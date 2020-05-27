Mish Talk
Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Yesterday, Twitter inserted a "Get the Facts" link on mail-in voting at the end of a pair of Trump Tweets.

Twitter Corrects Trump Tweets

For details, please see Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

In a Tweetstorm followup today, Trump goes after Twitter again, threatening to shut it down.

Lead image from TechCrunch.

 Shut Down Twitter Threat

Trump Threatens "Big Action"

Lecture on Free Speech

Blowhard Nonsense

  • There is no legal means for Trump to shut down Twitter.
  • Nor is there any means for Trump to interfere in state election procedures. 

No Big Action Coming

Trump could propose election reform legislation, but it's too late for that. Such legislation would never get through the House. 

Trump could file a lawsuit against Twitter, however, the courts would reject it.

Some of Trump's vote concerns may be valid or at least subject to reasonable debate. 

Vote by Mail Irony

Please note Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has voted by mail 11 times in 10 years

The Tampa native has voted by mail in every Florida election she has participated in since 2010, according to a Tampa Bay Times review of her voting history. Most recently, she voted by mail in the state’s March 2020 presidential primary, just as Trump did after he made Florida his new permanent home.

Last week, McEnany, 32, said vote-by-mail was OK for Trump because "the president is, after all, the president, which means he’s here in Washington. He’s unable to cast his vote down in Florida, his state of residence.

Twitter Irony

There is no big action coming from Trump, just more big mouth. 

An the second irony is Trump will use Twitter to get his message across.

njbr
njbr

The main way to be seen as grownup is to not act like a two-year-old.

njbr
njbr

Does "big action" include hooker and blow?

It's a b---- when reality interferes with your fantasies.

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

DJT LOVES the stock markets ... and KNOWS his words / actions can move them (in case of Twitter ... DOWN) ... surely he didn't let his family / friends know beforehand ...

Zardoz
Zardoz

Big action? During his Twitter toilet time? Better call in the White House plumber!

Sechel
Sechel

Ultimately Trump can't shutdown social media but this stings and gets Trump where it hurts.
He uses twitter to reach out to his low information voters with lies. Once again he's lying to his base claiming he has the authority.
Even sock puppet Barr would scoff at the idea as ludicrous.

Tengen
Tengen

So much caterwauling out there over an election that doesn't even matter. We have our bombastic reality show guy versus a senile status quo apparatchik. Future historians will treat us similarly to the USSR's Brezhnev era, another empire in a state of advanced decay.

With the Fed running the show, we could elect a dog as POTUS and it wouldn't make make any measurable difference in peoples' lives.

xil
xil

here's a rhetorical and ironic question based on "professionals telling people for whom to vote"
isn't EVERY election RIGGED?

Sechel
Sechel

This isn't what Trump wants but social media should be regulated more like news media currently is. Trump would have a kanipshin if it was. He wants twitter and facebook around as is so he can publish his lies and bypass the networks and news print media.

The Hood
The Hood

You may not like what Trump has got to say but he's exactly right. Any comparison to the mail-in vote being proposed by blue states to vote by mail today is like comparing the back end of a cave to the blaze of the Noon Day Sun. It will result in a level of vote fraud unprecedented save for Joe Stalin's Russia. Joe Biden won't even be the democrats candidate, being replaced by a Dark Horse, and the DNC will do it's best to see that the convention is virtual so they can steal it again and give it to a committed Swamper. Nothing will be decided and this will result in an election that everyone rejects and will move America into the 3rd Stage of a violent Revolution and quite possibly a Civil War. Further, Congress may act upon the Social Media Giants (SMG) as they are basically utilities like telephones or TV and can and should be regulated as to their Chinese style censorship they all help China develop. I don't get you Mish, you used to be level headed but now you sow the wind. When are you going to censor me?

Quatloo
Quatloo

The President of the U.S. has a lot of power to use/abuse if he is unhappy. Look at how he managed to exert his influence to make Bezos feel pain. Possibly the worst thing that could happen to Twitter would be for the President to move to another social media platform (along with the 30% of the population who are core Trumpeters).

