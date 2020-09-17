Unemployment Claim Progress Slows to a Crawl

Progress in initial and continued state unemployment claims is minimal. All continued claims rose has worsened for three weeks.

Initial Claims

For August 29, September 5, and September 12, there were 884,000, 893,000, and 860,000 seasonally-adjusted claims respectively.

Given margins of error on seasonal adjustment there has been no progress for three weeks.

Continued Claims

Continued claims lag initial claims by a week.

For August 22, August 29, and September 5, there were 13,292,000, 13,554,000, and 12,628,000 seasonally-adjusted claims respectively.

That's modest but choppy progress. The downward slope (pace of progress) has not changed since May. At the same pace of progress, continued claims will be above 10 million for 2 more months.

It's continued state claims that determine the official unemployment rate, not that anyone of intelligence believes the BLS number.

The reference week for the unemployment report is the week that contains the 13th of the month. That week is the week ending August 15.

For August 15, there were 14,492,000 continued claims. Yet the BLS reported said there were 13.550,000 unemployed in August.

I scream BS.

Primary PUA Claims In Reverse

Primary PUA claims are not seasonally adjusted. They lag initial claims by two weeks and continued claims by a week.

PUA claims are essentially in reverse.

Unlike state claims, PUA claims cover part-time workers.

They also cover truly unemployed workers not eligible for state claims. People in this category include the self-employed, various gig workers, and anyone who exhausted state benefits.

This is where claims of double-counting come in. But there is no double-counting. One either applies for state benefits or Federal PUA, not both.

Although there is no double-counting, there is overlap. Part-time workers are considered employed.

But some number of those 14.467 million workers are genuinely unemployed. I suspect 3 million at a minimum. But they never show up in the unemployment numbers.

Heck, not even continued claims show up in the BLS numbers.

All Continued Claims

All Continued Claims, like Primary PUA claims, are not seasonally adjusted. They also lag initial claims by two weeks and continued claims by a week.

All continued claims have been in reverse for three week. The total for the latest week, August 29, is 29.7 million. This should realistically feed the U-6 unemployment rate but it does not come close.

Either there is massive pandemic claims fraud, massive unemployment undercounting by the BLS, or both.

The above articles, especially #1 and #4 suggest huge undercounting by the BLS, possibly accompanied by massive fraud as well.

I suspect both.

