Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Unprecedented Recession Synchronization and What it Means

Mish

The global recession has no precedent in terms of synchronization.

Deflationary Consequences

Lacy Hunt at Hoisington Management explains the deflationary consequences of the current global situation in its Second Quarter 2020 Review.

Hunt commented on the four economic challenges central bankers face as noted below.

Four Economic Challenges

  1. Over 90% of the world’s economies are contracting. The present global recession has no precedent in terms of synchronization. 
  2.  A major slump in world trade volume is taking place. 
  3. Additional debt incurred by all countries, and many private entities, to mitigate the  worst consequences of the pandemic, while humane,politically popular and in many cases essential, has moved debt to GDP ratios to uncharted territory. This insures that a persistent misallocation of resources will be reinforced, constraining growth as productive resources needed for sustained growth will be unavailable.
  4. 2020 global per capita GDP is in the process of registering one of the largest yearly declines in the last century and a half and the largest decline since 1945. The lasting destruction of wealth and income will take time to repair.

Here are ten key ideas (my estimation) condensed from the article.

Ten Key Ideas

  1. Recessions are either deeper or longer lasting when a very high percentage of the world’s economies are contracting rather than when they are centered on a limited number of countries. 
  2. Except for the very short run, the Federal Reserve’s lending operations for the corporate bond market are a negative for economic growth. The BOJ (Bank of Japan), ECB (European Central Bank) and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have all been buying corporate debt of failing entities for more than a decade with the BOJ doing so for more than 25 years. These operations have provided a fleeting lift to economic activity, but at the end of the day they resulted in misallocation of credit, poor economic growth and disinflation/deflation. 
  3. By keeping failing players in the game, this prevents the process Joseph Schumpeter called “creative destruction” as well as “moral hazard”, thereby eliminating these critical factors that make free market economies successful. 
  4. The adverse consequences of an unsurpassed increase in new debt will remain for years to come. Four great past economists – Eugen Bohm Bawerk, Irving Fisher, Charles Kindleberger and Hyman Minsky – all captured the two-edged nature of debt being an increase in current spending in exchange for a decline in future spending unless the debt generates an income stream to repay principal and interest. 
  5. The relationship between debt and economic growth is non-linear, just as is the law of diminishing returns. Significant research indicates that the adverse consequences start as low as a 67% gross debt to GDP ratio. 
  6. A recent Brookings Institute study posits the pandemic will lead to 300,000- 500,000 less births next year. For 2019, population growth in the U.S. and the world, was already the slowest since 1918 and 1952.
  7. In the first quarter, corporate debt jumped to a record 48.7% of GDP, more than 300 basis points higher than during the Lehman crisis 
  8. In 1934, Irving Fisher wrote that the velocity of money falls in heavily indebted economies. We believe that Fisher’s finding will be correct because his view is supported by the evidence and the rationale that the huge additional debt added this year will not generate an income stream to repay principal and interest. Accordingly, the reopening rebound in the economy underway will falter, leaving the economy with a huge output gap.
  9. At the end of the three worst recessions since the 1940s, the output gap was 4.8% in 1974, 7.9% in 1982 and 6.4% in 2009. The gap that existed after the recession of 2008-09 took nine years to close. This was the longest amount of time to eliminate a deflationary gap.
  10. Considering the depth of the decline in global GDP, the massive debt accumulation by all countries, the collapse in world trade and the synchronous nature of the contracting world economies the task of closing this output gap will be extremely difficult and time consuming. This situation could easily cause aggregate prices to fall, thus putting persistent downward pressure on inflation which will be reflected in declining long-dated U.S. government bond yields.

Conclusion

Nearly all economists expect a huge jump in inflation associated with the Fed's massive balance sheet expansion and government fiscal stimulus.

However, I side with Lacy Hunt. 

My Reasons

  • The demand destruction from Covid will last for years.
  • Demand destructuction is greater than Covid stimulus.
  • Buildup up debt is inherently deflationary. 
  • Demographics are deflationary.
  • By bailing out failed corporations, the Fed is creating more and more zombies. 

Unwanted Inflation Easy to Find

Actually, inflation is easy to find. Look no further than the stock and bond markets.

The Fed's balance sheet expansion coupled with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus (both unprecedented) has resulted in stock market speculation also at unprecedented levels exceeding the housing bubble boom in 2008.

Six Related Articles 

  1. Banks Double Loan Loss Reserves ‘Everybody Is Struggling’
  2. Housing Starts and Permits Improve But Not Enough
  3. Cass Transportation Index "Not Good By Any Measure"
  4. China’s Unexpectedly Strong Growth Isn't What it Seems
  5. All Continued Unemployment Claims Top 32 Million Again
  6. Work-From-Home Will Reduce Driving by 270 Billion Miles Per Year

Conclusion

Inflation is not where the Fed wants it. 

The Fed can print money and Congress can hand it out, but neither can dictate where the money goes.

In 2020, money has found a home in rampant speculation in stocks and bonds. In 2008 money primarily went into a housing bubble.

But bubbles burst. Thus, speculation too is inherently deflationary. 

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-10
anoop
anoop

Is this bullish or not? I’m starting to load up on FANGMAN + Blackrock. Hope I’m not too late to the party.

