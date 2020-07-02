Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Waste of Time to Test Says Mexico as 50% Test Positive

Mish

Mexico's health minister says testing is a waste of time as 50% of Covid-19 tests are positive.

Bury Head in Sand Approach 

Mexico shuns Covid-19 testing even though Half of All Covid Tests Are Positive.

The sky-high results are easy to explain -- though not so easy to fix. The Latin American nation has stubbornly shunned wide-scale testing and instead runs exams only on the sickest of patients. Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell in late May said anything more would be “a waste of time, effort and resources.”

Throughout the pandemic, Mexico and parts of Latin America have reported positivity rates that dwarf anything seen from China to the U.S., including new trouble spots like Arizona and Texas. With half of all tests coming back positive, Mexico ties only Bolivia for title of the world’s highest rate. In Argentina and Chile, almost 3 out of every 10 exams lead to a Covid-19 diagnosis. And in Brazil, where 1.4 million people have been infected, no one knows for sure because the government doesn’t release that data.

Hey, Why Bother?

Hey, Why Bother

Mexico vs Russia vs Germany Population

  • Population of Mexico: 126.2 Million
  • Population of Russia: 144.5 Million
  • Population of Germany: 82.8 Million

Mexico vs Russia vs Germany Tests 

  • Mexico: 581,580 Tests 
  • Russia: 19,852, 167 Tests
  • Germany: 5,873,563 Tests

Question of the Day

  • Q: What do these numbers suggest?
  • A: Mexico is broke. It cannot afford wide-scale tests nor can it afford to shut down the economy.

That is why Mexico sticks its head in the sand and pretends "testing is a waste of time, effort and resources.”

Mexico is in a terrible no-win situation.  

Meanwhile, back in the US, The Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, Not One.

Also note that The Fed Promotes a Quickening that Takes Many Years.

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-7
tokidoki
tokidoki

When Mexico makes a move to the Top 10, you'll realize that 4 of the countries there are in the American continent.

Michael Oxlong
Michael Oxlong

maybe they will be the first to achieve herd immunity. time will tell.

Axiom7
Axiom7

Yes all the data points to the risk from C19 being far less than the extreme measures taken to flatten the curve.

  1. High positive tests vs decrease in deaths.
  2. 95% correlation of death to old age. The people dying are those with the shortest life expectancy.
  3. Huge uptick in positive tests as younger people are given access to tests. So "cases" up deaths down.
  4. Random testing shows that 25-30% of the population already have antibodies.
  5. Research shows that asymptomatic spread is not a risk (although only a couple of studies).

Of course I could be wrong. Hopefully I'm not. But from an odds/risk perspective things are looking good.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Texas gov finally issues a mask order. I think thats too little too late. Texas is a cv19 mess now. The county judge in harris county wanted to fine people $1000 for not wearing mask to get compliance. Texas idiot gov thought he knew better and overrode the order and now it is a disaster and He is issuing the order 30 days too late. The GOP are officially a group of morons. I am voting them all out.

RSM
RSM

The obsession with testing is idiotic.

Reasons to test:

  1. containment with contact tracing - no longer possible in Mexico and many other places.
  2. to quarantine and lower R0 - well if they’re driving to a clinic for a test, why not instead just run a public health campaign to tell people to stay home for X days after symptoms? How does a test change that? Also, this thing is everywhere now. We’re not getting the genie back in the bottle by lowering the R0. The only thing we can do is keep hospitals from being over capacity. That’s a LOCAL issue, and needs action plans locally.
  3. Treatment - why not just give everyone short of breath a steroid shot and antibiotic like they’re doing in Texas? A positive test wouldn’t change this approach.

Testing informs public health officials how the outbreak is moving through the community. This doesn’t require millions of tests, but sample data to extrapolate. They can run tests on people who present with critical symptoms, and others at random when they come for non-Covid treatment. Any decent public health statistician can work with that. The obsession with testing everyone is stupid and wasteful.

numike
numike

Alabama students throwing 'COVID parties' to see who gets infected WOOHOO!!

Alabama students throwing 'COVID parties' to see who gets infected: Officials
Alabama students throwing 'COVID parties' to see who gets infected: Officials

Rising infections prompt Gov. Kay Ivy to extend 'Safer at Home' orders.

Realist
Realist

Testing and tracing is a tried and true strategy that works great when implemented properly in areas where an infection is in its early stages. This strategy has been implemented very successfully by many Asian countries, who have managed to keep the spread of the virus to very low levels.

In addition, if you also implement several other protocols: mask wearing, social distancing , no large gatherings, rigorous cleaning and sanitizing, then it is highly likely that you will contain the virus and not destroy your economy.

However, if you let the virus spread out-of-control, like in some countries, then it becomes impossible to test and trace.

Then you have to lock down parts of your economy in order to contain the spread.

Since countries like Brazil, Mexico and the US have done such a poor job of containing the virus, tracing becomes too difficult. However, testing is still important, to be able to identify the illness and provide proper treatments.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huge Political Disconnect Over the State of the Economy

In 2008 everyone knew the economy was in bad shape. Today, views vary tremendously by party affiliation.

Mish

by

mike1234

Please Don't Breathe in the Elevator

Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Banks' New Dilemma: They Cannot Tell Who is a Good Risk

Are people paying their bills on time? Thanks to Covid regulations, there is no way to tell.

Mish

by

CCR

Jobs Rebound by 4.8 Million But Huge Headwinds Remain

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by a record 4.8 million but that leaves another 15 million to go.

Mish

by

LawrenceBird

What Would It Take to Dethrone the Dollar?

No reserve currencies last forever. So what would it take to end dollar dominance?

Mish

by

EconomicCrashDummy

Trump Re-Tweets Video of Florida Man Shouting "White Power"

Trump re-Tweeted a video of a racially-charged protest and counter-protest in Florida, then deleted his Tweet.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

The Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, Not One

No economists in a recent survey thinks the recovery will be V-shaped but opinions regarding the shape have changed since the last survey in late Lay.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

In six Florida polls between June 9 and June 23, Biden leads Trump in every poll by a minimum of 4 percentage points and an average of 7.8.

Mish

by

Herkie

The Fed Promotes a Quickening that Takes Many Years

In the minutes of the June 9-10 FOMC meeting, the Fed discussed racism, Covid,  Forward Guidance, Asset Purchases, and Yield Curve Caps.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett

Car Sales Plunge 33 Percent in the 2nd Quarter Despite Deals

General Motors, Toyota, and Chrysler all report steep declines in auto sales. On the plus side, the results were better than many expected.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack