Wave of Repossessions Coming as Subprime Auto Buyers Miss Payments

magoomba 17 mins

Viable used cars are very scarce now. Most of what is showing up now are ill made turkeys, impossible to maintain. Properly designed cars are not to be found. Folks will keep them until the wheels fall off. The mentality of ignorant easy credit buyers put a lot of short lived bum junk on the road. Most will go to the crusher still unpaid for. I had to find one this month when my $600. cash ugly used Korean wagon finally croaked after 12 years of payment free driving. I finally found a strong old Toyota 5 speed wagon lurking under a despised Pontiac badge for 1800. cash. More than I like to pay, but the only decent thing for 200 miles around. I expect to get at least 120K more miles outta this one.

I understand that most folks are helpless when it comes to driving well and cheap. There will be a whole lot less serf workers driving now. I suppose low wage employers could arrange for some kind of beater van or something to pick them up and take them home, but that would mean you have to schedule them better. Nah, too much trouble. Maybe build some bunks in back.