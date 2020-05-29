Twitter Cites Trump for Glorifying Violence

Twitter let stand a Tweet of Trump in the public interest. But it tagged the Tweet for glorifying violence.

Trump's Tweet is related to Minneapolis riots that have been underway for several days following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was pinned down by a police office with a knee in Floyd's neck. Most of the police-released videos are so redacted (video and audio) as to be useless.

Here is a video with clear audio.

Floyd is clearly complaining that he cannot breathe. He later died.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, has been arrested in Minneapolis, the Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced.

Chauvin Charged with Murder

All of the surrounding officers are guilty as well for not acting.

Chauvin has a history of police brutality charges. Union rules do not allow getting rid of bad officers, bad teachers, bad anything, until something like this happens.

In the wake of the death of Floyd, riots began.

We're Gonna Start Coming to The Suburbs

ZeroHedge reports Minneapolis Rioter: "We're Gonna Start Coming To The Suburbs"

Reader Anecdotes

Reader Tim who lives in the Twin Cities emailed some personal anecdotes this morning.

I was watching the local Twin Cities News starting at 9:00 pm last night. Rioters burned down the Minneapolis 3rd precinct police station. Some nearby stores including a Napa auto store were set ablaze. The riot was taking place in real time and I stayed up watching the news until 2:00 AM. The police and Fire department did not respond to any fires as protesters would throw projectiles at the fire fighters. The riots have occurred for 3 days now. Governor Tim Walz called out the National Guard yesterday, but they were nowhere to be seen. The riots have now moved to St. Paul where 170 businesses were vandalized. I would be livid if I was paying taxes for many years to have my business burned to the ground. Who will pay for this damage? I bet insurance companies will try hard to avoid paying. Meanwhile, Target has closed 24 metro stores until further notice.

When the Looting Starts the Shooting Starts

Note that Trump’s ‘Looting’ Remark Dates Back to Racial Unrest of the 1960s.

The first known use of the phrase came from Walter Headley, the Miami police chief, in December 1967, after he dispatched police officers carrying shotguns to patrol the center city during a wave of violent crime. Mr. Headley’s tough anti-crime tactics, including a stop-and-frisk policy and the use of dogs to patrol majority-black neighborhoods, had long been controversial in the city. Mr. Headley repeated the phrase in August 1968 in response to riots in the predominantly black Liberty City neighborhood during the Republican National Convention, which was being held in Miami.

“This is war. We don’t mind being accused of police brutality. They haven’t seen anything yet,” said Headley.

Trump Defends His Tweets

Trump sent in the National Guard and supposedly this means Floyd will not have died in vain.

That's one hell of a leap.

Fact or Statement?

Trump says he is citing facts, that "looting leads to shootings".

One can make that case, and no doubt all of his rabid followers will do just that. One can also make the case that shooting leads to looting.

In this case, it's clear that police brutality against Blacks resulted in looting and then shooting.

The pertinent fact: Trump’s statement was first made in 1967 and it has a proven history of escalating violence.

Negro Slum Hoodlums

When 20-year Miami Police Chief Walter Headley used the phrase, he was addressing his department’s “crackdown on Negro slum hoodlums.”

The phrase was considered to have contributed to the city’s race riots in the late 1960s.

Horribly Irresponsible

So facts aside, it was a horribly irresponsible thing for Trump to say. And it will backfire on Trump.

If Trump was making progress picking up Black votes, he just lost whatever he picked up and then some.

Mish