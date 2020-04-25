Mish Talk
Trump's Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever

Mish

Yesterday, Trump proposed testing disinfectants internally. The makers of Lysol reacted in horror as did the medical profession.

Today Trump says he was being sarcastic. Let's play the videos from yesterday and today to see if his claim is credible.

Trump Promotes Disinfectants

Trump made the comments after Bill Bryan, the head of the science and technology directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, discussed some research about how COVID-19 reacted to sunlight.

Complete Transcript 

"So I asked Bill a question some of you are thinking of if you're into that world, which I find to be pretty interesting. So, supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether its ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said, that hasn't been checked but you're gonna test it. And then I said, supposing it brought the light inside the body, which you can either do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you're gonna test that too, sounds interesting. And I then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute, and is there a way you can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it'd be interesting to check that. So you're going to have to use medical doctors, but it sounds interesting to me, so we'll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it goes in one minute, that's pretty powerful."

The above courtesy of Business Insider.

Again this was in regard to a discussion between Trump and Bill Bryan of the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump's Preposterous Claim Today

"No, I was asking a question sarcastically, to reporters just like you," said Trump.

Warning From Disinfectant Makers

US News reports Disinfectant Makers Steer Consumers Away From Trump's Coronavirus Comments.

  • Reckitt Benckiser , the UK-based maker of Lysol and Dettol, issued the first warning, saying: "Under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."
  • Clorox , maker of bleach, soon followed, calling it critical for consumers to understand the facts. "Bleach and other disinfectants are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances," it said.

Stung From All Sides

Politico reports Trump gets stung from all sides after floating injections of disinfectants.

Although the president clearly directed those queries at the briefing to Bill Bryan, the acting undersecretary of Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, he insisted at a White House event Friday that they were meant for reporters.

What About Sunlight and Warmer Temperatures?

Politico reports Trump promotes theory suggesting sunlight can kill coronavirus.

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said she had not seen research to support the theory that heat could kill viruses.

“I mean, certainly, fever is a good thing when you have a fever because it helps your body respond. But I have not seen heat for viruses,” said Birx during the briefing.

“It would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel the summer will totally kill the virus,” said Bryan.

Twitter Response

Reuters reports Twitter allows Trump COVID-19 disinfectant videos, blocks '#InjectDisinfectant'

Twitter exploded with discussion of the president’s comments, made at his daily media briefing on Thursday, with such trending terms as “Lysol,” “#disinfectant,” “DontDrinkBleach” and “#InjectDisinfectant.”

The social media site later said it had blocked the trends “InjectDisinfectant” and “InjectingDisinfectant.”

Laugh of the Day

Questions Roll In

Who Will Believe Trump

True Believers Believe, That's What They Do

Even if they play the above videos, Trump's true believers, will believe Trump.

But it will not be either the true believers or the never-Trumpers who decide the election. Rather it will be the independents.

Many independents and swing voters are sick of Trump. Enough? 

I believe so. We find out in November.

Mish

Comments
No. 1-4
Tengen
Tengen

There is a huge silver lining to this crisis if people can finally realize how useless our political leadership has become. If the likes of Trump and Biden are the crème de la crème of our system, things have obviously gone dreadfully wrong.

Nothing about this whole event should inspire confidence, so hopefully all the people sitting at home are engaging their brains to some degree rather than getting inebriated and trolling each other.

Wait, who am I kidding, this is America. U-S-A! U-S-A!

Sechel
Sechel

Birx tried to defend Trump today, "When he gets new information, he likes to talk that throught out loud". What a defense? Trump doesn't prepare for his press conferences? That's the defense for such a stupid fiasco. The presentation was clearly unscripted and not cleared with his medical/infectious team.

Someone could have taken it upon themselves to self-medicate. As ridiculous as it sounds someone did just that with fish tank cleaner after Trump touted Hydroxychloroquine. Words matter. There are stupid people out there and what the President says carries weight.

The point was driven home belatedly as now Trump has announced he won't be doing these press conferences going forward or he'll be scaling back, advice his advisers were attempting to impress upon him for weeks, but now the damage is done. They weren't worried so much about the public but Trump's re-election. The public no-longer trusts him as a source. You wrote about this @Mish Editor a while ago.

This really was embarrassing. Stephen Hahn was from the FDA was on CNN with Sanjay Gupta and was hesitant to contradict Trump on his U.V. and Lysol claims but when pushed eventually did. It was painful to watch and a reminder of how Trump is corrupting important Federal departments that keep us safe. I just posted a Vanity Fair piece on how Steven Bright was forced out over Hydroxychloroquine because he only wanted it dispensed via hospitals

Anda
Anda

Sunlight works according to

DHSST | Nature | Wellness
DHSST | Nature | Wellness

DHSST - Free download as PDF File (.pdf) or view presentation slides online. DHS S&T briefing

But heat not so much apparently, maybe depending on humidity. Read that 60 centigrade did not remove virus in lab.

