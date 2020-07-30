Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

US Economy Declines by a Record 32.9 Percent

Mish

The US economy put it its worst performance in history. Records date to 1947.

The BEA reports Real GDP fell at 32.9 percent annualized. The quarterly decline compared to a year ago is 9.5%. Both are records.

Consumer Metrics Comments

Rick Davis at Consumer Metrics has additional comments.

Although there are some legitimately startling numbers in the release, the size of the headline number is a consequence of "annualizing" a single quarter of dramatic economic displacement.

The quarter might better be measured in a year-over-year comparison against the 2nd Quarter of 2019. In inflation adjusted "real" dollars the overall economy shrank by -9.54%. 

Key Points 

  • Consumer personal expenditures declined only -1.79% in goods but -14.65% in services. The difference between those two categories makes sense -- roughly the same spending level on groceries but fewer haircuts and massages. 
  • Food and beverages purchased for off-premise consumption was up nearly +6% year-over-year, spending on food services and accommodations was down nearly -40% year-over-year
  • Spending on recreational goods soared (up +15.33% year-over-year), and spending on recreational services plummeted -54.13%. 
  • In the non-consumer sphere, spending by non-profits increased +51.53% year-over-year
  • Commercial spending on computer hardware (+9.73%) and software (+6.13%) also increased year-over-year.
  • Annualized household disposable income was reported to be $4382 higher than in the prior quarter, and the household savings rate was reported to be 25.7%, up 16.1pp from the prior quarter. These numbers comes from and annualization of the Federal relief payments from the CARES act, but the outrageous savings rate seems to indicate that households were reluctant (or unable) to spend those funds.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-6
anoop
anoop

Look at the positive side--we set a new record, unlikely to beaten in our lifetime.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Annualized. That's the key. In actuality it's 10% down for the quarter. That's actually pretty good.

As I said, do you believe reports like this or do you believe blockbuster earnings reports coming out of TSMC, AMD, etc. Chip sales is a leading economic indicator. The fact they are going gangbuster means customers are flush with money. Their entertainment budget seems limitless.

#BestRecessionEva

Herkie
Herkie

And Trump also said today that mail in ballots will make a mess of our election - filled with fraud - make America a laughingstock, so we should "delay" the voting. Like till he can be sure of winning or dies of old age which ever comes first.

This has broken Twitter today. The Lincoln Project 4 word response had over 50,000 likes within about 22 minutes. My response to him at Twitter was "over my dead body you orange baboon." I got more than a few likes of my own.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

tis but a flesh wound ...

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

US government ran a cool $2 trillion deficit for the quarter.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

It has been almost four years, is this part of make america great again? When do all the manufacturing jobs get here? Wasnt the 2020 trump slogan “keep ameica great?” Is this what we want another four years? Are you better off than you were 4 years ago?

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Over 62 Million People Had No Pay Last Week

Over 62 million not-retired people reported having no pay last week.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Republicans Propose a Means Test Instead of $600 Weekly Benefits

The Republicans finally got their act together on a Covid proposal.

Mish

by

Montana33

"So Far Apart on Covid Deal That We Don't Really Care"

Republican are in no hurry to reach a deal.

Mish

by

rafterman

Japanese Style Price Fixing by the Fed is On the Way

The Fed is tired of fighting the markets and using QE to force interest rates where it wants. Instead, it will follow the path of the Bank of Japan.

Mish

by

eFrustrated

Google's Blockbuster Work From Home Announcement

Google made a major announcement that will impact 200,000 employees.

Mish

by

Jojo

Halfway Through The Year, How Is China Doing On Its Trade Commitments?

China has missed the mark across the board.

Mish

by

inonothing

Baseball Season in Jeopardy as Marlins Quarantined in Philadelphia

The Marlins were set to fly home to Miami Monday but their flight is canceled, as well as their home opener.

Mish

by

El_Tedo

Huge Gap Between the GOP and the Democrat Stimulus Plans

More details emerge in the GOP stimulus plans. A video explains the key differences.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Expect Dismal Returns in Stocks and Bonds

Bond  yields are low and stock PE's high so expect dismal returns in both.

Mish

by

Stuki

Fed's "Whatever It Takes Moment" Is a Big Flop

The Fed issued a set of meaningless statements following its FOMC Meeting Today.

Mish

by

Scooot