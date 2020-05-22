Trump Too Vain for a Mask in Trip to Ford Plant

Trump visited a Michigan Ford plant but refused to wear a mask when on camera.

Trump repeatedly refuses to follow the advice of his own Covid-19 team.

The latest example came on Thursday as Trump Visits Ford Plant in Politically Crucial Michigan.

Surrounded by Ford executives wearing masks, Trump told reporters he had put one on out of the view of cameras. “I had one on before. I wore one in the back area. I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said. “Honestly I think I look better in a mask,” Trump added jokingly. The company later said in a statement that the chairman had “encouraged” Trump to wear a mask when he arrived, adding that the President had obliged during a private viewing of three two-seater Ford GT sports cars but then removed the face covering for the rest of the visit. When asked if Trump was told it was acceptable not to wear a mask in the plant, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, “It’s up to him.”

Trump Threatened Michigan and Nevada

On Wednesday, Trump Accuses Michigan and Nevada of Vote Fraud.

Trump is annoyed that both states sent out applications to vote by mail.

Trump deleted a Tweet in which he accused the Michigan Secretary of State of fraud and threatened to withhold money from the state. In a second Tweet Trump went after Nevada.

I captured the Michigan Tweet shortly before Trump deleted it. To be safe I took an image of the Nevada Tweet as well.

Whitmer commented “Threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary, and I think something that is unacceptable.”

Unacceptable is the wrong word. Trump threatened an action that would be illegal.

Trump's threats did him no good in Michigan or Nevada.

