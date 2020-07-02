Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Unemployment is Much Worse Than it Looks

Mish

The unemployment rate fell 2.2 percentage points to 11.1% but claims data and the reference week raise significant questions.

Inquiring minds ponder the discrepancy between the jobs report and Department of labor Unemployment Claims.

Jobs Rebound 

Earlier today I commented by Jobs Rebound by 4.8 Million But Huge Headwinds Remain

I question both the strength of the rise in jobs and the decline in the unemployment rate based on claims data and the reference week.

Reference Week 

The household survey week which sets the unemployment rate is the week that contains the 13th of the month. 

Some claims data released today is for the week ending June 13 but first let's discuss the lead chart. 

Continued State Unemployment Claims in 2020 

Continued claims have shown little improvement for five week. On May 16, continued claims were 20.841 million. There were 19.290 for the week ending June 20 and were 19.231 million on June 13.  

These are seasonally-adjusted numbers, and they rose since last week. 

State claims are the best single reference point. Those claims represent people eligible for unemployment at the state level. 

Primary PUA Claims

Primary PUA Claims in 2020 July 1 Report

When Covid-19 hit various unemployment compensation schemes hit at the Federal level, notably PUA.  

People are eligible for PUA based on lost income and forced part-time work. So not everyone on PUA is technically unemployed, but some are.  

The numbers in boxes pertain to the reference weeks for this jobs report and the last one. 

All Continued Claims 

All Continued Claims in 2020 July 1

All Continued Claims include Primary PUA Claims and Emergency PUA Claims plus various Federal programs. 

All Continued Claims and PUA Claims are not seasonally adjusted. 

Total It Up 

It is hard to know how many PUA claims represent people working 0 hours, but the answer is somewhere between 20 million and 30 million. 

Note that All Claims and PUA Claims hit new record highs and both are up since the prior reference week that sets the unemployment rate. 

Unemployment vs Claims in June 13 Reference Week

  • Unemployed: 17.750 Million
  • Continued State Claims: 19.231 Million
  • All Claims: 31.491 Million

The discrepancy between continued state claims and the number of unemployed is 1.481 million.

And that does not count those on PUA who are genuinely unemployed.

Is the difference entirely fraud?

Part-Time Jobs

  • Total Part-Time Work Change: -1,571.000
  • Involuntary Part-Time Work: -1,605,000 - Household Survey
  • Voluntary Part-Time Work: +2,743,000 - Household Survey

Part-Time Jobs Discrepancy

Supposedly, voluntary part-time employment is up by 2.743 million and involuntary part-time employment is down by 1.605 million. 

That nets to an increase in 1.138 million total part-time employment except the BLS says total part-time employment declined by 1.571 million. 

These numbers never net because of how the BLS determines them, but the discrepancy is a whopping 2.709 million. 

Unlike other, I do not believe the BLS does any of this on purpose, but Covid has wrecked many things including the infamous birth-death model and seasonal adjustments.

Birth-Death Model

The Birth Death Model pertains to the birth and death of businesses. In a normal economy more businesses are created than go out of business. The BLS adds or subtracts a net number of jobs based on its models.

I believe the models are now nonsense but I cannot prove it, nor can anyone until we have mass revisions next March. 

My take is that a record number of businesses closed or will close due to Covid-19. Some of those people may have found other work and if so are double-counted. Others were counted when they should not be.

Looking Ahead

State Continued Claims,, PUA Claims, and Total Claims all rose this past week. 

Reopenings In Reverse

Importantly, reopenings are in reverse and that is not reflected in any of this data.

Governors in Washington, California, Florida and Texas have all paused or reversed reopenings. 

Alaska, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas all reported single-day record levels of new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. 

Hospitals in some regions are overwhelmed with patients. Expect more reversals. 

The Fed Promotes a Quickening that Takes Many Years

Finally, the Fed openly admitted a Quickening that Takes Many Years

There will not be a V-shaped recovery. Instead the Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, sector by sector.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Sechel
Sechel

Leisure and hospitality got hit hard. There was a partial bounce back. But now that covid-19 is spiking in in several states and rising in over half these same jobs are now at risk. Several states are now reimposing controls that will impact these same jobs which are the most at risk.

dbannist
dbannist

My highly suspect anecdotal evidence is telling me that unemployment has likely peaked, but that there is an ongoing deluge of closing retail establishments that will continue to bleed jobs. This trickle will continue to offset any job gains.

In my town small town of 75k, we lost 3 businesses in the last 2 days that were announced. Two were restaurants and one was a gym. Undoubtedly, there are many more I have not heard about. This is going to affect employment going forward.

It's not just the companies that had to lay off people back in March. It's the retail businesses that are bleeding cash and must either close or lay off people that were being protected by PPE.

Anyone who thinks it's a V shaped recovery is in for a huge surprise.

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

Too many numbers pointing in so many directions - it's hard to make sense of it even if you know exactly how to count all the beans. My amateurish guess is that the inaccurate BLS numbers are, be it deceipt or happenstance, acting as a distraction from the number of people who have become classified as permanently not employed, and thus removed from the UE tally. Like air leaking from a balloon someone keeps blowing up.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Huge Political Disconnect Over the State of the Economy

In 2008 everyone knew the economy was in bad shape. Today, views vary tremendously by party affiliation.

Mish

by

mike1234

Please Don't Breathe in the Elevator

Reopening is quite a bit harder than anyone thought.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Banks' New Dilemma: They Cannot Tell Who is a Good Risk

Are people paying their bills on time? Thanks to Covid regulations, there is no way to tell.

Mish

by

CCR

What Would It Take to Dethrone the Dollar?

No reserve currencies last forever. So what would it take to end dollar dominance?

Mish

by

EconomicCrashDummy

Jobs Rebound by 4.8 Million But Huge Headwinds Remain

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by a record 4.8 million but that leaves another 15 million to go.

Mish

by

Sechel

Trump Re-Tweets Video of Florida Man Shouting "White Power"

Trump re-Tweeted a video of a racially-charged protest and counter-protest in Florida, then deleted his Tweet.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

The Recovery Will Have Many Shapes, Not One

No economists in a recent survey thinks the recovery will be V-shaped but opinions regarding the shape have changed since the last survey in late Lay.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

Trump is Trailing Badly in All Recent Florida Polls: Why?

In six Florida polls between June 9 and June 23, Biden leads Trump in every poll by a minimum of 4 percentage points and an average of 7.8.

Mish

by

Herkie

The Fed Promotes a Quickening that Takes Many Years

In the minutes of the June 9-10 FOMC meeting, the Fed discussed racism, Covid,  Forward Guidance, Asset Purchases, and Yield Curve Caps.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett

Car Sales Plunge 33 Percent in the 2nd Quarter Despite Deals

General Motors, Toyota, and Chrysler all report steep declines in auto sales. On the plus side, the results were better than many expected.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack