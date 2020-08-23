Mish Talk
Tweets of the Day: Over 1 Million Acres in California are On Fire

Mish

1.2 Million Acres on Fire, Only 20% Contained

I went through that map separating out state jurisdictions from federal.

Major California Fires

Major California Fires 2010-08-22

Grim Stats

  • Acres on Fire: 1,209,383
  • Acres Contained: 243,6198
  • Containment: 20%

Fires Continue to Spread

Hard to See Your Memories Burn

Lightning Siege

Smoke Spreads

Themes of the Year

Devastating California Fires in Pictures and Video

In case you missed it, please see Devastating California Fires in Pictures and Video.

Hoping for Rain

Best wishes to all impacted.

Mish

