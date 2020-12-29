TheStreet
Walmart to Use Driverless Trucks With No Safety Backup in 2021

Mish

Walmart has been quietly working on driverless trucks. Implementation is at hand.

Walmart Goes Driverless in 2021

Please note Walmart to Utilize Fully Driverless Trucks in 2021.

Walmart will use fully autonomous box trucks to make deliveries in Arkansas starting in 2021. The big-box retailer has been working with a startup called Gatik on a delivery pilot for 18 months. Next year, the two companies plan on taking their partnership to the next level by removing the safety driver from their autonomous box trucks.

Next year, the companies intend to start incorporating fully autonomous trucks into those deliveries. And they plan on expanding to a second location in Louisiana, where trucks with safety drivers will begin delivering items from a “live” Walmart Supercenter to a designated pickup location where customers can retrieve their orders. Those routes, which will begin next year, will be longer than the Arkansas operation — 20-miles between New Orleans and Metairie, Louisiana.

Walmart is working with a variety of self-driving companies in its search for the best fit for the company’s massive retail and delivery operations. In addition to Gatik, the big-box company is working with Waymo, Cruise, Nuro, Udelv, Baidu, Ford, and Postmates.

Just a Start to What's Coming

Clearly this is just a start, but it's also just a start to 2021. 

Driverless trucks are coming. The only big missing piece is legislation. 

Will Biden hold up legislation? It's possible, but the future won't wait long. 

Cars will lag trucks by a number of years. 

Comments (4)
No. 1-3
Sechel
Sechel

to operate a two-mile route between a distribution center and a Walmart store in Bentonville, Ark. --just a guess but doubt there are traffic lights and cross walks or much traffic

Sechel
Sechel

this highlights that the danger to u.s. workers isn't foreign competition but automation. Trump is fighting the wrong bogeymen

JONZDOG
JONZDOG

Automation. Fighting that is like the Teamster's battling the rail cars carrying truck trailers. Everywhere you go the results of that battle are shown as a train passes you by with 100 to 200 trailers. Lots of trucking jobs open out there for truck drivers it seems the younger generation doesn't want them, maybe they see the future as being unemployed 10 or more years down the road.

