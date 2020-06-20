Trump Touts "Big Court Win" After Judge Fails to Stop Bolton's Book
Mish
Here is the 10-Page Ruling.
Big Win
"For reasons that hardly need to be stated, the Court will not order a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir," Lamberth wrote.
However, Lamberth Blasted Bolton.
"He opted out of the review process before its conclusion. Unilateral fast-tracking carried the benefit of publicity and sales, and the cost of substantial risk exposure. This was Bolton's bet: If he is right and the book does not contain classified information, he keeps the upside mentioned above; but if he is wrong, he stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security," Lamberth wrote. "Bolton was wrong."
"Upon reviewing the classified materials, as well as the declarations filed on the public docket, the Court is persuaded that Defendant Bolton likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations," Lamberth wrote.
You can pre-order the book The Room Where It Happened for delivery on June 23.
Two Losers
Both Trump and Bolton proclaimed victory.
I believe they both lost.
Both of them may have legal issues from the book. Regardless, mud-slinging will not help Trump one bit.
Mish