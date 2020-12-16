TheStreet
Vaccine Competition is Coming Up And That's a Good Thing

Mish

A second major U.S. coronavirus vaccine could possibly be shipped by this weekend.

More Good Vaccine News

There's more good news on the vaccine front. The FDA Finds Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine Highly Effective.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. MRNA  was “highly effective,” setting the stage for an emergency authorization later this week that would add a second vaccine to the arsenal against the pandemic.

Barring complications, the FDA is aiming to authorize emergency use of the Moderna vaccine Friday, following the same timetable as last week with the first Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

Moderna’s analysis, posted by the FDA, also included new data suggesting that the first dose of its vaccine can reduce infections that don’t cause symptoms. If this finding holds up in further analysis—including after the second of the two-dose regimen—it could mean that the vaccine not only protects individuals from disease, but also curbs transmission of the virus from person to person.

Moderna has said it expects to have 20 million doses available for the U.S. to ship by the end of 2020, enough to inoculate 10 million people with the two-shot regimen. Moderna, with its own manufacturing plant and working with contract manufacturers, expects to produce between 500 million and 1 billion doses in 2021 for global use.

FDA Analysis

There is no excuse for failure to link to the study, but unfortunately that is typical. 

Here is the FDA Report. 

Moderna Efficiency

Moderna Efficiency

Moderna Efficiency Final Analysis

Moderna Efficiency Final Analysis

Key Points

  • All 11 cases of severe COVID-19 at least 14 days after second dose as assessed by the  adjudication committee were in the placebo group.
  • Of these 11 participants, 5 had risk factors for severe COVID-19 and 6 did not. 
  • In the primary efficacy analysis, there were an additional 19 cases of severe COVID-19 (one of which resulted in death from COVID-19), for a total of 30 severe COVID-19 cases starting 14 days after dose 2, per adjudication committee assessment. 
  • All 30 cases were in the placebo group. Nine of the total 30 severe COVID-19 cases resulted in hospitalization. 

The Most Urgent Vaccination Effort Since Polio Shots has Launched

Previously I noted The Most Urgent Vaccination Effort Since Polio Shots in the 1950s has Launched

Competition Is a Good Thing

The problem with the Pfizer vaccine was the extreme cold storage and handling conditions it required. 

Moderna is much less sensitive. 

In addition, two sources will provide competition, increase supplies,  and help keep costs down.

Mish

njbr
njbr

Moderna’s vaccine has had much smoother sailing. The F.D.A. review showed that it worked equally well in white, Black and Hispanic volunteers, men and women, healthy participants and those at risk of severe Covid-19 with conditions like obesity and diabetes. For people 65 and older, the trial provided an estimated efficacy of 86.4 percent, lower than the overall estimate of 94.1 percent. But the apparent difference was not statistically significant. And 86.4 percent is still very high.

So far, two potential differences between the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have emerged in the F.D.A.’s reviews, but the findings may reflect a shortage of data rather than genuine distinctions....

....Moderna produced more evidence that its vaccine can prevent severe disease. Of 30 volunteers who developed severe cases of Covid, all had received the placebo, not the vaccine....

.....How long that protection will last is still an open question. In a recent study, Moderna found that three months after the second dose, volunteers were still making high levels of antibodies. But researchers don’t yet know what levels are needed to maintain immunity. Time, and more research, will tell whether booster shots will be required.

Another puzzle is whether the vaccine can prevent people from spreading the disease, which would greatly help to stop the pandemic. Those who are infected but have no symptoms are thought to be a major source of transmission.

A vaccine that prevents illness might still allow people to become infected and harbor the virus in their noses long enough to transmit it.

New data from Moderna suggest that its vaccine may reduce transmission. Researchers found that people who had one shot were less likely than those in the placebo group to have symptom-free infections in their noses — and therefore less likely to be contagious....

njbr
njbr

The most likely option for most Americans will be Moderna, which I am happy with, for the reasons above.

Sechel
Sechel

I'm having trouble understanding h ki w the pfizer and moderna vaccine are considered equivalent. Granted they both are 95% effective but the moderna dose is smaller and is less fragile meaning requiring less refrigeration

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

At this point the vaccine shortage IS the issue. We need to get ramped up much faster than what is happening with the Pfizer product.

If Moderna can ship more vaccine, then we should be taking the Moderna vaccine.

Like..this week. People are dying. Numbers are going exponential in a lot of places.

Over the longer term more competition means a better price point...but let’s not worry too much about how much it costs right now.....lets get the vaccine out there so people who want to take it can take it.

People who have concerns about safety can wait....very soon the data will be out there on safety. Millions of people will be vaccinated and we can look at the data on side effects and efficacy with the advantage of large group studies.

My guess is that there will be a small but significant cohort that will find reasons to not take the vaccine not matter how safe it is......no amount of data will satisfy them.

ajc1970
ajc1970

Are they vaccinating for free?

You mention keeping costs down. I'm sitting here thinking that every US taxpayer has paid the cost for this vaccine and then some, and they're pressuring/requiring people to get jabbed -- this should be a "free" distribution.

