Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Tweets of the Day: Heck of a Job Jerome Powell

Mish

Last night Jerome Powell was on 60 Minutes. Today stocks are flying.

Here are some Tweets that caught my eye today.

Heck of a Job

35 million people out of work and the Nasdaq is 5% from a record high.

No Depression

What Happens When the Money Runs Out?

GDP Forecast

More GDP Forecasts

Just Imagine

Lie and Truth of the Day

Powell says GDP could drop 30%, but he doesn't see another Depression.

The Fed never sees anything coming,

Retail Carnage

100,000 stores may close. Apparently this does not matter. Nothing does but printing. For now.

Mish

Comments (24)
No. 1-10
Sechel
Sechel

Is the market rallying because Powell said he's not out of bullets or because of Moderna's announcement. I don't know. But the risks of a W shaped recovery taking 5 years along with rising covid-19 infections and flare-ups has me suspicious that this is a rally one should ride.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Was out all night shooting the milky way. On 2 hrs sleep. Going to bed for a while.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

I don't see how any of this is Powell's fault. He actually tried to raise interest rates in order to have enough bullets left. Let's blame the Fed for not seeing a global pandemic coming. Really ?

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

Apparently, off camera, chairman Powell also remarked: the Corona virus saved our arzez, for now.

AWC
AWC

“What happens when the money runs out?”

Seriously, folks,,,this is the Fed we are talking about. The money doesn’t run out until there are no more electrons flowing through the Central Banksters keyboards.

compsult
compsult

Mish, if congress passes the $3T "HEROES" act and the Fed monetizes the whole damn thing, does that change your view on deflation?

Realist
Realist

Hmmmm... Powell said recovery will start this fall but could take a very long time, until an effective vaccine is found.

Today, Moderna provides a small ray of hope for its vaccine in a tiny phase 1 trial. Certainly good news, but very early. (I’m sure several vaccines will be available in 2021.)

Apparently, after last weeks market drop, this is enough to ignite a 3%-5% rally in the US and Europe.

Nothing wrong with some short term hopium, but I am not expecting markets to regain the highs anytime soon.

Captain Ahab
Captain Ahab

Sucker bait of mind-boggling magnitude = behavioral economics.

It doesn't matter whether it was because of ModeRNA (in business for 10 years and nothing approved YET) or Powell saying it will be bad for two years. (BTW When the market collapses, he can say, 'Well, I warned you.') Either way, the markets zoom.

Fiat debt, like fiat currency, has created a fantasy world that will persist as long as people believe in the fantasy. Substance and fundamentals no longer matter. Nothing can go wrong because the Fed will save us with more fiat debt.

I'd be interested in knowing what the big investors are doing--wanna bet they are quietly exiting as Robinhood buyers move in for the slaughter.

njbr
njbr

It helps to have a board member of Moderna, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, named as the vaccine czar named on Friday.

The 156,000 Moderna stock options he holds of course is beyond discussion.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Scott Pelley

Degree in Journalism ... and it showed.

I always cringe at these interviews where interviewer is clueless and interviewee gets their message out without any pushback.

...

Jerome Powell

First time I've watched him closely. Underwhelmed. Way out of his league.

...

Interview

Nary a word on income / wealth disparity. Or debt burdening the bottom 80%. Powell praiseworthy of CARES Act ... did not mention any warts at all (of which there are many) ... and expects / wants more fiscal (nonsense).

My grind my teeth moment came when Powell talked how fedgov debt needs to be addressed at SOME point when economy humming and UE low, but now is not the time ... segues into until 2 months ago economy was on solid footing ... held my breath for Journalism major to pipe in with "if economy 2 months ago was great with low UE how come debt issue not addressed the past few years? ... rather than running a $trillion deficit in most recent FY?" ... but, alas

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Facebook Groups Seek Michigan Governor to be Hanged, Beheaded

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer faces death threats and the capital is now shut down.

Mish

by

Herkie

Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Lockdowns Are Illegal

The Wisconsin Supreme court tossed governor Gov. Tony Evers’ stay at home orders.

Mish

by

CA2020

Those Who Hate Trump and Biden Will Decide the Election

In 2016, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were despised by many. Now it's Biden's turn.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Powell Warns Recovery May Stretch to the End of 2021

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has a stark economic message on 60 Minutes tonight about how long the recovery may take.

Mish

by

Jojo

House Bill Will Give Direct Payments To Illegal Immigrants

The House today passed a $3 trillion aid package that sloshes around money seemingly everyplace.

Mish

by

inonothing

At Least for a While, It Pays Better to Be Unemployed

In many states workers can do better collecting unemployment than being employed.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Is Sweden's Herd Immunity Strategy the Best We Can Do?

A debate over herd immunity is in the news spotlight. Answers vary widely, so let's look at both sides.

Mish

by

R.A.Parr

When Will Restaurant Traffic Get Back to Normal?

Judging from reservation bookings, the reopening of restaurants in a handful of states did not result in a flood of traffic.

Mish

by

Busdriver1

America is Partially Reopening. What are Your Limits?

State-by-state, Covid-19 restrictions are lifting. Some people are ready to do anything, most aren't.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

Russia Now Second After US in Covid-19 Cases

According to Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University, Russia now ranks second in the world for confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mish

by

Maximus_Minimus