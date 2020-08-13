Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Unemployment Claims Dip Below One Million for the First Time Since March

Mish

Initial state unemployment claims dipped below the million mark for the first time since March 15.

Slow Improvement in Initial Claims

The US Department of Labor reports seasonally-adjusted initial claims fell to 963,000 for the week ending August 8.

Improvement is steady but slow. The string of 20 straight weeks above the million mark just ended.

Continued Claims in 2020

Continued State Unemployment Claims in 2020 August 13 Report

Continued state unemployment claims showed a bit of progress but progress is slower.

Continued claims have been above the 15 million mark for 17 consecutive weeks. 

The BLS reference week for the next jobs report is the week that contains the 13th of the month. That's the week that determines the official unemployment rate. 

That is this week. But we will not see that data for two more weeks. The "current" continued claims data is as of August 1, at 15,486,000.

Four Continued Claim Factors

  1. Continued claims lag initial claims by a week.
  2. People can find a job and drop off the unemployment rolls.
  3. People can expire their benefits and drop off the rolls.
  4. People can retire and drop off the rolls.

Note: My Initial Claims and Continued Claims charts are Seasonally-Adjusted. The following PUA and Totals are NOT Seasonally-Adjusted.

Primary PUA Claims

Primary PUA Claims in 2020 August 13 Report

Primary PUA covers those who are not eligible to make state claims. People working part-time can also claim PUA. 

The report lags initial claims by 2 weeks and continued claims by 1 week.

Primary PUA claims dropped by over two million for the week ending July 25. 

PUA benefits ended July 25 due to Congressional bickering. Did that impact the counts? 

There may also be seasonal factors. PUA claims are not seasonally adjusted.

All Continued Claims

All Continued Claims in 2020 August 13

No Double Counting Just Misleading

All Continued Claims is sum of all the various programs.

There is no double-counting as widely reported. 

One either applies at the state level or the Federal Level, not both. And one must first apply at the state level. 

There are currently 28,257,995 people collecting "assistance". Confusion stems from the fact that not all of those people are unemployed. 

PUA allows part-time workers to apply. They will not show up in the monthly jobs report as unemployed. 

There are also some collecting PUA who are genuinely unemployed who simply do not qualify for any state programs. 

Number of Unemployed

The number of unemployed is somewhere between 15,486,000 (continued claims) and 28,257,995 (all claims).

My guess is around 20,000,000 but the BLS will report far less due to extremely strict countingh guidelines plus admitted errors. 

Expired Benefits

It's important to note that those on PUA only who are not working part-time have no money coming in. 

Note that people on state programs get state benefits plus PUA. Those on PUA but not a state program have no money coming in unless they are working on the side.

Due to Congressional bickering the last PUA check is for the week ending July 25. Today is August 13. In two days, another check for $600 would be owed.

That will be the third missed check for everyone on PUA.

Trump authorized another $400 but many states have no way to implement that as outlined in the executive order.

Related Articles

  1. Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost
  2. Boston Fed President "The Recovery is Losing Steam"
  3. Millennials Screwed Again, This Time on Unemployment
  4. Heaven Help Us if Unemployment Follows the Path of the Great Recession

Point number 4 is particularly ominous.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-4
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

81 Days till election.

Do you know where your jobs are?
Are you better off than you were four years ago?

numike
numike

A Government Too Broken to Write $600 Checks
The president and the Senate majority leader weren't even in the room for the failed negotiations to save the economy.

A Government Too Broken to Write $600 Checks
A Government Too Broken to Write $600 Checks

Neither Donald Trump nor Mitch McConnell were in the room for the failed congressional negotiations to prevent the coronavirus recession from spiraling even deeper.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"It's important to note that those on PUA who are not working part-time have no money coming in."

...

Are you sure this is correct? I think those on PUA get regular benefits + $600 week. Now just the regular benefit. The below is from a DOL pdf. I tried linking but comment was eaten with link.

Summary – On March 27, 2020, President signed into law the CARES Act, which
includes the Relief for Workers Affected by Coronavirus Act set out in Title II, Subtitle A. Section 2102 of the CARES Act creates a new temporary federal program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) that in general provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits, and provides funding to states for the administration of the program. Individuals receiving PUA benefits may also receive the $600 weekly benefit amount (WBA) under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program if they are eligible for such compensation for the week claimed.

tokidoki
tokidoki

So we've dropped below 30 million. The economy is improving. No more checks required. Atlanta GDP Fed reading is probably accurate.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nauseating But Predicted: Biden Selects Kamala Harris as His VP Running Mate

As widely expected, Joe Biden named Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

obstruksion

Biden is a Huge Favorite to Win the Election

Nate Silver's model shows Biden is favored to win the election in November with odds of 71-29.

Mish

by

RonJ

Is Kamala Harris a Nauseating Political Opportunist?

That's the claim I made yesterday following Biden's selection of Harris as his running mate.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Boston Fed President "The Recovery is Losing Steam"

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren is worried about the recovery. In addition, he is the third Fed president praising lockdowns.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost

Trump signed an executive order today after talks with Democrats broke down.

Mish

by

Herkie

Senator Sasse Blasts Trump's Executive Orders as "Unconstitutional Slop"

Senator Ben Sasse broke ranks today and was the first Republican to criticize the president's executive orders on Covid.

Mish

by

Herkie

Millennials Screwed Again, This Time on Unemployment

Age group demographics show millennials have the highest unemployment rates now.

Mish

by

TeleAllende

Heaven Help Us if Unemployment Follows the Path of the Great Recession

Here's a series of charts showing the duration of unemployment followed by a comparison to what happened in the Great Recession.

Mish

by

Stuki

Deep Pockets, the IRS, and the Huge Flaw in Trump's Tax Payroll Deferral

Trump's payroll tax deferral is fatally flawed by deep pockets and the IRS.

Mish

by

Herkie

What is the Real Coronavirus Death Toll in the US?

Media is rife with complaints of overcounts and undercounts of Covid-19 deaths.

Mish

by

Wake up sheeple