Under Bipartisan Pressure Trump Signs the Covid Bill But Demands Changes

Mish

Trump signed the bipartisan Covid bill under pressure from Democrats and Republicans.

The uncertainty and confusion is over as Trump Signs the Covid Bill Averting a Government Shutdown.

President Trump signed a sweeping pandemic-aid bill on Sunday night ending a standoff with Congress and paving the way for millions of Americans to get economic relief as the coronavirus pandemic surges across the country.

Mr. Trump objected to the legislation last week, after it had already passed Congress with overwhelming bipartisan support, saying that lawmakers needed to increase the size of direct payments to Americans to $2,000, up from $600 per adult and per child for individuals with adjusted gross incomes under $75,000. 

He signed the legislation under pressure from lawmakers of both parties. In a statement, the president called on Congress to remove what he called wasteful spending in the bill and said he would send lawmakers a list of provisions he wants eliminated—an effort that Democrats said they will block. 

The president also said he expects Congress to vote on separate legislation to increase direct payments to $2,000. The House was already planning to vote on such a bill on Monday. Mr. Trump said the Senate will “start the process” to vote on legislation to increase the direct payments, as well as roll back Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and investigate alleged voter fraud.

Trump Demands Changes

In a Statement On the Covid Bill, Trump demands changes.

As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.

As President I am demanding many rescissions under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The Act provides that, “whenever the President determines that all or part of any budget authority will not be required to carry out the full objectives or scope of programs for which it is provided, or that such budget authority should be rescinded for fiscal policy or other reasons (including termination of authorized projects or activities for which budget authority has been provided), the President shall transmit to both Houses of Congress a special message” describing the amount to be reserved, the relevant accounts, the reasons for the rescission, and the economic effects of the rescission. 2 U.S.C. § 683.

On Monday the House will vote to increase payments to individuals from $600 to $2,000. Therefore, a family of four would receive $5,200. Additionally, Congress has promised that Section 230, which so unfairly benefits Big Tech at the expense of the American people, will be reviewed and either be terminated or substantially reformed.

Likewise, the House and Senate have agreed to focus strongly on the very substantial voter fraud which took place in the November 3 Presidential election.

The Senate will start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000, repeals Section 230, and starts an investigation into voter fraud.

Big Tech must not get protections of Section 230!

Voter Fraud must be fixed!

Much more money is coming. I will never give up my fight for the American people!

Quite the Demand List

That's quite a list of demands coupled with extreme arrogance for a lame duck president in his final waning moments.

More Money Coming?

We will have to see that but I don't see McConnell quickly morphing into AOC as Trump just did on fiscal handouts. 

As for rolling back Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and investigating alleged voter fraud, forget about both.

Mish

Greenmountain
Greenmountain

Drama Queen - keeps him in the news and that was the game plan.

Webej
Webej

Ah, so democracy prevails?
The people get what they want/deserve?

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

Most of the wasteful spending was in the budget the administration advanced.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

Just another swamp filler.

Herkie
Herkie

So he is thinking he has the authority to edit laws passed by congress? Just stick stuff in or take it out? God when will this ever be over? I know, the 20th of next month at noon, but it just seems like an eternity.

amigator
amigator

Interesting Stats. COVID knocking out Flu....wonder if Adults are seeing the same numbers...hmmmmmm I wonder...

Number of Influenza-Associated Pediatric Deaths
Number of Influenza-Associated Pediatric Deaths
njbr
njbr

Bend and stretch....

Loeffler and Purdue exercising this morning

