TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Wall Street is Celebrating Easy Money Under Yellen

Mish

Jim Bianco gives his thoughts on Janet Yellen in a Bloomberg interview.

Easy Money 

If you have access, Bloomberg's video interview of Jim Bianco is worth a play: Wall Street Sees 'Easy Money' With Yellen at Treasury

Partial Transcript

"Risk markets are celebrating Yellen as Treasury Secretary in a way that suggests she is heading both the Fed and Treasury. They are celebrating 'easy money' Treasury Secretary but technically the Treasury Secretary doers not set monetary policy and is not supposed to influence it."

"Her skill set is well qualified for Federal Reserve Chair. As a diplomat, as a chief negotiator , if that's what the Biden Administration wants, her skillset is not Christine Lagarde's skill set when it comes to negotiating things like budgets or sanctions or tariffs. She may grow into the job but it is a big unknown right now."

"I think all Wall Street sees is easy money and they are happy with the idea, but over the long term there are going to be questions where she fits in that spectrum."

Great Inflation Debate: When and How Big?

Also see Great Inflation Debate: When and How Big?

In a guest post, Jim Bianco at Bianco Research shares his views on inflation and when the Fed will hike.

Bianco: We have argued the 0.33% low in 10-year yields on March 9 marked the end of the 39-year bull market. Rates should be moving higher, but they are being suppressed via massive QE. At some point we expect the “horse” to tear the post from the ground and start running with higher yields.

I also have comments from bond bull Lacy Hunt on what might get him to change his mind.

Mish 

Comments (13)
No. 1-4
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

You just have to think that the Fed and the Treasury are more apt to be “hand-in-glove” cooperative on monetary policy. Powell is on recored for several months now saying more stimulus was going to be needed to get us past COVID.....Yellen, too, has said as much.

I can’t see a Biden-Harris team going toward austerity in the circumstances, which might be about to get much worse, for a few months at least. The Pandora’s Box (helicopter money) has been opened already....and failure to helicopter more is (in the short tun) going to result in a lot of defaults of various kinds before the winter is over.

It there ever has been a time to helicopter, this is it. Just helicopter it further downstream instead of giving 80% of it to the rich this time.

anoop
anoop

Everything seems so rosy. Like we're finally making progress on ALL fronts SIMULTANEOUSLY.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Choo! Choo! All aboard the money train....$$$$$$$$$$$$$$. Bought some stocks today..

Carl_R
Carl_R

Mish, it seems that you opened up the Community section today for a minute, and instantly you were spammed again. It seems clear that you can't open it ever again. I'll make a suggestion: why not have the community section available only to posters who have been a member in good standing for some period of time, say 3 months, and 20 posts, or if that's not enough, double it.

It's sad to have to do that, but you have to do what you have to do. Otherwise there will be no community section at all.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Attorney Sidney Powell Fired for Being Too Conspiratorial Even For Trump

Trump's legal team disintegrates.

Mish

by

EGW

Huge Surge in Percentage of Beds Occupied By Covid Patients

Jim Bianco at Bianco Research put together another excellent of Covid charts on Twitter for people to check out.

Mish

by

Webej

Trump's Maneuver to Intimidate Michigan Lawmakers Fails

As easily expected, another Trumpian ploy to steal the election fails.

Mish

by

Sechel

Michigan GOP Leaders Tell Election Board to Break the Law

Laura Cox and Ronn McDaniel tell the Michigan election certification board to break the law.

Mish

by

Kick'n

Great Inflation Debate: When and How Big?

Jim Bianco at Bianco Research shares his views on inflation and when the Fed will hike.

Mish

by

lpcongas

How Well is the US Doing on Trump's Deal With China?

Trade stats are available through September. China isn't close to honoring its commitments.

Mish

by

AnotherJoe

How Does Covid Compare to the Flu?

Let's investigate the continued claims "Covid is no worse than the flu." and "Covid is a scam."

Mish

by

Kick'n

Judge Disembowels Trump's "Frankenstein" Pennsylvania Lawsuit

In the biggest judicial rebuke yet, District Judge Matthew Brann blasted Trump's Pennsylvania election challenge.

Mish

by

FromBrussels

Hand Recount of Every Ballot Confirms Biden Won Georgia

Humans looked at every ballot. Biden won by 12,284.

Mish

by

custer1876

Even If Legal, Biden Should Not Forgive Student Debt

Biden faces pressure by Progressives to make bad decisions of questionable legality.

Mish

by

RunnerDan