Unprecedented Recession Synchronization and What it Means

Silver2021 18 mins

Inflation created by rich peoples money VS. inflation created by poor peoples money, what's the difference?

Inflation by the rich is the money created by the federal reserve passed on over 90% to rich corporations like banks, hedge funds....etc that use that money to buy and profit from assets like real estate, medical costs, college tuition costs.

These thing that are under reported in the CPI, but have a big impact on consumer standards of living like rents.

Rent, medical Bill's and student debt have risen at a rate of 7%-10% while wages have increased only 1%-2% over the last 20 years.

This drives middle class Americans into poverty SLOWELY over a period of 1-2 decades.

With the exception only of the period of the gold standard, practically all government of history have used their exclusive power to issue money to defraud and plunder the people.

It is good that the people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system for if they did, I believe that there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.....Henry Ford.

This is how corporation like banks work with the goverment to create stealth inflation, inflation that makes them rich preying on the young, single parents, and the poor old people.

This type of inflation is rarely talked about on corporate sponsored financial sites.

Economist are what oligarchs use to sell capitalism to everyone else by using coded elitest economic terms like the threat of deflation is a threat to the economy, to show the risk of their wealth going down in value like their real estate and equity holdings...... or in the case of wanting inflation to rise at a faster pace because they are dissatisfied with how slow these assets are inflating, to create more wealth for them at the expense of the poor.

Poor man inflation is created by the oligarchs when the average poor American incomes loses value to levels were they cannot pay the higher and higher rents, medical costs and college tuition risking default on those assets.

Poor man's inflation is created when corporations through governments pass on helicopter money to unemployed or underpaid citizen with direct stimulus checks and $600 / week supplemental unemployment benefits so that workers can continue to pay rising rents, medical and college debts.

Now they have started to create wage inflation that goes directly to necessities like food, gasoline and consumer goods and commodities.

Inflation now becomes rampant in all areas of the economy helping increase the riches of commodity and energy companies as well as real estate and equities.

That what happened today as gold,silver and precious metals equities all made new 7 year highs in tandem sensing that a second wave of helicopter money and inflation is on the way.

Forget about evictions and foreclosures, that's not gonna happen anytime soon unless the rich want real deflation to destroy the value of their wealth.