark for 7 weeks.

For details, please see Continuing Unemployment Claims Tell a Bleak Story

Hugely Deflationary Setup

This is a hugely deflationary setup. 

The Fed won't admit that, but the panic in their actions should be obvious.

numike
numike

what happens? right here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-LNueq83G8

njbr
njbr

Maybe mausoleums for REIT investors...

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Malls and shopping centers across the country provide $400 billion in local tax revenue annually"

...

Ouch.

Malls and Big Strips create their own solar system (of sorts) which other developers (both commercial and residential) play off / tout. As they die developers will be hard pressed to get top dollar prices for their projects and to locate. Increasing risk will dampen projects.

Blurtman
Blurtman

THX1138
THX1138

along with a shift toward more consumers wanting to live downtown instead of the suburbs,

This looks to change as COVID and rioting show the pitfalls of city life... I doubt it's enough to have any meaningful impact on Malls though.

Dagny
Dagny

In Phoenix, AZ the Metrocenter mall is closing. I know the area, it has deteriorated into near 3rd world barrio conditions. Sadly, this was a nice middle and working class area for many years. https://ktar.com/story/3317614/phoenix-metrocenter-mall-closing-june-30/

Phoenix Metrocenter Mall closing June 30 after 47 years
Phoenix Metrocenter Mall closing June 30 after 47 years

The Phoenix Metrocenter Mall will be closing on June 30 after 47 years of serving Valley residents, the manager said in a letter.

Sechel
Sechel

I"m worried about the anchor tenants. The Macy's , Bloomingdale, Sears, Norstroms, JC Penny. It's the anchor tenants that bring in the traffic for the smaller boutique stores and they are already struggling and going bankrupt. I wasn't thinking about jobs but I was thinking CMBS defaults which hit banks , Insurance , pensions etc.

We're seeing a sea-change in how people shop and dislocation is never simple

But with the malls failing where do the seniors go for exercise? This is a whole culture. I'm partly mocking it and partly being
serious. These aren't great jobs but they are jobs. They're going away along with the bank teller cashier and truck driver. The world is seeing huge dislocations in jobs and the less skilled you are the more you are at risk, even some semi-skilled workers are in danger.

Curious-Cat
Curious-Cat

I think the problem goes well beyond malls. Many of the local government tax models are based on taxing places that bring people together in large groups - malls, office buildings, strip malls, sports and entertainment venues, amusement parks, transportation centers (think airports) and the like. As these sources of revenue wither, with some never to return, there will need to be a new model for local governments to raise revenue or they will have to abandon services. So look for property taxes to increase substantially at a time when the economy is anemic and many are ill prepared to handle the increased burden.

