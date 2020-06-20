Trump Touts "Big Court Win" After Judge Fails to Stop Bolton's Book

njbr 59 mins

From a DOJ insider...

Many others weighing in about the SDNY fiasco, but I’m not seeing this point, which is worth considering.

Even if Trump can ultimately dislodge Berman (under 28 USC 541 he, though not Barr, can likely fire him), he can’t pick the temporary replacement. Until the Senate confirms someone, that choice plainly belongs exclusively to the SDNY judges under 18 USC 846. If Trump tries to ignore that and install his own pick anyway he faces two problems he can’t easily overcome. First, there would be a staff revolt. Second, every criminal defendant indicted under the bogus US Attorney would have standing to seek dismissal because the indictment was not authorized or signed by the lawful US Attorney — and those motions would be decided by the same SDNY judges whose authority Trump is trying to usurp.

Trump may not mind all that chaos as the price for covering up whatever Berman is investigating. But for a guy running a “LAW AND ORDER!!” campaign, allowing a bunch of bad guys to get off just to protect himself may not be a great move.

It also seems likely to backfire in the Senate. Romney would already be likely to vote against a SDNY nominee in these circumstances. Gardner, McSally, Ernst would probably realize they have to do likewise, and even Collins might decide it’s time to do more than furrow her brow. McConnell would have little reason to let that vote play out.

So it seems likely that even if Berman is ousted, his replacement through Election Day will be someone picked by the SDNY judges.

Judges regularly have to make these temporary US Attorney appointments, and they virtually always just install whoever the AG suggests (for a bunch of reasons that usually make a lot of sense). But judges don’t like getting played and most (maybe not some Trump appointees) care about judicial independence. I think we can expect the SDNY judges to pick someone who will be unwilling to help Trump obstruct Berman’s investigations.