MiTurn
MiTurn

Excellent article and very timely. Puts the idea (and hope) of a 'safe haven' into perspective.

anoop
anoop

The zombies will continue to linger (nobody will touch them with a bargepole), while productive assets will be lapped up by private equity and banks. You have to be a compleat idiot to think you can put in sweat equity, build something useful, and have any chance of not having it snatched from you by an act of financial engineering.

AbeFroman
AbeFroman

Look at the short squeeze go.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Lacy Hunt is a Rock Star!

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"The Fed can print money and Congress can hand it out,"

...

In Washington that is all you hear. Not a soul talks about the ever greater debt amount ... or ANY talk of how to service it (let alone pay it down). Tax increases? Haha. It all free money. Wheeeeeee!

The money spent (wasted) NOW. The increased debt will be with us for decades. No one wants to look long term. It is all about seeing who can spend (waste) the most before election. Obviously, POTUS wants another round of checks (with his signature on it) prior to November.

It will be interesting to see the "compromise" on CARES.2. Pelosi passed a $3 trillion House bill. McConnell initially said wait and see ... then keep it under a trillion ... then around a trillion ... probably end up around $1.5 trillion (till CARES.3) ...

Anda
Anda

The dismal science just got dismaler, must be close to limits of dismality, probably turn into a horror eventually.

Sechel
Sechel

Over the last few decades the world's economies have become more correlated than ever. I think this is nothing new but part of a multi-decade trend. It sort of throws a monkey wrench in the rationalization for diversification across economies.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Next stop nasdaq 20k.

Silver2021
Silver2021

Inflation created by rich peoples money VS. inflation created by poor peoples money, what's the difference?

Inflation by the rich is the money created by the federal reserve passed on over 90% to rich corporations like banks, hedge funds....etc that use that money to buy and profit from assets like real estate, medical costs, college tuition costs.

These thing that are under reported in the CPI, but have a big impact on consumer standards of living like rents.

Rent, medical Bill's and student debt have risen at a rate of 7%-10% while wages have increased only 1%-2% over the last 20 years.

This drives middle class Americans into poverty SLOWELY over a period of 1-2 decades.

With the exception only of the period of the gold standard, practically all government of history have used their exclusive power to issue money to defraud and plunder the people.

It is good that the people of the nation do not understand our banking and monetary system for if they did, I believe that there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning.....Henry Ford.

This is how corporation like banks work with the goverment to create stealth inflation, inflation that makes them rich preying on the young, single parents, and the poor old people.

This type of inflation is rarely talked about on corporate sponsored financial sites.

Economist are what oligarchs use to sell capitalism to everyone else by using coded elitest economic terms like the threat of deflation is a threat to the economy, to show the risk of their wealth going down in value like their real estate and equity holdings...... or in the case of wanting inflation to rise at a faster pace because they are dissatisfied with how slow these assets are inflating, to create more wealth for them at the expense of the poor.

Poor man inflation is created by the oligarchs when the average poor American incomes loses value to levels were they cannot pay the higher and higher rents, medical costs and college tuition risking default on those assets.

Poor man's inflation is created when corporations through governments pass on helicopter money to unemployed or underpaid citizen with direct stimulus checks and $600 / week supplemental unemployment benefits so that workers can continue to pay rising rents, medical and college debts.
Now they have started to create wage inflation that goes directly to necessities like food, gasoline and consumer goods and commodities.

Inflation now becomes rampant in all areas of the economy helping increase the riches of commodity and energy companies as well as real estate and equities.

That what happened today as gold,silver and precious metals equities all made new 7 year highs in tandem sensing that a second wave of helicopter money and inflation is on the way.

Forget about evictions and foreclosures, that's not gonna happen anytime soon unless the rich want real deflation to destroy the value of their wealth.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Trump's Covid Handling Wrecked His Election Chances

Polls show Trump's Covid Handling wrecked his chances of winning in  November.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Georgia's Covid Improvement was a Big Lie by the Governor

Governor Kemp used manipulated data to reopen Georgia. It's now payback time.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump's Payroll Tax Cut and the Arrogance of "Find Something New"

Trump says he will not sign another stimulus bill unless it contains a payroll tax cut. Congress has other ideas.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Kemp Files Emergency Order to Stop Mayor From Talking

A major battle is brewing in Georgia over the Governor's reopening plans.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Patients Stranded in Emergency Rooms as Hospitals Fill Up

The scramble is on for hospital beds in Covid hotspots.

Mish

by

Jackn

Italy Accuses Wealthy North European States of Blackmail

EU leaders struggled for three days come up with a Covid package. Talks near a breakdown.

Mish

by

Marco_sbt

Trump Downplays Outbreak as Sniffles and Burning Embers

Covid new cases have set 9 records in the past month but president trump downplayed the outbreak.

Mish

by

Mr. Purple

Trump Strips CDC of Control of Coronavirus Data

The CDC will no longer be the central point for Covid reporting.

Mish

by

TeleAllende

Trump is on the Short End of the Enthusiasm Gap

There are two kinds of enthusiasm, positive and negative. The spread matters.

Mish

by

truthseeker

Trump Complains Dr. Fauci Made a Lot of Mistakes

Trump sidelined Fauci after complaining about the doctor on Fox News.

Mish

by

inonothing