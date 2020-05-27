Mish Talk
Trump's Trade Deal With China is Way Underperforming Promises

Mish

Trump's Phase One Trade Deal with China is not going well. US exports are less than half of purchases pledged by China,

Remember the Phase One trade deal between the US & China? 

Let's check in with the Peterson Institute for International Economics PIIE US-China Phase One Tracker to see how Trump's trade deal is going.

Phase One Imports and Exports 

The Tracker shows that as of March 2020, China’s purchases of all covered products were around 40-46% of their year-to-date targets.

Note the huge difference between what China says it is importing vs what the US says it is exporting.

Agriculture

  • China Imports: $5.1 Billion
  • US Exports: $3.1 Billion

Manufactured Goods

  • China Imports: $14.6 Billion
  • US Exports: $10.9 Billion

Energy

  • China Imports: $0.1 Billion
  • US Exports: $0.4 Billion

Uncovered

  • China Imports: $7.7 Billion
  • US Exports: $7.6 Billion

Two Sets of Numbers

  • China says it imported $27.5 Billion.
  • The US says it exported $22.0 Billion

Agreement Methodology

The agreement’s Chapter 6, Article 6.2.6 states Official Chinese trade data and official US trade data shall be used to determine whether this Chapter has been implemented.” One implication is that there are two sets of monthly data to track (Chinese imports and US exports). A second is that there are two different annual, and hence monthly, targets, since the 2017 baseline level of Chinese imports differs from the 2017 baseline level of US exports. 

The amazing Trump trade team negotiated those fine stipulations.

Bear in mind that the March numbers are before Covid-19 significantly hit the US, but had already hit China hard.

Trump Tariffs Disrupted Critical Coronavirus Supplies

In addition to the failure of Phase One, please note Tariffs Disrupted Medical Supplies Critical to US Coronavirus Fight.

The US-China trade war has forced US buyers to reduce purchases of medical supplies from China and seek alternative sources. US imports of Chinese medical products covered by the Trump administration’s 25 percent tariffs dropped by 16 percent in 2019 compared with two years earlier. 

It feels so unfair on the rest of the world for Trump to have all this winning.

Can’t we spread it around a bit?

Mish

Comments (12)
No. 1-8
Sechel
Sechel

what can we infer? a little thing like covid-19 happened in the interim

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"US exports are less than half of purchases pledged by China"

...

It will worsen.

offshore yuan 7.18 to $US.

My front runner for Black Swan was China devaluation.

Will it be orderly? ... or not?

njbr
njbr

“It is something you're going to be hearing about before the end of the week. Very powerfully, I think,” Trump told reporters. He said the administration would be doing something “very interesting.”

"Very powerfully."

"Very interesting."

How will it compare to, "Big action"?

Can't wait for this week to end.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

When you imposed an unrealistically high bar to start with, did anybody really believe that miracle will actually happen? let alone the lockdowns.

numike
numike

Tech billionaires are plotting sweeping, secret plans to boost Joe Biden
Inside the experiments, data wars, and partisan news sites that Silicon Valley thinks can help Biden catch up to Trump.

Herkie
Herkie

The China situation just got a lot worse (or better depending on your view) today with Pimpeo saying Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and so will trigger sanctions.

George Phillies
George Phillies

#1 person seriously not surprised? Trump. Xi thought he could cheat. Wrong. Outcome: Trump gave Xi the rope to hang himself, and Xi cooperated enthusiastically. Expect large increases in tariffs on trade with China, timed with respect to the election, or perhaps soon.

Webej
Webej

Reconciliation of import/export numbers in bilateral relationships are always a source discussion in bilateral relationships, because of the way one accounts for re-exportation of component manufactures and raw materials. Even CdnUS discussions and EU countries are impacted by such accounting.

