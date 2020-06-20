Mish Talk
Trump's Firing of Berman is of Obstruction of Justice, But Berman Just Stepped Down

Mish

The Trump Administration's attempt to force out  Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is more than a bit questionable.

In a politically corrupt lie at best, Attorney General William Barr announced the resignation of Berman on Friday.

There's just one little thing: Berman never resigned.

Another Political Crisis

The New York Times reports Clash Over U.S. Attorney Who Investigated Trump Associates Sets Off Crisis

Mr. Barr’s announcement that Mr. Trump was seeking to replace Mr. Berman was made with no notice. Mr. Barr said the president intended to nominate as Mr. Berman’s successor Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, who has never served as a prosecutor. 

Mr. Barr’s attempt to fire Mr. Berman received unexpected pushback from Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and a close Trump ally.

Mr. Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — which would approve Mr. Clayton’s nomination — suggested in a statement that he would allow New York’s two Democratic senators to thwart the nomination through a procedural maneuver.

Reasons Trump Upset at Berman

  • Mr. Berman’s office has taken an aggressive approach in a number of cases that have vexed the Trump administration, from the prosecution and guilty plea obtained from Mr. Cohen to a broader investigation, growing out of that inquiry, which focused on Mr. Trump’s private company and others close to him.

  • Mr. Berman’s office also conducted an investigation into Mr. Trump’s inaugural committee, subpoenaing financial and other records as part of a broad inquiry into possible illegal contributions from foreigners.

  • Over the last year, Mr. Berman’s office brought indictments against two close associates of the president’s current lawyer, Mr. Giuliani, and began an investigation into Mr. Giuliani himself, focusing on whether his efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on the president’s political rivals violated laws on lobbying for foreign entities.

Smelly Details

Clayton is not a prosecutor, former prosecutor, or a litigator. At least one of those is normally a prerequisite for the job. 

Bolton claims in his new book that Trump was willing to intervene in criminal investigations, including one in Mr. Berman’s office.

The case involves a state-owned Turkish bank accused of violating Iranian sanctions.

“Trump told Erdogan he would take care of things, explaining that the Southern District [Manhattan] prosecutors were not his people, but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people,” Mr. Bolton wrote.

Trump later dismissed charges against the bank. In return for what?

Barr Changes His Tune

As I was typing this up, Barr changed his claim from Berman resigned to this unbelievable story

Barr Says Trump Fired Manhattan U.S. Attorney

Mr. Barr informed U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of his decision in a letter, saying he was “surprised and quite disappointed” by Mr. Berman’s statement late Friday night disputing Mr. Barr’s assertion earlier in the evening that he had stepped down.

“Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service,” Mr. Barr wrote in his letter Saturday. “Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the president to remove you as of today, and he has done so.”

Barr lied twice, the first when he said Berman resigned, the second when he claimed Trump already fired him. 

Obstruction of Justice 

Legal grounds for removing Mr. Berman from the post remained unclear. Before Mr. Barr’s letter, people familiar with the situation said the matter was likely to end up before a judge.

Mr. Barr said in his letter Saturday that he had offered Mr. Berman “other senior positions” in government, including running his office’s civil division and the SEC chairman’s spot that Mr. Clayton would leave.

The WSJ said the legal grounds are unclear. 

Firing a prosecutor because he is about to go after your friends is not merely "questionable". 

It's blatant obstruction of justice and perhaps it extends to Trump himself. 

Law and Order? Really?

Dear Mr. President how about some of each?

Appointing a political hack with no prosecution experience as the top Federal New York prosecutor has nothing to do with either Law or Order. 

And not even Attorney General Barr can keep his story straight. 

How Smelly Will This Get?

This is another cover-your-ass move by Trump guaranteed to blow up. 

The question is not whether the details will be smelly, but rather how smelly it gets.

Addendum - Berman Reverses Course

Geoffrey Berman reverses course — now says he will leave SDNY ‘effective immediately’

“In light of A. G. Barr’s decision to respect the normal operation of law and have Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss become Acting U.S. Attorney, I will be leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, effective immediately,” Berman said in a statement released Saturday.

