Want To Be More Like Sweden? What If We Already Are?

Mish

Let's investigate the Success, or lack thereof, of Sweden's handling of Covid-19.

Unlike most of the rest of the world, Sweden did not mandate coronavirus lockdowns.  Instead, most measures were voluntary, but it did cutoff access to nursing homes after a surge in deaths.

It has been an experiment worth monitoring. And for weeks, many in the US have been clamoring for the US to be "more like Sweden". 

But what do the results really show and what is Sweden saying now?

Surprise, Surprise

Please note the head of Sweden's no-lockdown coronavirus plan said the country's Heavy Death Toll 'Came as a Surprise'

We never really calculated with a high death toll initially, I must say,” said epidemiologist Anders Tegnell.

 We calculated on more people being sick, but the death toll really came as a surprise to us.”

The deniers will point out that about half of Sweden's deaths came from nursing homes as if those deaths don't matter. 

Covid-19 Deaths Per Million Log Scale 

Covid May 8 Deaths Per Million

Many will criticize the lead chart because it is in linear format. So there is the same chart in log format.

When it comes to per-capita counts, both charts show the same thing: The US is remarkably like Sweden.

This can be portrayed two ways.

  1. See, the lockdowns didn't help.
  2. Based on population density, Sweden is a total disaster. 

You should not compare a tiny Nordic country to the US but there it is anyway, for those clamoring to be more like Sweden.

Tests Per 1,000 People

Covid May 8 test per 1,000 People2

When it comes to tests, unfortunately the US is far more like Sweden than denmark or Italy.

Covid May 8 Deaths how Rapidly are they Changing?

Covid May 8 Deaths how Rapidly are they Changing

Here the US is far worse than Sweden, but Sweden's alleged success may be poised to break down.

Case Fatality Rate

Covid May 8 Cse Fatality Rate

On a fatality rate basis, we better hope the US does not become more like Sweden.

Clearly Sweden is not the success story widely claimed. 

Unfortunately, people will look at these charts, continue to make inane flu comparisons and continue to tout Sweden's success.

The one area of attack left open is whether or not the US approach was economically justified. 

Was it Worth It?

I will not address that question because I will not change anyone's mind.

Importantly, it's impossible to know what would have happened if the US had not undergone these lockdowns. 

But we do know that deaths are way underreported and the US is only as good as it is because of the lockdowns. 

Was it worth it? The debate is on.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-4
numike
numike

Covid is here What it does is up to covid We know very little

pvguy
pvguy

Is Sweden really a low density country? Most of the population is in Stockholm, Malmo, and Gothenburg.

I will also point out that Sweden took their death toll up front, while other countries may end up at the same place, but take longer to get there. June 1 this year to June 1 next year will be an interesting comparison.

Kimo
Kimo

Appears the correct choice was to lock down the nursing homes, and perhaps the staff workers. Let everyone else go their merry way.

BaronAsh
BaronAsh

"But we do know that deaths are way underreported"
Many articles of late indicate the opposite, that CV deaths are over-reported/counted. In any case, and more importantly, the average daily death rate is down, so whilst lots of people have been dying from CV supposedly, almost as many have NOT been dying from diabetes, heart disease, flu, old age etc. Obviously this is because they are counting anyone who dies from whatever cause and has CV as a CV death, and no longer counting the other co-morbidities at all. Stupid or disingenuous, take your pick.

Comparing Swedish to US numbers is not all that helpful unless you have data about the infection rate in the population. i.e. if Sweden has 50% of the population exposed and the US only has 20% exposed, then Sweden is further along the path to herd immunity so their high death rate is basically better from that pov. We need a way to measure the death rate relative to % of population infected.

Originally, the lock-downs were explained as necessary to avoid a collapse of the health care system, not to avoid exposure and infection overall. Flatten the curve etc. That has been achieved but now the goalposts have shifted to what exactly? Avoid any unnecessary death from CV at all at any cost? Even at the cost of many more bankruptcies, suicides, divorce, poverty, depression, economic collapse, what?

This whole thing has gotten out of hand. Mish, you are much too intelligent to keep analysing this thing as only a medical crisis. It's also a geopolitical war of sorts going on, or if that's too much for you, then a massive economic dislocation because the response has been so draconian. Discussing it mainly in medical terms - esp. given that nearly all data is suspect - is a bit of a red herring.

Here is a slightly old article on the death rates from a somewhat odd site. I've seen others but don't have links handy:

Death rates in the United States have been going down, not up - Ice Age Now
Death rates in the United States have been going down, not up - Ice Age Now

If you pay attention to the news, you might assume that record numbers of people are dying. The opposite is true. – Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser ____________ Death rates in the United States have been going down, not up, since the beginning of the year Dr. Klaus L.E. Kaiser If you pay attention to the news, you ... Read more Death rates in the United States have been going down, not up

And a broader perspective from an experienced hand, Lord Black:

Conrad Black: Fear of COVID-19 is overblown, it's time to get the economy moving again
Conrad Black: Fear of COVID-19 is overblown, it’s time to get the economy moving again

The danger of death for 80 per cent of people is not statistically significant, and there is no excuse for continuing any substantial part of the lockdown in respect of them

