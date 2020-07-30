US Economy Declines by a Record 32.9 Percent

The BEA reports Real GDP fell at 32.9 percent annualized. The quarterly decline compared to a year ago is 9.5%. Both are records.

Consumer Metrics Comments

Rick Davis at Consumer Metrics has additional comments.

Although there are some legitimately startling numbers in the release, the size of the headline number is a consequence of "annualizing" a single quarter of dramatic economic displacement.

The quarter might better be measured in a year-over-year comparison against the 2nd Quarter of 2019. In inflation adjusted "real" dollars the overall economy shrank by -9.54%.