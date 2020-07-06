Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump's New Nafta is a Proven Failure Already

Mish

Trump hailed new NAFTA as American job generator but it hasn't and won't create jobs.

USMCA, Trump's NAFTA replacement entered into force on July 1, 2020. 

Trump hailed USMCA and Nancy Pelosi signed off on the deal because both assumed production would shift to the US. 

However, rather than move plants to the US, Japan Auto Companies Will Triple Mexican Pay.

The US-Mexico-Canada Agreement requires 40% or more of parts for each passenger vehicle be manufactured by workers who are paid at least $16 per hour as a condition to make them tariff free in the region. Trump hailed that feature as a way to boost production in the U.S., which has a higher hourly rate than Mexico.

Trump's theory was that U.S. production would inevitably increase to meet the 40% requirement, but Japanese automakers, which had already positioned their production bases according to the old NAFTA regime, are not simply willing to pull up stakes and redeploy.

The cost of moving operations is too great so companies will raise pay in Mexico rather than move production to the US.

  •  Honda Motor-affiliated parts maker Keihin will raise the hourly wage of employees at a factory in Mexico to $16 triple the average rate of a parts factory in Mexico, but still cheaper than making a move. 
  • Auto component maker Piolax, will also raise the hourly wage at its Mexican plant to $16 within the year. The company is also installing robots to mitigate rising labor costs, President Yukihiko Shimazu said.
  • Toyota Motor, which built a new plant in Mexico in 2015, is not finding it easy to change plans either. If Toyota does not operate the factory, it cannot recover its investment.

U.S. research agency Center for Automotive Research estimates that 13% to 24% of all cars sold in the U.S. will be subject to tariffs. If automakers pass these costs on, prices will rise by $470 to $2,200.


The center also said U.S. car sales will drop by up to 1.3 million units annually due to the Trump administration's trade policy -- including sanctions on China. It estimates that 70,000 to 360,000 jobs will be lost, leading to a $6 billion to $30.4 billion reduction in gross domestic product.

Premature Cheering 

Nancy Pelosi and the AFL-CIO Cheer USMCA

I wrote about USMCA, the new Nafta replacement several times, most recently on December 10, 2019. In Apparent Victory for Trump, Pelosi Approves USMCA: Look Closer

Dramatically Worse

Nearly anything the AFL-CIO supports is, by definition, bad for US consumers.

Thus, if this deal really is a "dramatic improvement", I propose it is dramatically worse.

Trump Irony

Trump is bragging about USMCA. And most Trump supporters will see it that way.

But at best, the deal represents no significant changes.

Importantly, the more the AFL-CIO and Pelosi are right, the worse Trump's deal is in practice.

Art of the Bad Deal

Previously I thought USMCA was much ado about nothing. I was wrong. Trump messed things up. 

Instead of moving auto jobs to the US, Trump's deal increased the price of cars and reduced US production.  

This is what happens when you mess with global production chains and you have no idea what you are doing.

Trade deals are generally win-win. But Trump demanded provisions specifically designed (or so he thought) to give the US a better deal. 

Mexico went along with Trump's demands because it correctly thought otherwise.

Right out of the gate it is clear Trump made matters better for Mexico and worse for the US, precisely the opposite of what USMCA was supposed to accomplish.

Mish

Comments (21)
No. 1-13
ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Even if Trump was successful I would hardly consider bringing back $16 an hour jobs to the good old US of A a great win for American workers.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Who needs jobs when he sends us checks? He's proven repeatedly he'll abuse brown people and liberals on our behalf. That's good enough.

Bungalow Bill
Bungalow Bill

Who knew that paying Mexicans three times as much is still cheaper than paying American union members their salary and their benefits! Trump sure didn't think this one through. Is anyone surprised by this story?

Sechel
Sechel

You and everyone else said that the New NAFTA was not materially different than the old NAFTA. It was just a marketing effort to rebrand and since it was essentially so similar everyone agreed to the charade

medianline
medianline

Kind of ironic that you concentrate on foreign car manufacturers to make your argument.

Misgivings
Misgivings

Well of course they're going to raise salaries right away. What else are they going to do they're not going to shut down a plant immediately and move it. What kind of logic is that?

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Trump's theory was that U.S. production would inevitably increase to meet the 40% requirement, but Japanese automakers, which had already positioned their production bases according to the old NAFTA regime, are not simply willing to pull up stakes and redeploy."

...

Yeah, right.

Anyone with a hint of real world awareness knows that any CEO with a pulse is deploying capital to increase stock price via dividend / buyback. A quick perusal reveals Toyota and Honda last November announced buybacks ... $1.8 billion for Toyota and just shy of $ billion for Honda.

Trump should be happy. It makes the only index he cares about rise.

tokidoki
tokidoki

Nothing matters except Dow 1 million.

Also, who says it's a failure? Less jobs mean more profits to Corporate America.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

With better economic opportunities in Mexico, they better be prepared for a surge in illegal immigration from the US.

Webej
Webej

Seems like there should be some overjoyed Mexican automotive workers.
Imagine getting a 300% raise.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Stable genius my ass.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

Black Knight out with full May report today.

A few nuggets:

"Mortgage rates fell to a record low of 3.13% on June 18 according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS)"

"While active forbearance volumes grew throughout the month, the share of those homeowners who remitted their May payments fell from 46% in April to approximately 30% in May"

"Black Knight's McDash Flash Payment Tracker shows that, as of June 23, only 22% of those in forbearance had remitted their June mortgage payments"

Captain Ahab
Captain Ahab

Japanese companies make cars in Mexico because it is cheaper than making them in the USA or Japan. To stop this, either DRAMATICALLY reduce the cost of labor in the US or increase the cost of labor elsewhere. Or give the f*^k up and accept the social upheaval that goes along with mass unemployment in the US, because in global markets that is what will happen given the current workforce!

At the end of the day, this is not about $16/hr jobs, but a complete restructuring of the economic base of the country to be competitive in the global arena. Given the last 40 years, my hopes are not high.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

12 States Hit New Record Highs in Covid Cases

Mish

by

WildBull

Waste of Time to Test Says Mexico as 50% Test Positive

Mexico's health minister says testing is a waste of time as 50% of Covid-19 tests are positive.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Covid-19 Update and Tweets of the Day

As daily record cases sweep across the South, let's take a look at the data and pertinent Tweets.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Worrisome Covid Mutation Is More Contagious

The dominant Covid-19 strain appears to be a more virulent mutation.

Mish

by

Carl_R

All In, All Out, Why Not?

A Chinese quant-trading firm made 108% this year by selling every stock bought the previous day.

Mish

by

Herkie

Fake News: Students Throw Covid Parties Hoping to Get Infected

CNN, the New York Post, and the Associated Press, among many others report “Tuscaloosa students held parties, bet on who got coronavirus first.”

Mish

by

jfpersona1

There is No Recovery in the Aerospace Industry

Over the next year, Airbus needs to reduce its airliner business workforce with 15,000 positions. Boeing is in similar shape.

Mish

by

Six000mileyear

Canada is the First Country to Break Treaty With Hong Kong

Hong Kong has extradition pacts with 30 countries including the US, EU, and Australia. Canada is no longer in the group.

Mish

by

Stuki

Huge Political Disconnect Over the State of the Economy

In 2008 everyone knew the economy was in bad shape. Today, views vary tremendously by party affiliation.

Mish

by

JustDaFactsJack

Jobs Rebound by 4.8 Million But Huge Headwinds Remain

Nonfarm payrolls expanded by a record 4.8 million but that leaves another 15 million to go.

Mish

by

CA2020