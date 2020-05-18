Tweets of the Day: Heck of a Job Jerome Powell
Mish
Here are some Tweets that caught my eye today.
Heck of a Job
35 million people out of work and the Nasdaq is 5% from a record high.
No Depression
What Happens When the Money Runs Out?
GDP Forecast
More GDP Forecasts
Just Imagine
Lie and Truth of the Day
Powell says GDP could drop 30%, but he doesn't see another Depression.
The Fed never sees anything coming,
Retail Carnage
100,000 stores may close. Apparently this does not matter. Nothing does but printing. For now.
