TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

US Trade Deficit in Goods Swells to a Whopping $82.9 Billion

Mish

The US international trade deficit jumped again in August.

Advance Indicators

This morning the Census bureau reported on Advance Economic Indicators for August. 

  • Advance International Trade in Goods: The international trade deficit was $82.9 billion in August, up $2.8 billion from $80.1 billion in July. Exports of goods for August were $118.3 billion, $3.2 billion more than July exports. Imports of goods for August were $201.3 billion, $6.0 billion more than July imports.
  • Advance Wholesale Inventories: Wholesale inventories for August, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $637.0 billion, up 0.5 percent (±0.2 percent) from July 2020, and were down 5.0 percent (±0.7 percent) from August 2019. The June 2020 to July 2020 percentage change was revised from down 0.3 percent (±0.2 percent) to down 0.1 percent (±0.2 percent).
  • Advance Retail Inventories: Retail inventories for August, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $599.7 billion, up 0.8 percent (±0.2 percent) from July 2020, and were down 10.1 percent (±0.5 percent) from August 2019. The June 2020 to July 2020 percentage change was unrevised from the preliminary estimate of up 1.2 percent (±0.2 percent).

Goods vs Econoday Consensus

The US goods deficit (census basis) is expected to deepen to a very large $82.6 billion in August versus $81.2 billion in July (revised from $79.3 billion). Goods imports were down 7.4 percent year-over-year in August and were down 0.9 percent relative to February; goods exports have been falling more steeply, down 15.7 percent on the year and down 16.4 percent versus February.

The deficit was a bit larger than expected but the economists got this one essentially correct.

Goods and Services 

Trade Deficit in Goods and Services 2020-07

The advance report only covers goods. The above chart shows goods and services through July. 

Since the US generally runs a surplus in services, the net impact will be less than today's report of -82.9 billion.

However, the total deficit is sure to get worse. 

Promises Promises

Trump pledged to shrink the deficit. Instead it's heading towards the depths of the Bush and Obama years.

Also note that trade deficits tend to shrink in recessions. Instead, it widened.

Mish

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Mish
Mish

Editor

Regarding long comments and getting logged out

Replay from the Maven:

For the first issue with longer comments, it sounds like his browser is refreshing automatically, causing his comments to disappear. I wasn't able to reproduce this on my end when typing a longer comment directly into the comment box over a 10 minute period, so it might be something he has installed or dependent on the type of browser he's using. Could you have him open the site in incognito mode and see if that gets rid of the problem? If it does, there's likely something installed in his browser like an add-on causing this to happen. This could also be a cache-related problem though, so I would suggest clearing the cache as well to be sure.

For the second issue (getting logged out after every comment), do you know which browser they are using? Many browsers have an option to automatically log out users from certain sites when they close tabs or browser windows to protect their login information and it sounds like that's what's happening here. If they're using Chrome, they can make sure that these settings are disabled by clicking the three dots in the upper right corner of their browser and selecting "Settings" to go to the Settings page. Then click "Privacy and Security" in the menu on the left side of the page and select "Cookies and other site data". Ensure that "Allow all cookies" is selected and make to disable "Clear cookies and site data when you quit Chrome" and "Send a 'D Not track' request with your browsing traffic". Also, make sure thestreet.com and thestreet.com/mishtalk are not in the lists at the bottom of the page titled "Always clear cookies when windows are closed" and "Sites that can never use cookies". If they're using a different browser, similar settings should be available. If those settings are already set up correctly, could you have them try clearing their cache and cookies for the site?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Says Taxes are "Fake News": He Has an Easy Way to Prove It

Are Trump's taxes fake news? That's what Trump says.

Mish

by

Carl_R

What Happens if Trump Refuses to Leave?

Trump will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

Mish

by

Sechel

An Easy Way to Solve the Mail-In Vote Dilemma

There is one simple thing you can do to help ensure your vote gets counted.

Mish

by

Herkie

2nd High-Quality Poll Has Biden Ahead By 9 In Pennsylvania

ABC/WaPo puts Biden up by 9 in Pennsylvania.

Mish

by

Mish

Trump Taps Amy Barrett to Replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Trump's pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Election 2020 What States are In Play?

I was mocked on Twitter today for saying "Georgia was in play". Is it?

Mish

by

Herkie

Senate Surprises: What to Look Out For in the Election

The Democrats are favored to win the Senate primarily because they win a 50-50 tie and Biden is expected to beat Trump. But the range of possibilities is huge.

Mish

by

AshH

Trump Threatens an Executive Order to Prevent Biden from Becoming President

Trump issues a bizarre threat that comes across as a joke. It will backfire.

Mish

by

Herkie

In the Presidential Election, 94% Say Their Mind is Made Up

Biden's maintains a lead in a recent Quinnipiac University Poll but the key finding regards the number of undecided voters.

Mish

by

teejaytrader

If the Velocity of Money Picks Up Will Inflation Soar?

Let's explore the question with a definition of velocity and the related variables.

Mish

by

Carl_R