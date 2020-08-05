Mish Talk
Trump Weighs Imposing His Stimulus Plan, Constitution be Damned

Mish

Congress is still bickering over a Covid relief bill, so Trump proposes taking matters into his own hands.

Trump Eyes His Own Covid Stimulus Plan

President Donald Trump is looking to take matters into his own hands with an executive order.

Trump wants a suspension of the payroll tax, an extension of federal unemployment benefits with cuts the Republicans want, an eviction moratorium, and another round of individual stimulus checks.

"I will do it myself if I have to. I have a lot of powers with respect to executive orders," said Trump despite the fact he has no constitutional basis to do so.

Perhaps this is some ploy to get Democrats to negotiate. Regardless, threatening unconstitutional actions to get what you want is not a good plan.

Zardoz
Zardoz

Deficit?

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

Wait till he signs an executive order banning coronavirus...that will teach it not to mess with trump.

Serious question: Assume Trump magically signs xo or congress agrees on some relief, how many days before checks go out?

We are 90 days till election. Mish - why not add an election countdown clock. code below.

CaliforniaStan
CaliforniaStan

"He’s the head of a country, and I mean, he’s the strong head, don’t let anyone think anything different,” Trump said about Kim Jong Un during an interview on Fox & Friends. “He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.” About Xi, he said, "“He’s now president for life, president for life. And he’s great,” " “And look, he was able to do that. I think it’s great. Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday,” Trump said, ""Then, I have an Article II, where I have to the right to do whatever I want as president.”

How is it that so many people can't see Trump wants to be dictator? He is not joking. He is not being sarcastic.

Jmurr
Jmurr

We left the constitution in the dust back in March when Trump, the governors and mayors suspended the bill of rights by executive decree.

shamrock
shamrock

Just declare an emergency and move money budgeted for the wall to corona virus relief.

