Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

US Military Shuffle from Germany to Poland is Imminent

Mish

Trump is relocating 9500 US troop and lots of fighter planes from Germany to Poland.

Troop Movements on the German-Polish Border

In a tongue-in-cheek headline Eurointelligence reports Troop Movements on the German-Polish Border.

We couldn't quite resist this headline, but it looks that a relocation of 9500 US troops from Germany to Poland is imminent. 

Polish Media Details

  • a new contingent of US troops, some from Germany and some from the US;
  • a relocation of 30 F-16 US fighter planes from Germany to Poland;
  • the headquarters of the V corps of the US army to be moved from Fort Knox to Poland;
  • adding 5 C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft, not clear whether this is a purchase or a relocation;
  • a deal on attack helicopters;
  • a bilateral defence co-operation act between the US and Poland.

Robert O’Brien, the White House national security adviser admits openly that this decision is linked to Germany's failure to meet the promise of raising defence spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, which is a Nato commitment. He writes that Germany is the world's fourth largest economy, yet spends only 1.4% of its GDP on defence. 

O'Brien also makes a link to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, and to Berlin's choice of 5G telecoms provider. If this goes to Huawei, as we expect it might, the relationship with the US is set to deteriorate further.

Trump Pulls Troops From Germany, It's a Good Start

On June 7 I commented Trump Pulls Troops From Germany, It's a Good Start.

No Start at All

I was mistaken. This is not a start, no troops are coming home. 

I am in favor of moving the troops, not from Germany to Poland, but from anywhere and everywhere back to the US. 

If the EU is concerned about Russia enough to have troops, let the EU fund the troops.

Trump Shuffleboard

Instead, of bringing the troops home, Trump is playing troop shuffleboard. 

The US cannot afford to be the world's policeman and should not try.

Phooey.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Tengen
Tengen

I hope people realize by now that the troops will never be ordered home, at least not willingly. If governments try to push us out the maximum we're willing to do is shift them to neighboring regions or countries, like we've done in Iraq, Syria, and now Germany.

The MIC is far too set in its ways to change, only collapse will alter this course of American empire. Neither Trump nor Biden will even attempt a change, let alone succeed.

njbr
njbr

More stories for low-info voters...

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

Mish

by

Zardoz

Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Mish

by

Russell J

How Hard is it To Get Evicted in Your State?

Eviction protection rules vary widely, state by state, thanks to Covid-19.

Mish

by

Silver2021

Trump's Firing of Berman is of Obstruction of Justice, But Berman Just Stepped Down

The Trump Administration's attempt to force out  Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is more than a bit questionable.

Mish

by

zavalita

The NAR is Optimistic on Home Sales, I'm Not, Here's Why

Existing home sales fell for the third month. gown another 9.7 percent.

Mish

by

Mish

What Happens When a Mall Goes Dark?

The outlook for malls gets darker and darker.

Mish

by

Advancingtime

The EU Lifts Its Travel Ban But Not For the US

The EU is lifting Covid travel restrictions on some countries but the US isn't one of them.

Mish

by

Anda

Oil Is Back to $40 What Does That Signal?

After dipping into negative territory crude is back ato $40. What does that mean?

Mish

by

Stuki

It Will Be Interesting to See What Trump Considers Top Secret

John Bolton and Trump square off in a legal challenge over the release of Bolton's tell-all memoirs .

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Should NY worry about FL or FL Worry About NY?

Florida once had a Covid-19 Quarantine Against NY. The tables are about to be turned.

Mish

by

GatorGirl