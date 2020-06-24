Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump's Fake News of the Day: States Testing Too Much

Mish

Trump says Texas and 4 other states are doing too much Covid testing and he seeks to stop it.

Trump believes Covid-19 cases are surging because states are doing too much testing.

Why the US Has More Cases

Trump's remedy is to Halt Test Funding for Test Locations in Five States.

Out of a starting number of 41 test sites, 13 remain in operation across five states.

Five Impacted States

  • Texas 
  • Illinois
  • New Jersey
  • Colorado
  • Pennsylvania 

Texas Hardest Hit 

Texas will be particularly hard hit by the decision. The federal government gives much-needed testing kits and laboratory access to seven testing sites around Texas. But in the state, which is seeing new peaks in cases, people still face long lines for testing that continues to fail to meet overwhelming demand.

In Dallas County, Texas, the federal government will end support on June 30 for two testing sites it has been been supporting since March, Rocky Vaz, the director of emergency management for the city of Dallas, confirmed to TPM.

The city of Dallas asked the federal government for an extension beyond June 30, but was refused, Vaz said.

“They told us very clearly that they are not going to extend it,” Vaz said. “We are not expecting it to continue beyond June 30, but things change.”

Trump's False Claim

Bianco on Trump's False Claim

Nate Silver on Trump's False Claim

Testing Dispute

In his Tulsa rally that totally flopped, Trump said had asked the government to slow testing because higher numbers look bad.

The Wall Street Journal reports Fauci Says Health Officials Haven’t Been Told to Slow Coronavirus Testing but the detail denials are amusing.

  • “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So, I said to my people, ‘slow the testing down, please,’” Mr. Trump said during the rally.
  • Adm. Brett Giroir, who is coordinating coronavirus testing, said Tuesday that “neither the president nor anyone in the administration has suggested to me that they do less testing.”
  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday cast the remark as a joke and said the president didn’t direct his staff to slow the rate of testing.
  • Mr. Trump, asked Tuesday outside the White House whether he was kidding with the remark, said: “I don’t kid. Let me just tell you. Let me make it clear.”

Yesterday, I mentioned five possibilities. Here the are again.

Five Possibilities

  1. Trump issued the order but an aide failed to deliver it.
  2. Trump changes his mind so often that he has no idea what he said or did when.
  3. Trump thinks the whole Covid thing is a joke.
  4. Trump himself is lying.
  5. Fauci and Giroir are both lying to protect Trump

We can now rule out number two (for this case, not every case). Trump absolutely wants less testing. 

The implication is the press secretary lied or has no idea at all what is going on. 

Come Hell, High Water, or Covid the Campaign Must Go On

Trump desperately needs adoration and packed houses to feed his enormous ego.

Despite a record single-day increase in Coronavirus cases in Arizona, Trump went ahead with a planned speech.

I stand by what I said yesterday: Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best. 

Mish

Comments (11)
No. 1-9
CA2020
CA2020

BWAHAHAHAHA, COVIDIOT IN CHIEF!

CA2020
CA2020

Two aides left the meeting, looked at each other and said, "he was joking, right?"

randocalrissian
randocalrissian

It's pretty surprising even for Donald that he feels compelled to do the exact opposite of what will help contain the virus's spread the fastest - massive volumes of testing. The thing that can help his campaign the best is by getting the virus under control. The only explanations I can imagine are 1) extreme stupidity on his part, which is alluring but surely false, and 2) he knows containing it isn't going to happen so his only shot at making this a positive for him is to "convince the world that this evil doesn't exist." Yes, laying it on thick there.

njbr
njbr

Rex Tillerson was right--he's a effin moron

CautiousObserver
CautiousObserver

It is now apparent that containment through government testing and contact tracing is going to fail in the US for a second time, so there is no chance the increased testing will provide any good news for President Trump. Since the President apparently has no integrity, his approach appears to be double down on his bid to reduce testing. Any number of problems can be magically solved by cutting off the flow of data making up a good story. Heck, why not make it all up? Why not shout from the presidential podium, "All I care about is that my numbers look good."

The longer this goes on with Biden being able to stay silent, the better it is for Biden. It will likely be bad for the US either way, but hey, at least we will all have good government numbers to look at.

njbr
njbr

Fine scientific thinking--lack of general testing will prevent the hospitalizations and deaths to come.

Woodturner
Woodturner

Hmmm, I guess I should never have had that MRI that showed stage three cancer. I’d never have had cancer then and wouldn’t have had to go through chemo and radiation (successfully).

The incredible tragic absurdity of Trump knows no bounds. What’s worse are the Republican senators who do nothing to stop him and are silent as they are the only ones with the power to do so. How morally bankrupt do you have to be to facilitate the deaths of thousands and the destruction of our democracy just to maintain power.

tokidoki
tokidoki

How else can you Make America Great Again?

First thing is to deny any proof to the contrary.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid-19 Hotspot Update: Why the Surge in the South?

Cases have been on the rise in Texas, Florida, Arizona, California, and Georgia.

Mish

by

CA2020

Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Mish

by

CA2020

Trump's Oklahoma Rally was an Enormous Half-Empty Flop

Trump over-promised and under-delivered for his campaign comeback tour in Oklahoma.

Mish

by

Snow_Dog

US Military Shuffle from Germany to Poland is Imminent

Trump is relocating 9500 US troop and lots of fighter planes from Germany to Poland.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

How Hard is it To Get Evicted in Your State?

Eviction protection rules vary widely, state by state, thanks to Covid-19.

Mish

by

Blurtman

Trump's Firing of Berman is of Obstruction of Justice, But Berman Just Stepped Down

The Trump Administration's attempt to force out  Geoffrey S. Berman, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, is more than a bit questionable.

Mish

by

zavalita

The EU Lifts Its Travel Ban But Not For the US

The EU is lifting Covid travel restrictions on some countries but the US isn't one of them.

Mish

by

Anda

The NAR is Optimistic on Home Sales, I'm Not, Here's Why

Existing home sales fell for the third month. gown another 9.7 percent.

Mish

by

Herkie

What Happens When a Mall Goes Dark?

The outlook for malls gets darker and darker.

Mish

by

Carl_R

Oil Is Back to $40 What Does That Signal?

After dipping into negative territory crude is back ato $40. What does that mean?

Mish

by

Casual_Observer