Tweets of the Day: Over 1 Million Acres in California are On Fire
Mish
1.2 Million Acres on Fire, Only 20% Contained
I went through that map separating out state jurisdictions from federal.
Major California Fires
Grim Stats
- Acres on Fire: 1,209,383
- Acres Contained: 243,6198
- Containment: 20%
Fires Continue to Spread
Hard to See Your Memories Burn
Lightning Siege
Smoke Spreads
Themes of the Year
Devastating California Fires in Pictures and Video
In case you missed it, please see Devastating California Fires in Pictures and Video.
Hoping for Rain
Best wishes to all impacted.
Mish