How long will Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss last?

Mish

Comments (21)
No. 1-11
Sechel
Sechel

It's over

Geoffrey Berman reverses course — now says he will leave SDNY 'effective immediately'

Geoffrey Berman reverses course — now says he will leave SDNY ‘effective immediately’
Geoffrey Berman reverses course — now says he will leave SDNY ‘effective immediately’

The question of who is leading the DOJ’s Southern District of New York appeared to be settled on Saturday after Georffrey Berman announced he would be immediately vacating his position. There was a question as to whether he had been legally fired after Donald Trump disputed AG Bill Barr’s claims that the president had fired […]

Sechel
Sechel

Trump says he never asked for Barr to terminate Berman. Yea right. He just walked around the White House uttering "Will no one rid me of this meddlesome Priest" I don't suspect for one moment that Barr misinterpreted Trump's wishes.

njbr
njbr

Within the span of about 18 hours, both Berman and Trump have called William Barr a bald faced liar.

In a country about to celebrate its 244th birthday, here’s something you never thought you’d see; both the boss of the Attorney General and a top subordinate calling the AG a liar.

Zardoz
Zardoz

The choice was clear: Resign or get Epstiened.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Another shameful episode in the Trump presidency. Barr is an absolute disgrace.

Sechel
Sechel

The Times has excellent reporting on this as always. I"m shocked that Lindsay Graham had a positive role in this.

Mr. Barr’s attempt to fire Mr. Berman got pushback on Saturday from an unexpected source: Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and a close ally of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee — the body that would approve Mr. Clayton’s nomination — suggested in a statement that he would allow New York’s two Democratic senators to thwart the nomination through a procedural maneuver. He complimented Mr. Clayton but noted that he had not heard from the administration about any formal plans to name him.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic leader, urged Mr. Clayton to withdraw his name from consideration for the post and called for an investigation into the decision to dismiss Mr. Berman.

I suspect Barr has greatly damaged himself and may not last much longer. He's lost the confidence of the DOJ and career prosecutors. The current situation is not tenable.

Herkie
Herkie

This is a scandal, it is one of the most egregeous examples of graft and corruption in high office in our history, not even Nixon would have made such a naked move to quash justice. And Berman did leave his office AFTER being fired according to the evening news tonight, but he really did not have a choice. It is now up to Pelosi and the democrats in the house to impeach Barr. And possibly Trump. Though this close to the election maybe just Barr. And yep it would sail through the house in two or three weeks but fail in the senate, but that is alright with me because it is just another reason for voters to turn the senate over to the democrats from the Moscow Mitch corruption machine.

Herkie
Herkie

EDIT: This WAS a reply to Sechel's post about Graham, how it ended up at the top of the comments is beyond me.

February 24 Graham was leading by 17 points in his senate contest, March 25 he led by 4 points, and May 27 it was a dead heat tie at 42/42 with his opponent Harrison. I think he is seeing that being Trump's little handmaiden is killing his chances to get reelected.

az_dirt
az_dirt

Barr: Now remember Donnie, you have to say the firing came from you

Trump: Ok, I got it

Barr: I don't have the authority to fire Berman, but you do

Trump: Ok, I got it

Barr: It's very important that we are on the same page

Trump: Ok, I got it

Barr: When the press asks, you tell them the firing came from you

Trump: Ok, I got it

Reporter: Did you fire Berman?

Trump: I didn't do it. I know nothing about it - not my department

Sechel
Sechel

Audrey Strauss now will run SDNY. Trump's going to blow a stack And Berman and Barr will now be invited to testify in the house. Barr's days are numbered. No he won't be impeached. He'll step down. He's lost the confidence of everyone at DOJ, SDNY and career prosecutors in general. It's just not tenable.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Could Berman have accepted his walking papers just to bolster the case against Trump for obstruction of justice? Just a thought.

