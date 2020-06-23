Trump's Campaign Visit to Arizona Church is Irresponsible at Best
Mish
Huge Covid Surge Ahead of Trump Campaign Visit
Arizona reports Record Single-Day Increase in Coronavirus Cases ahead of Trump’s visit.
- The Arizona Department of Health reported nearly 3,600 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, another record in additional daily cases, ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled appearances.
- Arizona is averaging about 2,500 daily new cases as of Monday, which is about a 94% increase since one week ago, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data.
- The increase in cases and hospitalizations comes as Trump travels to the state’s border and to Phoenix, where he’s scheduled to attend a campaign rally at a local church.
“We are actually seeing the fastest rate of growth among our young people in the community, and here it is, a rally specifically focused on that demographic,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, told CNN on Sunday. “Public health professionals in Phoenix are trying to tell young people to take this seriously.”
Hospital Beds and Cases
Inpatient beds, ICU beds and ventilators in use for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients all hit their highest-ever numbers Monday, according to Tuesday’s report. Emergency department visits tied the previous high from Sunday, with more than 1,200.
During the past three weeks, cases increased by 174% and tests increased by just 85%, suggesting spikes in cases are due more to increased community spread than to increased testing.
More than 3,000 new cases have been reported on three of the past five days, more than 2,000 new cases have been reported on each of the past six days, and more than 1,000 new cases have been reported on each of the past 14 days, according to state data.
The highest jump came in inpatient hospital beds, with 2,136 beds occupied by suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients Monday, compared with 1,992 Sunday.
The above points from Arizona Central
Come Hell, High Water, or Covid
The campaign must go on, hell, high water, or Covid.
Trump has put his reelection campaign ahead of national health concerns.
This is at best highly irresponsible, and in a packed church no les
