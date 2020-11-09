Utah Governor Mandates Masks and Restricts Gatherings

Personal Responsibility

Please note Gov. Herbert announces statewide mask mandate, social gathering limit amid COVID-19 surge.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide mask mandate Sunday night as part of emergency orders directing Utahns to limit social gatherings to their own household to combat the state's current COVID-19 surge.

"We must do more, and we must do it now," he said. "This is about much more than just mandates. This is about personal responsibility."

Both orders, which go into effect Monday at 1 p.m. MT, and will remain until at least Monday, Nov. 23, represent the governor's widest measures of reform to date as Utah hit an all-time high in the spread of the virus, including new cases and hospitalization rates, in the same week.

"I ask you now, and I implore you, to do everything within your power to stop the spread of this disease. It is time for the divisiveness to end, and for all of us as Utahns to unite in making whatever sacrifice is necessary to help our neighbor and to bring healing back to our state."