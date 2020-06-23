Mish Talk
Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

Mish

President Trump returns to the campaign trail in Arizona today just as the state becomes a new Covid-19 hotbed.

Huge Covid Surge Ahead of Trump Campaign Visit

Arizona reports Record Single-Day Increase in Coronavirus Cases ahead of Trump’s visit.

  • The Arizona Department of Health reported nearly 3,600 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, another record in additional daily cases, ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled appearances.
  • Arizona is averaging about 2,500 daily new cases as of Monday, which is about a 94% increase since one week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.
  • The increase in cases and hospitalizations comes as Trump travels to the state’s border and to Phoenix, where he’s scheduled to attend a campaign rally at a local church.

We are actually seeing the fastest rate of growth among our young people in the community, and here it is, a rally specifically focused on that demographic,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, told CNN on Sunday. “Public health professionals in Phoenix are trying to tell young people to take this seriously.”

Hospital Beds and Cases

  • Inpatient beds, ICU beds and ventilators in use for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients all hit their highest-ever numbers Monday, according to Tuesday’s report. Emergency department visits tied the previous high from Sunday, with more than 1,200.

  • During the past three weeks, cases increased by 174% and tests increased by just 85%, suggesting spikes in cases are due more to increased community spread than to increased testing. 

  • More than 3,000 new cases have been reported on three of the past five days, more than 2,000 new cases have been reported on each of the past six days, and more than 1,000 new cases have been reported on each of the past 14 days, according to state data.

  • The highest jump came in inpatient hospital beds, with 2,136 beds occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients Monday, compared with 1,992 Sunday.

The above points from Arizona Central

Come Hell, High Water, or Covid

The campaign must go on, hell, high water, or Covid.

Trump has put his reelection campaign ahead of national health concerns. 

This is at best highly irresponsible, and in a packed church no les

Mish

numike
numike

Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak
Forget investing in any new student housing any time soon that market is done.

Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak | The White House
Proclamation Suspending Entry of Aliens Who Present a Risk to the U.S. Labor Market Following the Coronavirus Outbreak | The White House

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has significantly disrupted Americans' livelihoods.  Since March 2020, United States businesses and their workers hav

Realist
Realist

I still see the Trump administration acting like the virus is over as case numbers keep increasing in the US. The Pandemic team with Pence in charge does not seem to be providing daily or even weekly info anymore. In fact they are trying to downplay the pandemic as though it was over. It is difficult to understand such a lack of concern for the health of Americans. Trump wants less testing to make the numbers look better!

The following developed countries were all infected at roughly the same time. They all suffered some pretty bad numbers for a few months. Yet all those other countries are now doing great. The US, by comparison, is still a basket case:

New Cases: New Deaths (June 22)

UK 958:15

Spain 232:1

Italy 221:23

Germany 499:7

France 373:23

Canada 300:6

US 31,496:363

The other developed countries show that this virus can be contained at reasonably low levels until a vaccine is available.

Europe is about to open its borders to tourism again, but will ban US travellers, since the US seems uninterested in controlling the virus, and they don’t want infected US tourists spreading the virus in Europe.

Trump is a complete failure.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

Donnie Fatso's visit will not be irresponsible if some people at the event contract the "Kung Flu" and subsequently die.
I am just saying.

Sechel
Sechel

Trump's a narcicist and a psychopath. He puts his own interests first and lacks empathy for others. Trump's goal is re-election not safeguarding lives. It's one reason why covid-19 cases are rising in half the country and why Europe is considering lumping Americans with Brazilians and Russians when they open up the E.U. to air travel.

Cases are spiking, if this continues for another two weeks the U.S. will be forced to bring back stay at home orders in many states. Trump wants to re-open the economy. That goal is incompatible with not keeping Covid-19 in check

wmjack
wmjack

Mish we all are going to catch the Covid sooner or later unless a vaccine is developed. Staying home was to flatten the curve not stop the spread,
Hopefully an effective treatment is developed in the mean time . Life goes on tinker bells-- Herd immunity is the only course Thank those pesky Communists libs in China

Russell J
Russell J

If BLM, Obama & Al Sharpton can have a rally in Chicago to protest the 102 shootings and 14 murders last weekend why can't Trump have a campaign rally in AZ.?

Oh wait...

AvgJoe
AvgJoe

Here we go again with Covid is going to kill us all. The attached chart is the weekly deaths in Arizona for the past two years. I guess back in January of 2018 there must have been people turned away from the hospital because of the shortage of beds back then. Before anyone says that the CDC will add to the numbers as this is a moving chart, you are correct to a point. The data they publish now is two weeks behind where a month ago they updated on a weekly basis. I guess someone didn’t like charts showing a decrease so now they delay two weeks. With that I have noticed that the last data point will go higher the following week but you can bank on the fact the second to last will not move the needle very much at all. So as of three weeks ago the weekly deaths are now at about average for the past two years.
Someone mentioned earlier that when this all started, we were trying to flatten the curve. So I assume that the negative comments are from people who want to flatten the curve for the rest of our natural lives as we all know the FACT is we most likely will never find a cure in the form of a vaccine.
This Covid-19 virus is A LITTLE worse than a bad flu season. As for Arizona, not even close.

AvgJoe
AvgJoe

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Has tRump ever cared about the life and death of any people, american or non-american?

tokidoki
tokidoki

Trump cares about only 2 people in his life: himself and his reflection in the mirror.

Ok perhaps Jack Dorsey as well.

