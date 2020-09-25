Trump's $300 Lost Wage Assistance Benefit Ended in 10 States

Trump's LWA executive order expired on September 5. That ends his $300 special assistance checks executive order.

Weekly Check Background

On August 8, I noted Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost.

The LWA executive order provided $400 weekly pandemic assistance to the unemployed, retroactive to August 1, but required states to kick in $100 of it. Only West Virginia did.

Effectively, the $400 weekly benefit morphed into $300.

The executive order made up for 50% of the loss of the $600 weekly pandemic assistance benefits that expired on July 25.

Out of Time and Money

The max amount of the Trump's LWA executive order payout was $44 billion.

The money (and the clock) just ran out.

CNET reports the $300 Unemployment Payment Ended in Some States.

Trump's executive memo called for the federal government to supply $300 a week in extra unemployment benefits for six weeks, starting retroactively on Aug. 1. Those states that already received and sent out Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) to unemployment recipients have reached their six weeks, meaning the bonus checks will come to an end soon. Nevada applied for assistance on Sept. 2 and is waiting for approval, and South Dakota is the only state to choose not to apply for assistance. Arizona was the first state to send out the $300 bonus, on Aug. 17.

Ten State Ending LWA

Six Weeks Have Passed

Six weeks ended on September 5 if payments started on time or were issued retroactively.

Some states with antiquated systems have yet to send out a check.

For those states, it is unclear when the money will be sent, or if it's weekly or in a lump sum.

Restrictions

There will be some people receiving unemployment payments who will not be able to take advantage of additional funding. The US Department of Labor (PDF) on Aug. 11 sent out guidance about the eligibility requirements for the LWA. Claimants would have to be eligible for a minimum $100 from a state's unemployment benefits program to qualify for the additional $300 federal funds. This would disqualify 1 million people, according to the New York Times.

What About Regular State Assistance

Most states provide 26 Weeks of Unemployment Benefits.

Under the CARES Act responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, all states provide 13 additional weeks of federally funded Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Assistance (PEUC) benefits to people who exhaust their regular state benefits, followed by additional weeks of federally funded EB in states with high unemployment (up to 13 or 20 weeks depending on state laws). Under the Act, through the end of this year, some people who exhaust all these benefits, and many others who have lost their jobs for reasons arising from the pandemic but who are not normally eligible for UI in their state, are eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). Without new legislation, however, no PEUC or PUA benefits will be paid after December 31, 2020. Extended Benefits (EB) have triggered on in 46 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Through the end of 2020, additional weeks of federal benefits are also available.

Click on the above link for an interactive map of benefits.

Notable Exceptions to 26 Weeks Unemployment Insurance

South Carolina and Missouri provide up to 20 weeks of UI

Arkansas provides up to 16 weeks of regular benefits

Alabama currently provides up to 14 weeks of UI for new enrollees, with an additional five-week extension for those enrolled in a state-approved training program

Florida currently provides up to 12 weeks of UI

North Carolina currently provides up to 12 weeks of UI

States get 50% of their regular UI in extended benefits with a max at 13 weeks.

Because Florida only offers 12 weeks of UI, Floridians only get another 6 weeks of federally funded extended benefits. North Carolina gets another 9.6 weeks for reasons I don't know.

The extended benefit pays state benefit guidelines. North carolina has a maximum weekly benefit of $350.

Max Benefits Approaching Exhaustion

Florida: 12 UI + 6 extended + 13 PEUC for a total of 31.

North Carolina: 12 UI + 9.6 extended + 13 PEUC for a total of 34.6.

Alabama: 14 UI + 7 extended + 13 PEUC for a total of 34.

Some workers in those states will exhaust all benefits in October.

Mish