United Warns It May Cut 36,000 Employees

Due another outbreak of Covid and reduced travel United Warns It May Furlough 36,000 Staff.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.

The airline is still burning through $40 million a day, the executive told reporters on Wednesday, adding that it could no longer count on a further round of government support to cover staff costs beyond Oct. 1.

The airline said those receiving mandatory WARN notices of potential furloughs include 15,000 flight attendants, 2,250 pilots and 11,000 customer service staff. Employees would be rehired when demand recovers.

American Airlines Group Inc. has warned it may have as many as 20,000 more staff than it needs to handle reduced demand, and may also have to issue furlough notices.