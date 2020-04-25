Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Wave of Repossessions Coming as Subprime Auto Buyers Miss Payments

Mish

Subprime car lenders report a sharp drop in auto loan payments.

In a sign of upcoming trouble, Subprime Car Buyers Miss Loan Payments.

Credit Acceptance Corp., the lender to car buyers with subprime credit scores, warned it’s seeing a sharp drop-off in payments as people shift their financial priorities to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

As unemployment soars, borrowers are putting off payments or “reallocating resources,” Credit Acceptance said in a regulatory filing Monday, explaining that it needs more time to publish a quarterly report. New lending is also slowing as dealerships across the U.S. are forced to shutter their lots, the company said.

 Ally Financial Inc. said on Monday that about 25% of its auto-loan customers have taken advantage of its payment-deferral program.

Forbearance Masks Problems

The filing by Credit Acceptance shows some consumers already can’t keep up. 

Meanwhile, loan applications have plunged as dealers have closed their lots. 

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-5
Sechel
Sechel

subprime auto securitizations have been under stress for quite some time even before this. Santander a benchmark credit and not a good one has been under stress since 2019.

Would be interesting to listen to their 2nd quarter conference call and charge off rates and severities for car loans gone bad.

Overall
Overall

Tump will be re-elected in 2020, Hey Sechel, there is nothing you can do about it!
Voting for Biden, the sex offender will not work

Blurtman
Blurtman

We're talking about homes, for people in California.

Sechel
Sechel

coworker was asking if this would be a good time to buy a new car. my answer was look at used cars. there will be a lot of supply

magoomba
magoomba

Viable used cars are very scarce now. Most of what is showing up now are ill made turkeys, impossible to maintain. Properly designed cars are not to be found. Folks will keep them until the wheels fall off. The mentality of ignorant easy credit buyers put a lot of short lived bum junk on the road. Most will go to the crusher still unpaid for. I had to find one this month when my $600. cash ugly used Korean wagon finally croaked after 12 years of payment free driving. I finally found a strong old Toyota 5 speed wagon lurking under a despised Pontiac badge for 1800. cash. More than I like to pay, but the only decent thing for 200 miles around. I expect to get at least 120K more miles outta this one.
I understand that most folks are helpless when it comes to driving well and cheap. There will be a whole lot less serf workers driving now. I suppose low wage employers could arrange for some kind of beater van or something to pick them up and take them home, but that would mean you have to schedule them better. Nah, too much trouble. Maybe build some bunks in back.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump's Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever

Yesterday, Trump proposed testing disinfectants internally. The makers of Lysol reacted in horror as did the medical profession.

Mish

by

Realist

Covid-19 Deaths In Context and the Absurdity of Flu Comparisons

Mish

by

Molly Sechrest

A Home Sales Crash is On the Way: Let's Discuss the Impact

Existing home sales fell to a Seasonally Adjusted Annualized Rate of 5.27 million compared to an estimated 5.335 million SAAR.

Mish

by

rob_abides

Despite Massive Unemployment, Michigan Disagrees With Trump

A recent poll compares Trump to Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Covid-19 handling. It's not even close.

Mish

by

jamesseamus

Rate of Contraction Exceeds the Global Financial Crisis

The US is suffering  the fastest deterioration in operating conditions for over 11 years.

Mish

by

Herkie

Why Small Business Loans Don't Get to the Intended Recipients

Small businesses, the intended recipients of a Congressional Covid-support mechanism struggle to get money. Let's investigate why.

Mish

by

Mad Dog 2020

35% Face Major Loss in Michigan Poll

A new Michigan poll shows 35% of residents fear a major loss due to Covid-19. Another 12% foresee a catastrophic loss.

Mish

by

Jojo

New York Forced to Send Bodies Out of State for Cremation

The death toll far exceeds the capacity of New York city crematories. "It’s like draining a bathtub with a tablespoon"

Mish

by

wmjack

Over 6% of All Mortgages Now in  Forbearance

Mortgages in forbearance are on a steep rise due to Covid-19.

Mish

by

Stuki

Over 26 Million Unemployment Claims Filed in Just 5 Weeks

In the last 5 weeks, 26.453 million people filed unemployment claims.

Mish

by

Sologretto