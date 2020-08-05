Trump Weighs Imposing His Stimulus Plan, Constitution be Damned

Congress is still bickering over a Covid relief bill, so Trump proposes taking matters into his own hands.

Trump Eyes His Own Covid Stimulus Plan

President Donald Trump is looking to take matters into his own hands with an executive order.

Trump wants a suspension of the payroll tax, an extension of federal unemployment benefits with cuts the Republicans want, an eviction moratorium, and another round of individual stimulus checks.

"I will do it myself if I have to. I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders," said Trump despite the fact he has no constitutional basis to do so.

Perhaps this is some ploy to get Democrats to negotiate. Regardless, threatening unconstitutional actions to get what you want is not a good plan.

Mish