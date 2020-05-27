Mish Talk
Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

Mish

For the first time, Twitter inserted an information correction link into a Trump Tweet.

Get the Facts (From CNN)

Twitter inserted a "Get the Facts" link on mail-in voting at the end of a pair of Trump Tweets.

Twitter Corrects Trump Tweets

Here is the target of the "Get the Facts" link.

Trump Makes Unsubstantiated Claim

Trump Accuses Twitter of Interfering in the Election

Trump Accuses Twitter of Election Interference

@Twitter  is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....

Censorship

Cheating!

Fact Check

Is Any Checking Done?

Trump says he will not allow this free speech violation to happen. 

His only recourse that I can see is suing Twitter.

Will Trump Sue Twitter?

Mish

