Trump Too Vain for a Mask in Trip to Ford Plant

Mish

Trump visited a Michigan Ford plant but refused to wear a mask when on camera.

Trump repeatedly refuses to follow the advice of his own Covid-19 team. 

The latest example came on Thursday as Trump Visits Ford Plant in Politically Crucial Michigan.

Surrounded by Ford executives wearing masks, Trump told reporters he had put one on out of the view of cameras.  “I had one on before. I wore one in the back area. I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said. “Honestly I think I look better in a mask,” Trump added jokingly.

The company later said in a statement that the chairman had “encouraged” Trump to wear a mask when he arrived, adding that the President had obliged during a private viewing of three two-seater Ford GT sports cars but then removed the face covering for the rest of the visit.

When asked if Trump was told it was acceptable not to wear a mask in the plant, Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford said, “It’s up to him.”

Trump Threatened Michigan and Nevada

On Wednesday, Trump Accuses Michigan and Nevada of Vote Fraud.

Trump is annoyed that both states sent out applications to vote by mail. 

Trump deleted a Tweet in which he accused the Michigan Secretary of State of fraud and threatened to withhold money from the state. In a second Tweet Trump went after Nevada.

I captured the Michigan Tweet shortly before Trump deleted it. To  be safe I took an image of the Nevada Tweet as well.

Whitmer commented “Threatening to take money away from a state that is hurting as bad as we are right now is just scary, and I think something that is unacceptable.”

Unacceptable is the wrong word. Trump threatened an action that would be illegal. 

Trump's threats did him no good in Michigan or Nevada.

Mish

Comments (23)
No. 1-12
Tengen
Tengen

Optics are everything in modern America, substance and nuance have been rendered quaint.

LB412
LB412

Its ridiculous that he won't wear a mask when in a closed environment space with a group of people. I personally do not believe anyone should or needs to wear one outdoors unless they have the population density of a NYC sidewalk, etc.

Sechel
Sechel

The mask is to protect others . That's why. It came out during the Stormy Daniels and Karen McDaniel story that Trump would refuse wearing a condom too. There's a pattern. It goes with the narcissism.

The excuse was pathetic. Basically he didn't want to do it and decided to insult the electorate with a lame answer. I agree with the A.G. he should not be allowed back. It's no just that he may have endangered others directly but also he's setting an example of not following the state rules. He's a guest in that state. Like a guest that's invited to dinner and insults the host. A guest like that doesn't get invited back.

This is how Trump lives his life. The rules apply to everyone else , not him. Probably why he failed so many times in business and was sent away to military school

tokidoki
tokidoki

The guy still doesn't realize that Melanie was and is still in it for the money, not because of his looks.

Bungalow Bill
Bungalow Bill

Trump thinks he is God's gift to women so he shouldn't have to cover up. He's too stupid to realize they only sleep with him for his money. Stormy Daniels probably could have gotten a lot more money than she did.

JonSellers
JonSellers

It's not vanity. He's virtue signaling his base that this is just barely even a flu, more like a mild sore throat, and that it is perfectly fine to take any untested drug for it that some yahoo on the 'net tweets out.

Dubronik
Dubronik

Dump the Clown in November

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

We know Trump is a clown by now. But the coverage Cuomo has gotten in NY is all based on false reality. Good job ? Check this out.

Two Coasts. One Virus. How New York Suffered Nearly 10 Times the Number of Deaths as California.

California’s governor and San Francisco’s mayor worked together to act early in confronting the COVID threat. For Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, it was a different story, and 27,000 New Yorkers have died so far.

rob_abides
rob_abides

TrumpTwitterArchive.com (not my site) is an excellent site that documents his madness.

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

“I had one on before. I wore one in the back area." is a LIE.
He always lies.
One reason he won't wear one is that it mess up his makeup.

shamrock
shamrock

NBC News captured it somehow.

ToInfinityandBeyond
ToInfinityandBeyond

Let’s face it. He is a buffoon and the laughingstock of the rest of the world.

