Welcome Back Zero Hedge: The Thought Police Admit Error

ZeroHedge is back after Twitter admits it made a mistake.

On January 31, 2020 Zero Hedge was Permanently Suspended From Twitter for ‘Harassment’.

Twitter accused ZeroHedge of "targeted harassment"

Twitter Restores Zero Hedge Account After Admitting Error

It took Twitter nearly 6 months to review the case, but on June 13, 2020 Twitter Restores Zero Hedge Account After Admitting Error.

“We made an error in our enforcement action in this case,” a spokesperson for Twitter said in an email. “Based on additional context from the account holder in appeal, we have reinstated the account. We have a dedicated appeals process for all account holders.”

Hopefully the "dedicated" appeals process does not take 6 months for everyone.

Welcome Back

The controversial @ZeroHedge has 727,000 followers.

ZeroHedge has those followers because he will post on anything and everything.

His posts frequently take two sides of the same issue because he takes a lot of guests posts.

For example, he may use a post of mine on deflation then hours later post a rant by someone calling for hyperinflation within a year.

The more controversial the subject, the more likely ZeroHedge is to discuss it.

Thought Police Don't Control ZeroHedge

The thought police do not control ZeroHedge. And that is a good thing, whether or not you like his style.

Unfortunately, the thought police are running rampant nearly everywhere.

Trump and the Media Both Destroying Themselves

Yesterday, I commented Trump and the Media Both Destroying Themselves

My article contained excerpts from Matt Taibbi's article The American Press Is Destroying Itself.

Taibbi blasted Trump as a "clown" but even more so the media which has "become a cowardly mob of upper-class social media addicts."

Taibbi gave instances in which editors or writers lost their jobs or nearly so at the Intercept, the Philadelphia Inquirer, Variety, the New York Times, and other places for seemingly innocuous headlines.

Philadelphia Inquirer’s editor, Stan Wischowski, was forced out after approving a headline, “Buildings matter, too.”

The editor of Variety, Claudia Eller, was placed on leave after calling a South Asian freelance writer “bitter” in a Twitter exchange about minority hiring at her company.

Times editorial page editor James Bennet was ousted for green-lighting an anti-protest editorial by Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton entitled, “Send in the troops.”

Intercept writer Lee Fang, whose investigative work led record fine to a conservative Super PAC nearly lost his job and was forced to apologize.

This is what Fang said:

I always question, why does a Black life matter only when a white man takes it?... Like, if a white man takes my life tonight, it’s going to be national news, but if a Black man takes my life, it might not even be spoken of… It’s stuff just like that that I just want in the mix.

Taibbi commented:

A significant number of Fang’s co-workers, nearly all white, as well as reporters from other major news organizations like the New York Times and MSNBC and political activists (one former Elizabeth Warren staffer tweeted, “Get him!”), issued likes and messages of support for the notion that Fang was a racist. Though he had support within the organization, no one among his co-workers was willing to say anything in his defense publicly.

Screw the Intercept

If you click on an Intercept article you are likely to see this message asking for donations.

Protecting freedom of the press has never been more important. Thank you for being a member of The Intercept. Will you make an additional contribution to support our journalism?

I suggest, "screw the Intercept", it is just another radical publication that is now part of the thought police problem.

The Medium

Earlier today, a reader sent a link to an excellent article on the Medium.

If you click on the link you get this message.

Under Investigation

The Medium article, Anonymous letter from UC Berkeley professor concerning BLM/recent events, was brilliantly written if you decide to click through and read it.

Excerpts

If we claim that the criminal justice system is white-supremacist, why is it that Asian Americans, Indian Americans, and Nigerian Americans are incarcerated at vastly lower rates than white Americans? This is a funny sort of white supremacy. Even Jewish Americans are incarcerated less than gentile whites. Increasingly, we are being called upon to comply and subscribe to BLM’s problematic view of history, and the department is being presented as unified on the matter. In particular, ethnic minorities are being aggressively marshaled into a single position. The vast majority of violence visited on the black community is committed by black people. There are virtually no marches for these invisible victims, no public silences, no heartfelt letters from the UC regents, deans, and departmental heads. The message is clear: Black lives only matter when whites take them. Black violence is expected and insoluble, while white violence requires explanation and demands solution. Please look into your hearts and see how monstrously bigoted this formulation truly is. No discussion is permitted for nonblack victims of black violence, who proportionally outnumber black victims of nonblack violence. This is especially bitter in the Bay Area, where Asian victimization by black assailants has reached epidemic proportions, to the point that the SF police chief has advised Asians to stop hanging good-luck charms on their doors, as this attracts the attention of (overwhelmingly black) home invaders. Most troublingly, our department appears to have been entirely captured by the interests of the Democratic National Convention, and the Democratic Party more broadly. To explain what I mean, consider what happens if you choose to donate to Black Lives Matter, an organization UCB History has explicitly promoted in its recent mailers. All donations to the official BLM website are immediately redirected to ActBlue Charities, an organization primarily concerned with bankrolling election campaigns for Democrat candidates. Donating to BLM today is to indirectly donate to Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign. I personally don’t dare speak out against the BLM narrative, and with this barrage of alleged unity being mass-produced by the administration, tenured professoriat, the UC administration, corporate America, and the media, the punishment for dissent is a clear danger at a time of widespread economic vulnerability. I am certain that if my name were attached to this email, I would lose my job and all future jobs, even though I believe in and can justify every word I type.

That is precisely the kind of thinking that nearly got Intercept writer Lee Fang fired.

The thought police at the Intercept forced Fang to apologize. His crime was telling the truth.

The Medium took a chicken-sh*t way out.

Synopsis

a friend of mine provided a two-sentence synopsis of the current state of affairs.

"The point of journalism and the point of educational institutions is to promote free and thoughtful inquiry.



But most Democrats will not speak out as they fear the wrath of the woke crowd just as Republicans fear the wrath of Trump."

The result is one "clown", as Taibbi describes Trump, vs two packs of cowards, one on the left, the other on the right with Trump egging both sides on.

If you say anything at all against Trump you automatically are accused of having TDS.

And heaven help you if you run a newspaper and say something like White Lives Matter or Buildings Matter, because if you do, you will soon be out of a job.

The middle is very fearful of the radical Left and the radical Right. This is a very dangerous slope we are on.

Welcome Back

We can use a lot more of writers who are willing to speak their minds.

But the risk of course is obvious, as a 6-month suspension shows.

You don't have to like what he says, or how he says it, but please appreciate the fact that he can say it.

Mish