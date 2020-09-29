US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

Regarding long comments and getting logged out

Replay from the Maven:

For the first issue with longer comments, it sounds like his browser is refreshing automatically, causing his comments to disappear. I wasn't able to reproduce this on my end when typing a longer comment directly into the comment box over a 10 minute period, so it might be something he has installed or dependent on the type of browser he's using. Could you have him open the site in incognito mode and see if that gets rid of the problem? If it does, there's likely something installed in his browser like an add-on causing this to happen. This could also be a cache-related problem though, so I would suggest clearing the cache as well to be sure.

For the second issue (getting logged out after every comment), do you know which browser they are using? Many browsers have an option to automatically log out users from certain sites when they close tabs or browser windows to protect their login information and it sounds like that's what's happening here. If they're using Chrome, they can make sure that these settings are disabled by clicking the three dots in the upper right corner of their browser and selecting "Settings" to go to the Settings page. Then click "Privacy and Security" in the menu on the left side of the page and select "Cookies and other site data". Ensure that "Allow all cookies" is selected and make to disable "Clear cookies and site data when you quit Chrome" and "Send a 'D Not track' request with your browsing traffic". Also, make sure thestreet.com and thestreet.com/mishtalk are not in the lists at the bottom of the page titled "Always clear cookies when windows are closed" and "Sites that can never use cookies". If they're using a different browser, similar settings should be available. If those settings are already set up correctly, could you have them try clearing their cache and cookies for the site?