Twitter Cites Trump for Glorifying Violence

Mish

Twitter let stand a Tweet of Trump in the public interest. But it tagged the Tweet for glorifying violence.

Trump's Tweet is related to Minneapolis riots that have been underway for several days following the death of George Floyd. 

Floyd was pinned down by a police office with a knee in Floyd's neck. Most of the police-released videos are so redacted (video and audio) as to be useless. 

Here is a video with clear audio.

Floyd is clearly complaining that he cannot breathe. He later died.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, has been arrested in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced.

Chauvin Charged with Murder

All of the surrounding officers are guilty as well for not acting. 

Chauvin has a history of police brutality charges. Union rules do not allow getting rid of bad officers, bad teachers, bad anything, until something like this happens.

In the wake of the death of Floyd, riots began.

We're Gonna Start Coming to The Suburbs

ZeroHedge reports  Minneapolis Rioter: "We're Gonna Start Coming To The Suburbs"

Reader Anecdotes

Reader Tim who lives in the Twin Cities emailed some personal anecdotes this morning.

I was watching the local Twin Cities News starting at 9:00 pm last night.

Rioters burned down the Minneapolis 3rd precinct police station. Some nearby stores including a Napa auto store were set ablaze. The riot was taking place in real time and I stayed up watching the news until 2:00 AM.

The police and Fire department did not respond to any fires as protesters would throw projectiles at the fire fighters.

The riots have occurred for 3 days now. Governor Tim Walz called out the National Guard yesterday, but they were nowhere to be seen.

The riots have now moved to St. Paul where 170 businesses were vandalized. I would be livid if I was paying taxes for many years to have my business burned to the ground.

Who will pay for this damage? I bet insurance companies will try hard to avoid paying.

Meanwhile, Target has closed 24 metro stores until further notice.

When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

Note that Trump’s ‘Looting’ Remark Dates Back to Racial Unrest of the 1960s.

The first known use of the phrase came from Walter Headley, the Miami police chief, in December 1967, after he dispatched police officers carrying shotguns to patrol the center city during a wave of violent crime. Mr. Headley’s tough anti-crime tactics, including a stop-and-frisk policy and the use of dogs to patrol majority-black neighborhoods, had long been controversial in the city.

Mr. Headley repeated the phrase in August 1968 in response to riots in the predominantly black Liberty City neighborhood during the Republican National Convention, which was being held in Miami.

This is war. We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet,” said Headley.

Trump Defends His Tweets

Trump Defends his Tweets

Trump sent in the National Guard and supposedly this means Floyd will not have died in vain. 

That's one hell of a leap. 

Fact or Statement?

Trump says he is citing facts, that "looting leads to shootings". 

One can make that case, and no doubt all of his rabid followers will do just that. One can also make the case that shooting leads to looting.

In this case, it's clear that police brutality against Blacks resulted in looting and then shooting.

The pertinent fact: Trump’s statement was first made in 1967 and it has a proven history of escalating violence. 

Negro Slum Hoodlums

When 20-year Miami Police Chief Walter Headley used the phrase, he was addressing his department’s “crackdown on Negro slum hoodlums.”

The phrase was considered to have contributed to the city’s race riots in the late 1960s.

Horribly Irresponsible

So facts aside, it was a horribly irresponsible thing for Trump to say. And it will backfire on Trump.

If Trump was making progress picking up Black votes, he just lost whatever he picked up and then some.

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-7
Zardoz
Zardoz

The best thing that could happen to him is to get kicked off twitter. He could squeal about the unfairness, and a lot fewer of the stupid things he says would get disseminated.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

tRump, enemy of the people of the world, must be kicked out of Twitter, and kicked out of any public office

njbr
njbr

I can understand attacking and burning the police station and see it in the range of decent human response into the blatant murder of Floyd.

I feel less sure about looting the Target and Cub grocery store across from the police station, in that these are the few moderately priced larger store in an area that could be defined as a "food desert". There are many in that area who have lost access to the goods in those stores and will have to travel further to obtain them. There is social justice in having easily accessible and affordable sources for your food and other life goods. One of the more ridiculous images of the looting was a white "frat boy" type walking out the broken front door with a female manniken under his arm

I am entirely repelled by the burning of the other buildings--one was a block away from the station that held Nuevo Laredo, Ghandi Mahal and Town Talk--all restaurants owned by locals that had good food and good people that I have gone to many times over the years. And there are MANY of those destroyed businesses extending for miles from the police station and also in St Paul. Can you call yourself righteous walking away from a burning liquor store swigging on a bottle? Isn't all of this another level of callous indifference to the effects of your actions on others?

And WTF is with targeting the Target stores in different locations around the city? A jewelry store near us was broken into by an Asian gang (video) last night, as well as nearby drugstores for opioids.

Make no mistake, the crowds of rioters and looters (not necessarily the same people) were very mixed in terms of race and ages. What has happened again and again-- the worst effects of this destruction are in the neighborhoods that have the least.

So it is possible to have an entire range of feelings for the composite of what has happened.

But Trump is not helping.

Tengen
Tengen

Having grown up 15 minutes from Kent State, I can attest that sending in the national guard worked well there.

I don't know what's worse, the policy makers intentionally training cops to be hyper-aggressive revenue generators who will inevitably alienate the public, or the actual cops who are too dumb to realize that's their role in this game. Even putting the killings and civil asset forfeiture aside, anyone who wants to join the police after 49 glorious years of the War on Drugs must have a screw loose.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump's never been about expanding the base. When he's cornered he continually resorts to the same tactics demagoguery. He's attempting to do what he always does, polarize the country, divide and conquer.

Trump's reference to Headley was no accident. This was researched by a staff member or ally. It's a new low if that's even possible.

Marked contrast to how Trump has dealt with other race issues. Often he avoids them after Charlotte and a anti-protester was killed he did say there were good people on both sides. Trump's tweet was racist. He played the race card. He's not much better than an Amy Cooper.

Not only does this put a halt to any gains he might have been hoping to gain with blacks but it probably hurts with Hispanics a group he was doing somewhat better.
when you put this into context with his Mexico and wall rhetoric its hard not to conclude that Trump is a racist.

George Floyd is not an isolated case. We have Armaud Arbery in Georgia. It reminds of us Eric Garner. Way too many. It's no wonder African Americans are Fed up.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump gave a press conference today . Thought he was going to speak about this, instead he decided to pick a fight with China

tokidoki
tokidoki

Trump against the World. He's going back to his playbook. Doesn't matter if the economy goes to hell though. If there's a second lockdown, he's pretty much toast.

