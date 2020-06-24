Trump's Fake News of the Day: States Testing Too Much

Trump says Texas and 4 other states are doing too much Covid testing and he seeks to stop it.

Trump believes Covid-19 cases are surging because states are doing too much testing.

Why the US Has More Cases

Trump's remedy is to Halt Test Funding for Test Locations in Five States.

Out of a starting number of 41 test sites, 13 remain in operation across five states.

Five Impacted States

Texas

Illinois

New Jersey

Colorado

Pennsylvania

Texas Hardest Hit

Texas will be particularly hard hit by the decision. The federal government gives much-needed testing kits and laboratory access to seven testing sites around Texas. But in the state, which is seeing new peaks in cases, people still face long lines for testing that continues to fail to meet overwhelming demand. In Dallas County, Texas, the federal government will end support on June 30 for two testing sites it has been been supporting since March, Rocky Vaz, the director of emergency management for the city of Dallas, confirmed to TPM. The city of Dallas asked the federal government for an extension beyond June 30, but was refused, Vaz said. “They told us very clearly that they are not going to extend it,” Vaz said. “We are not expecting it to continue beyond June 30, but things change.”

Trump's False Claim

Bianco on Trump's False Claim

Nate Silver on Trump's False Claim

Testing Dispute

In his Tulsa rally that totally flopped, Trump said had asked the government to slow testing because higher numbers look bad.

The Wall Street Journal reports Fauci Says Health Officials Haven’t Been Told to Slow Coronavirus Testing but the detail denials are amusing.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So, I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down, please,’” Mr. Trump said during the rally.

Adm. Brett Giroir, who is coordinating coronavirus testing, said Tuesday that “neither the president nor anyone in the administration has suggested to me that they do less testing.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday cast the remark as a joke and said the president didn’t direct his staff to slow the rate of testing.

Mr. Trump, asked Tuesday outside the White House whether he was kidding with the remark, said: “I don’t kid. Let me just tell you. Let me make it clear.”

Yesterday, I mentioned five possibilities. Here the are again.

Five Possibilities

Trump issued the order but an aide failed to deliver it. Trump changes his mind so often that he has no idea what he said or did when. Trump thinks the whole Covid thing is a joke. Trump himself is lying. Fauci and Giroir are both lying to protect Trump

We can now rule out number two (for this case, not every case). Trump absolutely wants less testing.

The implication is the press secretary lied or has no idea at all what is going on.

Come Hell, High Water, or Covid the Campaign Must Go On

Trump desperately needs adoration and packed houses to feed his enormous ego.

Despite a record single-day increase in Coronavirus cases in Arizona, Trump went ahead with a planned speech.

I stand by what I said yesterday: Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best.

