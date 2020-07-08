Mish Talk
United Warns It May Cut 36,000 Employees

Mish

Due another outbreak of Covid and reduced travel United Warns It May Furlough 36,000 Staff.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.

The airline is still burning through $40 million a day, the executive told reporters on Wednesday, adding that it could no longer count on a further round of government support to cover staff costs beyond Oct. 1.

The airline said those receiving mandatory WARN notices of potential furloughs include 15,000 flight attendants, 2,250 pilots and 11,000 customer service staff. Employees would be rehired when demand recovers.

American Airlines Group Inc. has warned it may have as many as 20,000 more staff than it needs to handle reduced demand, and may also have to issue furlough notices.

Travel Restrictions

Map From Ballotpedia.

Recent Actions

  • July 7, 2020: Govs. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.), Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), and Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) announced that Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma had been added to the joint travel advisory originally announced June 24. Visitors from those states will need to quarantine for 14 days upon entering Connecticut, New York, or New Jersey. The full list of states includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
  • July 2, 2020: The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommended that residents who travel to 15 states with rising COVID-19 cases quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Pennsylvania. The states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
  • July 1, 2020: Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) announced that she lifting the 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut beginning July 3.
  • June 30, 2020: New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) extended the stay-at-home order and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for all out-of-state travelers.
  • June 30, 2020: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updated its travel-related quarantine guidelines to include South Carolina and Florida. Travelers to Kansas, as well as Kansas residents, who have recently traveled to South Carolina and Florida will need to self-quarantine for 14 days.
  • June 30, 2020: Govs. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.), Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), and Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) announced that eight more states had been added to a joint travel advisory requiring out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine for 14 days. The governors announced the travel advisory June 24 and originally included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. The list was expanded to include California, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Tennessee.
  • June 30, 2020: Gov. Charlie Baker (R) announced that visitors to Massachusetts from Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, New York, and New Jersey will no longer need to self-quarantine for 14 days. The advisory to self-quarantine remains in effect for visitors from other parts of the country.

TravelPulse also covers the restrictions.

Quarantine Restrictions

Travel to Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Mexico, Kansas, Massachusetts, Alaska,  Florida. Maryland, Rhode Island, Vermont have travel restrictions.

The EU has travel restrictions on the US.

Pandemic Hotbeds

Due to the recent outbreaks many are cancelling travel plans to Covid hotbeds including Texas, Florida, Arizona, and California. 

Reopenings in Reverse

With reopenings in reverse and new travel restrictions in place, few want to fly.

Comments (11)
No. 1-4
Sechel
Sechel

clearly ppp was a mistake for the airlines. u.s. should have simply provided generous unemployment benefits so the workers could find new jobs instead of being strung along. another example of crony capitalism. airline got cheap financing and the taxpayer over-paid for worker benefits

truthseeker
truthseeker

Off Topic “Local doctor believes he has found silver bullet for COVID-19” Dr Richard Bartlett-“What I’m using is Budesonide an inhaled steroid that doesn’t have the side effects of total body steroids but it has benefits.” Of course the medical profession is not going to confirm this no matter how well it’s working, so one needs to at least listen to his story even if it’s still a long shot,since it’s working on many very sick people.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Operating Leverage"

Some genius analyst the other day bullish on stocks in general as earnings will soar due to increased operating leverage (as in once everyone pink slipped, a big expense of salaries removed).

Need to fire everyone, asap.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Mish complains too much. 36K is nothing compared to 51 million saved!!!

