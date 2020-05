Sechel 51 mins

Makes sense given the politics and the context of what else is coming out from Trump land. The plan is to do away with the Covid-19 task force soon. The campaign has decide Trump is vulnerable in November if the economy doesn't come back strong, so the war against the virus is won(look Ma, no casualties 2nd half of the year) and the message is about opening the economy full spigot. if people die that's Ok more people would have died if we didn't open up the economy. Of course no stats for that.

Why are economists projecting mortalities and not the health experts? hmm