Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best

AvgJoe

Here we go again with Covid is going to kill us all. The attached chart is the weekly deaths in Arizona for the past two years. I guess back in January of 2018 there must have been people turned away from the hospital because of the shortage of beds back then. Before anyone says that the CDC will add to the numbers as this is a moving chart, you are correct to a point. The data they publish now is two weeks behind where a month ago they updated on a weekly basis. I guess someone didn’t like charts showing a decrease so now they delay two weeks. With that I have noticed that the last data point will go higher the following week but you can bank on the fact the second to last will not move the needle very much at all. So as of three weeks ago the weekly deaths are now at about average for the past two years.

Someone mentioned earlier that when this all started, we were trying to flatten the curve. So I assume that the negative comments are from people who want to flatten the curve for the rest of our natural lives as we all know the FACT is we most likely will never find a cure in the form of a vaccine.

This Covid-19 virus is A LITTLE worse than a bad flu season. As for Arizona, not even close.