Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Ugly America: I am Appalled by What's Happening

Mish

Riots continue to spread in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Riots that have been underway for four days now following the death of George Floyd. He was pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer with a knee in his neck. 

Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder

The WSJ reports Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder in George Floyd’s Death

It's ex-officer Chauvin because he was fired. The Hennepin County Attorney is investigating the other three officers involved. They stood by and did nothing. 

Riots ensued in the wake of the death have since spread to other cities. 

Yesterday I reported Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA.

Things turned even uglier today. 

College Football Hall of Fame

Fires in Downtown Atlanta

Shoot the F...

Secret Service Outside the White House

New York Police Officers Protect Barclays Center

Barclays Center

NYPD Van on Fire

NYPD Van on Fire

15 Cities

New York Officer Forcibly Shoves Woman to the Ground

A New York Police officer shoved a woman to the ground and called he a "Stupid Fng B". she ended up in the hospital. 

It is unclear whether the woman was backing away from the officer or moving towards him.

But in the wake of four days of rioting over clear excessive use of force in the death of George Floyd, there is no excuse for this kind of response. 

Officer Allegedly Identified

Pathetic Responses

There is plenty of support for the officer on Twitter. One person called the woman shoved to the ground "a thug". 

Good grief.

The police officer's actions and the support for it will further escalate tensions. 

Perhaps that's what some want.

Trump Threatens Action

Is that supposed to help or is it supposed to incite further violence? 

Killer Mike Speech

I encourage you to play that video, all 8 minutes.

Good Message Bad Shirt

I was almost in tears over some of this, especially the insensitivity of the NYPD officer in one of the videos. 

Killer Mike's message is correct. His shirt is not. "Kill Your Masters" incites the very violence he rails against.

Everyone needs to walk this back.

Mish

Comments (14)
No. 1-5
Zardoz
Zardoz

All the people that carry on about their 2nd amendment rights enabling them to keep the government in check are conspicuously absent.

The police straight up murdered a guy, and tried to sweep it under the rug. Again.

For those that have trouble keeping up:

The police are The Government
Donald Trump is The Government
The military is The Government

Are you on the side of The Government?

Dodge Demon
Dodge Demon

The mayor, governor and attorney general just sat back and waited ...

What a surprise!!! Looks like a Paul Krugman GDP enhancement.

Wattsup
Wattsup

What’s happening is just a stark visual of the darkness that has been brewing for generations. Voting in elections is NOT going to change a bloody thing unfortunately staying home won’t change a thing either.

What would have tremendous impact is if the white middle and upper class also took to the streets in non violent protest. Alas, they are way too complacent and comfortable for that to ever happen. They love their security!

Jackula
Jackula

Yeah, this is a problem long in the making. Local government officials are afraid of the police and fire unions. State and federal officials have needed to crack down harder on bad cops for a long time....none of them have done a damn thing to deal with this....same old sad story, and now with all of the unemployed youth? Its gonna be a long hot summer.

tokidoki
tokidoki

The chaos in Oakland seems premeditated. https://twitter.com/AsiaJannelll/status/1266626927885873152

Also in past demos, Oakland Chinatown was spared, but not this time around. There seems to be some truth that there's external forces taking advantage of the situation.

We are one more similar incident away from large scale chaos.

BUT NO WORRIES. As I said, stock market will open BIG on Monday to celebrate this.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Protesters Attack CNN, Smash Cars in Atlanta and LA

Riots over the death of George Floyd’s death continues for fourth day

Mish

by

Zardoz

Trump's Strike at Twitter has No Legal Foundation

Trump issued an executive order today involving Twitter. However, Trump's action has no legal basis.

Mish

by

Jdog1

How Did Masks Become this Political Dividing Line?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Mish

by

Jdog1

Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

For the first time, Twitter inserted an information correction link into a Trump Tweet.

Mish

by

randocalrissian

Twitter Cites Trump for Glorifying Violence

Twitter let stand a Tweet of Trump in the public interest. But it tagged the Tweet for glorifying violence.

Mish

by

Stuki

Boeing is the Tip of the Layoff Iceberg

Boeing announced more layoffs after recording zero orders but 108 cancellations.

Mish

by

Nickelodeon

Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Mish

by

Felix_Mish

Author of Bailout Nation Gets Bailout

Barry Ritholtz, Author of Bailout Nation, just got a bailout.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

New Unemployment Claims Top 2 Million for 10 Straight Weeks

Initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 23 were 2,123,000. That's the 10th week claims topped 2 million.

Mish

by

Herkie

China Imposes Laws on Hong Kong in a Bid to Crush Anti-Beijing Protests

In a move sure to get a reaction Trump, China moves to crush protests in Hong Kong.

Mish

by

TimeToTest