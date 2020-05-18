Tweets of the Day: Heck of a Job Jerome Powell

Last night Jerome Powell was on 60 Minutes. Today stocks are flying.

Here are some Tweets that caught my eye today.

Heck of a Job

35 million people out of work and the Nasdaq is 5% from a record high.

No Depression

What Happens When the Money Runs Out?

GDP Forecast

More GDP Forecasts

Just Imagine

Lie and Truth of the Day

Powell says GDP could drop 30%, but he doesn't see another Depression.

The Fed never sees anything coming,

Retail Carnage

100,000 stores may close. Apparently this does not matter. Nothing does but printing. For now.

Mish