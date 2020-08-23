Tweets of the Day: Over 1 Million Acres in California are On Fire

1.2 Million Acres on Fire, Only 20% Contained

I went through that map separating out state jurisdictions from federal.

Major California Fires

Grim Stats

Acres on Fire: 1,209,383

Acres Contained: 243,6198

Containment: 20%

Fires Continue to Spread

Hard to See Your Memories Burn

Lightning Siege

Smoke Spreads

Themes of the Year

Devastating California Fires in Pictures and Video

Hoping for Rain

Best wishes to all impacted.

Mish