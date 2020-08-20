Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Unemployment Claims are Back Above the One Million Mark

Mish

Initial claims are back above 1,000,000. Continued claims show improvement but progress is slow.

Initial Claims Rise Back Above 1,000,000

The US Department of Labor reports seasonally-adjusted initial claims rose to 1,106,000, an increase of  135,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised up by 8,000 from 963,000 to 971,000. 

The string of 20 straight weeks above the million mark just ended last week but claims are back above that milestone.

Continued Claims in 2020

Continued State Unemployment Claims in 2020 August 20 Report

Continued state unemployment claims showed a bit of further improvement but progress is agonizingly slow with continued claims at 14,844,000.

The BLS reference week for the next jobs report is the week that contains the 13th of the month. That's the week that determines the official unemployment rate.

We will will see that data a week from today. The previous reference week was 16,951,000.

If trends hold, continued claims for the reference week will be about 14,500,000.

Four Continued Claim Factors

  1. Continued claims lag initial claims by a week.
  2. People can find a job and drop off the unemployment rolls.
  3. People can expire their benefits and drop off the rolls.
  4. People can retire and drop off the rolls.

Note: My Initial Claims and Continued Claims charts are Seasonally-Adjusted. The following PUA and Totals are NOT Seasonally-Adjusted.

Primary PUA Claims

Primary PUA Claims in 2020 August 20 Report

Primary PUA covers those who are not eligible to make state claims. People working part-time can also claim PUA.

The report lags initial claims by 2 weeks and continued claims by 1 week.

Primary PUA claims rose for the first time in four weeks by 501,378. 

PUA claims are not seasonally adjusted.

All Continued Claims

All Continued Claims in 2020 August 20

No Double Counting Just Misleading

All Continued Claims is sum of all the various programs.

There is no double-counting as widely reported.

One either applies at the state level or the Federal Level, not both. And one must first apply at the state level.

There are currently 28,059,349 people collecting pandemic assistance. Confusion stems from the fact that not all of those people are unemployed.

PUA allows part-time workers to apply. They will not show up in the monthly jobs report as unemployed.

There are also some collecting PUA who are genuinely unemployed who simply do not qualify for any state programs.

Number of Unemployed

The number of unemployed is somewhere between 14,844,000 (continued claims) and 28,059,349 (all claims).

My guess is around 20,000,000 but the BLS will report far less due to extremely strict counting guidelines plus admitted errors.

Expired Benefits

It's important to note that those on PUA who are not working part-time have no money coming in.

Individuals must first apply at the state level. If not covered then they can apply for PUA. Persons who qualify at the state level get state benefits plus PUA. This is part of the double-counting confusion.

Those on PUA but not a state program have no money coming in unless they are working on the side.

Due to Congressional bickering the last PUA check is for the week ending July 25. Today is August 20. 

Trump authorized another $400 but with states having to supply $100, so really the authorization is $300. 

Authorization is one thing sending out checks is another. This will be the fourth missed check for those receiving PUA, currently over 28 million.

Related Articles

  1. Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost
  2. Boston Fed President "The Recovery is Losing Steam"
  3. Millennials Screwed Again, This Time on Unemployment
  4. Heaven Help Us if Unemployment Follows the Path of the Great Recession

Point number 4 is particularly ominous.

Mish

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Jam_Ham
Jam_Ham

I walk around my suburban neighborhood and houses are selling in days. Neighbors are installing pools and buying new cars. This massive unemployment event feels so far away. Most of my neighbors seem to have more discretionary income than ever. I'm curious if we have ever had such a recession where so many new people are struggling to make rent while others (even in the same Metro) seem to be getting wealthier?

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

The initial layoffs more or less the low wage workers.

Now? As V taken off the table?

Yes, some are still low wage as PPP dried up, but moving up the ladder ... to corporate (well paid + benefits).

With forbearance / moratorium waning ... consumption will dampen ... of course, credit tightening will be the hammer to the anvil.

Recession going nowhere anytime soon.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Election is Already Over and You Lost

Who Won?

Mish

by

Fast Falcon

Shocking End to US Dominance in the Mideast

US dominance in the Mideast is over. Thank president Trump.

Mish

by

TonGut

Trump's Boycott Goodyear Tweet Blows Up In His Face

Trump stuck both of his feet into his mouth when he suggested people should not buy Goodyear Tires.

Mish

by

Jam_Ham

Green Energy Failed Leaving Millions in California Blackout

California cannot meet air conditioning demand. The root cause goes beyond the heat wave.

Mish

by

baldfoot

Covid is Now the Third Leading Cause of Death in the US

Covid jumps ahead of accidents, injuries, lung disease, diabetes.

Mish

by

Mish

Bizarro World: Trump Complains That Michelle Obama Understated Covid Deaths

In her speech at the Democratic Convention, Michelle Obama understated the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Mish

by

72bat

Republicans are in a No-Win Position on the Post Office

Concerns mount over delayed mail and possible election fraud.

Mish

by

Hemlock

Bond Bull Lacy Hunt Warns of a Huge Monetary Risk

Lacy Hunt has not yet changed his mind on where bond yields are headed but he has his eyes on one thing that could change his mind.

Mish

by

Tony Bennett

Post Office Warns 46 States It Cannot Handle a Surge in Ballots

The USPS warns it cannot handle a late surge of mailed ballots. It's own measures are a big part of the reason.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

California Seeks Wealth Tax to Soak the Rich, Even Those Leaving

California legislators want a wealth tax on the rich, even if they flee.

Mish

by

Stuki