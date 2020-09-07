Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

UK Lays the Brexit Line on the EU: October 15 or 'Move On'

Mish

Either the EU makes a deal with the UK by Oct 15, or there won't be a deal.

October 15 or 'Move On' 

The UK left the EU on January 31. The terms of Brexit allowed for a temporary deal, a complete package with a framework, or a WTO fallback deal frequently described as "hard Brexit". 

The UK and EU have until the end of this year to do something or a WTO hard Brexit kicks in.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fed up with EU demands on fishing rights, immigration, and state aid.

Today, Johnson laid it on the line. His latest stance is October 15 or 'Move On' 

“If we can’t agree by then, then I do not see that there will be a free trade agreement between us, and we should both accept that and move on,” he will say, according to comments released by his office.  

If no deal is agreed, Britain would have a trading relationship with the bloc like Australia’s, which would be “a good outcome”, Johnson will say.

“As a government we are preparing, at our borders and at our ports, to be ready for it,” he will say. “We will have full control over our laws, our rules, and our fishing waters.”

EU Overestimates Its Hand, Again and Again

Once again the EU overestimated its hand.

The EU never thought the referendum would pass. When it did pass the EU never thought that the UK would actually leave or if it did, then leaving would be EU terms.

Even after the landslide election, the EU was sure Johnson would not walk away, because it was 27 nations vs. 1 and supposedly 27 nations have the advantage.

Lesson of the Day

When 27 nations have to agree to something to get it  done, guess what? It doesn't get done.

Either the EU bends on fishing rights and other rule changes or the UK walks.

The UK needs to get as far away from the EU nannycrats as possible. 

There is still time for a deal, but but it will not be the one-sided affair envisioned by the EU.

Kudos to Boris Johnson for his stance.

Mish

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Quark711
Quark711

It's refreshing to see the leader of a country stand up for its citizens and it's sovereignty, but that automatically makes him a racist, right?

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

As I understand it, with no deal dont millions of brits living in Spain, France, etc get kicked out and sent back to the UK? Also seems like many auto firms are pulling out of uk and moving to eu based operations to avoid wto rules. Sounds a whole lot like “Trump winning” to me.

rojogrande
rojogrande

I miss Avidremainer.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As Trump Endorses Election Fraud, It's No Longer "Pretty Early"

Nate Silver sums up the phase of the election in a series of Tweets.

Mish

by

michiganmoon

Biggest Budget Deficit Since the End of WWII is On the Way

Mish

by

Carl_R

Who Wins if China Dumps US Treasuries?

Yet another report surfaced on China dumping US treasuries. Let's take a look.

Mish

by

rojogrande

California's Radical Brainwashing Curriculum Soon To Be Mandatory

Look out. Radical brainwashing will soon start. California will lead the way.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

In 2016 Trump Accused China of Theft: What Did He Do About It?

The US trade deficit is going the wrong way.

Mish

by

Runner Dan

Election Update: Is Trump Closing the Gap?

Trump has narrowed the gap. Enough to panic?

Mish

by

PERPLEXED

Trump to Rush a Vaccine by Nov 1. What Can Go Wrong?

Two days before the November 3 Election, Trump mandates that states prepare for a vaccine.

Mish

by

Lysander3

Trump Seeks Election Night Chaos and Is Likely to Get It

Trump and the Republicans in swing states are doing everything they can to disrupt counting of mail-in votes.

Mish

by

PecuniaNonOlet

What are Trump's and Biden's Polling Strong Points?

Biden leads Trump in the polls, but not in every category.

Mish

by

rafterman

The Fed Now Owns Nearly One Third of All US Mortgages

The Fed's balance sheet is ballooning out of control.

Mish

by

RayLopez