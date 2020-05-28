Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump's Strike at Twitter has No Legal Foundation

Mish

Trump issued an executive order today involving Twitter. However, Trump's action has no legal basis.

Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Yesterday I reported Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter.

The threat came after Twitter inserted a "Get the Facts" link on mail-in voting at the end of a pair of Trump Tweets.

For details, please see Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

Executive Order Removing Twitter's Liability Shield

Today, Trump admitted he has no means to shut down Twitter, but he did issue an executive order regarding social media outlets.

Specifically, Trump removed liability protections for social-media companies.

"Currently social media companies like Twitter receive an unprecedented liability shield based on the theory they are a neutral platform, which they are not, [They are] an editor with a viewpoint." 

"My executive order calls for new regulations under section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to make it that social media companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield. That's a big deal"

The 1996 Communications Decency Act gives online companies broad immunity from liability for their users’ actions, as well as wide latitude to police content on their sites.

It is highly doubtful that Trump can legally amend that legislation with an executive order.

Social Media Fight

The Wall Street Journal has some interesting comments. 

The president has threatened for years to counteract what he and many conservatives see as a systemic bias against their political positions on social media. His campaign on Thursday sent supporters an email seeking to raise money off the president’s feud with Twitter.

The order will likely be challenged in court, experts said, on grounds that it oversteps the government’s authority in restricting the platforms’ legal protections, which federal courts have interpreted broadly. It also could be challenged on grounds that it violates their First Amendment protections.

Daphne Keller, a former associate general counsel at Google who is now director of the Program on Platform Regulation at Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, said the White House order is largely rhetoric without legal foundation. 

Both Sides

Keller noted the bind huge social media site are in.

“They get it from both sides: Powerful voices demand that they take down more speech, and other powerful voices demand that they take down less. There is no way for them to win, since no one will ever agree on what the exact right speech policies would be,” said Keller.

Do Everyone a Favor

Much Ado About Nothing

This morning at 7:16 AM before we saw Trump's action or the WSJ discussion, a legal scholar friend of mine, sent me his point of view, as follows.

Today’s executive order will look at Section 230 but it will be meaningless.

Statements about public figures are not actionable except for things such as purposeful libel.

This is much ado about nothing, like most of what Trump does. 

Fox News Media Irony

As Trump complains about the media bias of Twitter, can someone please explain how Fox News is not an "editor with a viewpoint" on a biased platform to boot?

Twitter Irony

Trump's action will be challenged in court and he will lose. 

However, losing is just what Trump wants so he can scream and howl more about Twitter, on Twitter, while praising that bastion of alleged "fair and balanced" neutrality known as Fox News.

Please Name a Major Unbiased News Source

In case you have not figured it out, no news sources are truly neutral, and everyone has a viewpoint or agenda.

The Choice

We have a choice. We can put up with Fox News, Twitter, the Washington Post, etc., or we can tune them out. 

Unfortunately, few go anywhere to get educated.

Instead the vast majority seeks out places likely to say what they want to hear or places or celebrities with which they can constantly argue. 

Trump has 80.4 million followers on Twitter. How many people follow Trump because they despise him?

Mish

Comments (7)
No. 1-5
Zardoz
Zardoz

I bet they kick him off closer to the election. He was stupid to build his strategy around twitter.

JustDaFactsJack
JustDaFactsJack

The entire intent of the "executive order" was to throw red meat to his base. There's nothing the MAGA crowd eats up more than posturing themselves as victims and claiming to be oppressed.

indc
indc

Why is Mish comparing FOX and twitter. The law can will be used when and where it can be used. I think You need to get more input from someone who knows LAW.

Hilroy
Hilroy

Could the repeal of Net Neutrality ( in 2017 ) support Twitter's action?

The Hood
The Hood

I was hoping there might be something we agree upon Mish, but it's clear these SMG's are mediums no different than telephones and TV programs on the airwaves, by coax or light. They are all in essence "Utilities" in every sense of the world governed either by the SEC - FCC, or both.
Further, anything that smacks as censorship in the face the 1st Amendment has a wall to climb at least as steep as the Federal Reserve Banks recent balance sheet additions; and spare me the "it's a private business",..."what, aren't you a capitalist anymore" ... "go out and start a your own SMG", blather and nonsense unless I'm going to get billions in seed money and software thrown at me by the CIA's investment arm, In-Q-Tel so I can create a monopoly too.
See, I do believe in capitalism. It's a lot different than it's opposite - governmentism, which is the nice way of saying any "ism" you like because one size fits all.
Because if one insists upon binary thinking, this is the only binary question you have to cross.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Did Masks Become this Political Dividing Line?

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on Meet the Press, when he faced a pair of questions on masks.

Mish

by

WildBull

Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

For the first time, Twitter inserted an information correction link into a Trump Tweet.

Mish

by

randocalrissian

Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack

Boeing is the Tip of the Layoff Iceberg

Boeing announced more layoffs after recording zero orders but 108 cancellations.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack

Author of Bailout Nation Gets Bailout

Barry Ritholtz, Author of Bailout Nation, just got a bailout.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

The Economy Will Not Soon Return to Normal: Here's Why

Numerous chain reaction ripple impacts will delay the economic recovery. Let's start with a look at car rental companies.

Mish

by

Crypto Enthusiast

Death Certificates Suggest Covid-19 Deaths Way Undercounted

Analysis of Michigan death certificates shows significant undercounting of coronavirus cases. Michigan is not unique.

Mish

by

Sista42

New Unemployment Claims Top 2 Million for 10 Straight Weeks

Initial unemployment claims for the week ending May 23 were 2,123,000. That's the 10th week claims topped 2 million.

Mish

by

ToInfinityandBeyond

Brazil Is the New Covid-19 Epicenter

Brazil just passed Russia in total cases. Population adjusted, Brazil is a disaster.

Mish

by

BaronAsh

China Imposes Laws on Hong Kong in a Bid to Crush Anti-Beijing Protests

In a move sure to get a reaction Trump, China moves to crush protests in Hong Kong.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack