TheStreet
HomeGlobal EconomicsGlobal PoliticsAsk Mish
Search

Unemployment Claims Jump to Highest Level Since September

Mish

Initial unemployment claims jumped by 137,000 to 853,000. That's the highest since a string of 800,000+ numbers in September.

Biggest Rise in Initial Claims Since March

The 137,000 jump was the largest since the 3.56 million surge on March 28.

Initial claims have risen three of the last four weeks. They bottomed at 711,000 on November 7.

Continued Unemployment Claims

Continued state unemployment Claims in 2020 Dec 10 Report

Continued claims rose to 5,757,000 from 5,527,000, an increase of 30,000. 

That is the first increase since August 29.

Continued claims, like Initial claims, are seasonally adjusted. 

Continued claims are understated. People fall off the roles as benefits expire. Millions have now expired benefits.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Claims (PEUC)

PEUC Claims in 2020 Dec 10 Report

PEUC claims lag continued claims by a week, They are not seasonally adjusted.

PEUC benefits kick in after people have exhausted regular state benefits. 

PEUC claims had risen every week since August, until now. They declined only because people expired their state benefits.

Despite the lags and the seasonal adjustment mix, you can get a better feel for the true state of affairs by adding PEU claims to continued claims. 

Due to expiring even adding the two together understates the problem by millions.

PUA Claims

Primary PUA Claims in 2020 Dec 10 Report

PUA claims cover part-time workers and self-employed. They are not seasonally adjusted.

This program is rife with fraud, double-counting, and reporting errors. 

All Continued Claims in 2020

All Continued Claims in 2020 Dec 10 Report

All continued claims is the total of everything above except initial claims.

Since it contains PUA claims this number is also rife with fraud, double-counting, and reporting errors.

Expiring Benefits

The PEUC and PUA programs expire completely on December 26.

Expect Congress to have a package by then, but the details are subject to negotiation.

Democrats and Republicans have been bickering over this since September. 

For discussion, please see Desire to Reach a Deal and Doing It are Two Different Things.

More Than 500,000 Restaurants are in Freefall

Note that More Than 500,000 Restaurants are in Freefall

And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom passed a three-week stay-at-home order (including shutting down outdoor dining) for parts of the state.

We have not yet seen the impact of that measure nor similar measures in other states. 

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Eddie_T
Eddie_T

It just has to get worse and worse.......no way around that.

JoSum
JoSum

Hi Mish - Wasn't this expected.

JoSum
JoSum
JoSum
JoSum said: Hi Mish - Wasn't this expected.

Since the Lockdowns/Quarantine rules are again being Enforced.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biden Is Off to a Bad Start Under Progressive Pressure

Under Progressive pressure, Biden ponders canceling $50,000 in student loans.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Are You Willing to Die For Trump?

The Arizona GOP asks if you are willing to give up your life to help Trump remain president.

Mish

by

Carl_R

More Than 500,000 Restaurants are in Freefall

Restaurants are struggling and the latest lockdowns add to the misery.

Mish

by

Eddie_T

Green Light on Vaccine Coming, How Many Will Take It?

The FDA may approve Pfizer's covid  vaccine within days. How many will take it?

Mish

by

Eddie_T

As Tech Flees Silicon Valley, Rents Plunge

Elon Musk moved Tesla to Texas. He's not the only one who has had enough of California.

Mish

by

Rhet

2 New Rulings: Fraud Cases Nothing But Speculation and Conjecture

Two Federal judges blasted poorly formed fraud cases by Sidney Powell in Georgia and Michigan.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Cases Surge and Covid Deaths Top 10,000 in Just 4 Days

The US now has the dubious honor of being first in cases per million.

Mish

by

Jojo

Trump Does Not Give a Damn About the Law

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp won’t call a special session of the state’s legislature, rebuffing a request from President Trump to break the law.

Mish

by

Dubronik

Biden Says He Would Resign if a Moral Dispute With Harris Arose

In a totally bizarre interview, Biden lays out conditions in which he might purposely get sick and resign.

Mish

by

AverySays

Covid Makes Austin a Magnet for New Jobs

Texas’ capital is attracting corporate jobs and remote workers, lured by lower costs and lower taxes

Mish

by

BobSmith