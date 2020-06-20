Mish Talk
Trump Touts "Big Court Win" After Judge Fails to Stop Bolton's Book

Mish

Judge Royce Lamberth has denied the Trump administration's attempt to block the upcoming publication of the book by former national security adviser John Bolton.

Here is the 10-Page Ruling.

Big Win

Big Court Win

"For reasons that hardly need to be stated, the Court will not order a nationwide seizure and destruction of a political memoir," Lamberth wrote.

However, Lamberth Blasted Bolton.

"He opted out of the review process before its conclusion. Unilateral fast-tracking carried the benefit of publicity and sales, and the cost of substantial risk exposure. This was Bolton's bet: If he is right and the book does not contain classified information, he keeps the upside mentioned above; but if he is wrong, he stands to lose his profits from the book deal, exposes himself to criminal liability, and imperils national security," Lamberth wrote. "Bolton was wrong."

"Upon reviewing the classified materials, as well as the declarations filed on the public docket, the Court is persuaded that Defendant Bolton likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information in violation of his nondisclosure agreement obligations," Lamberth wrote.

You can pre-order the book The Room Where It Happened for delivery on June 23.

Two Losers

Both Trump and Bolton proclaimed victory.

I believe they both lost.

Both of them may have legal issues from the book. Regardless, mud-slinging will not help Trump one bit. 

Mish 

Comments (14)
No. 1-7
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"disclosing classified information "
Can we just have those parts highlighted for our reading pleasure?

Sechel
Sechel

I"m still suspicious that any real security was revealed. As was posted by you it passed its first review. If there was classified information revealed what level of security was it and what was the passage? Surely with the book out telling the public is no big deal since the KGB would figure this out anyway. I call b.s. This feels like Hillary's emails where information was subsequently classified at the lowest level. Bolton knows the routine. Simon & Schuster reviewed it. I find it highly doubtful that Trump's claim is correct here.

Judge is right that Bolton had legal recourse he chose not to use. Bolton is no hero and it would be very fitting if he was denied any profits. Bolton failed to do the right thing which was to testify. If he had a story to tell that was the place and time. Bolton has terribly misplayed this. He'll never get a job in any future administration which I think was a goal.

Other than that I'm glad the book is out. I don't see it revealing anything new and I won't buy a copy. Trump certainly had no victory today. He went to court to stop publishing. That didn't happen. By any standard that's a loss. Only in Trump's solipsistic reality is that a win.

If Trump were sane he'd drop it. But instead he's going to continue drawing attention to the book and in effect promote it helping it to sell more copies which can only hurt his campaign and take him off message. I have little doubt Bolton is telling the truth and despite calling Bolton a liar and engaging in ad hominem attacks he's not defending on substance.

Sechel
Sechel

This is really old news now that Trump has attempted to fire Berman at the SDNY. We're still feeling the shock waves and digesting what Berman was working on that so concerned Trump. Are you still wrapping your head around it or not moved by what's transpired.

Tengen
Tengen

This reminds me of the old adage to answer the question you wish were asked, rather than the question that was asked. We've taken this to an extreme form where we can choose our own reality. Up is down, black is white, everything is whatever you want it to be in the moment.

It's relatively harmless when politicians do this, but we have a real problem when regular people retreat into their own fantasy land. Large numbers of delusional people like the Q crowd and the Russiagate crowd does not augur well for society.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Trump will not be happy until he destroys the Republican Party. His latest attempted firing of the Manhattan US attorney by his henchman Barr followed by Trump himself issuing Berman’s walking papers stinks to high heaven. This is certain to increase the strain in the Republican Party between Trump’s rabid core supporters and the respected Republican elite. The Senate had a chance to cast Trump aside during the impeachment process and save the Republican Party from a rout in November but blew it big time. They now have a lot to answer for as it seems Trump is hell bent on single handedly blowing up the Republican election prospects in November. I fear it is too late now for a mea culpa. They will reap what they have sown. You lie down with dogs - you catch fleas.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

The covid rally in Tulsa is going well.

njbr
njbr

From a DOJ insider...

Many others weighing in about the SDNY fiasco, but I’m not seeing this point, which is worth considering.

Even if Trump can ultimately dislodge Berman (under 28 USC 541 he, though not Barr, can likely fire him), he can’t pick the temporary replacement. Until the Senate confirms someone, that choice plainly belongs exclusively to the SDNY judges under 18 USC 846. If Trump tries to ignore that and install his own pick anyway he faces two problems he can’t easily overcome. First, there would be a staff revolt. Second, every criminal defendant indicted under the bogus US Attorney would have standing to seek dismissal because the indictment was not authorized or signed by the lawful US Attorney — and those motions would be decided by the same SDNY judges whose authority Trump is trying to usurp.

Trump may not mind all that chaos as the price for covering up whatever Berman is investigating. But for a guy running a “LAW AND ORDER!!” campaign, allowing a bunch of bad guys to get off just to protect himself may not be a great move.

It also seems likely to backfire in the Senate. Romney would already be likely to vote against a SDNY nominee in these circumstances. Gardner, McSally, Ernst would probably realize they have to do likewise, and even Collins might decide it’s time to do more than furrow her brow. McConnell would have little reason to let that vote play out.

So it seems likely that even if Berman is ousted, his replacement through Election Day will be someone picked by the SDNY judges.

Judges regularly have to make these temporary US Attorney appointments, and they virtually always just install whoever the AG suggests (for a bunch of reasons that usually make a lot of sense). But judges don’t like getting played and most (maybe not some Trump appointees) care about judicial independence. I think we can expect the SDNY judges to pick someone who will be unwilling to help Trump obstruct Berman’s investigations.

