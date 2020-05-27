Trump Threatens to Shut Down Twitter

Trump threatens "Big Action" against Twitter.

Yesterday, Twitter inserted a "Get the Facts" link on mail-in voting at the end of a pair of Trump Tweets.

For details, please see Twitter Corrects a Trump Tweet With an Addendum

In a Tweetstorm followup today, Trump goes after Twitter again, threatening to shut it down.

Lead image from TechCrunch.

Shut Down Twitter Threat

Trump Threatens "Big Action"

Lecture on Free Speech

Blowhard Nonsense

There is no legal means for Trump to shut down Twitter.

Nor is there any means for Trump to interfere in state election procedures.

No Big Action Coming

Trump could propose election reform legislation, but it's too late for that. Such legislation would never get through the House.

Trump could file a lawsuit against Twitter, however, the courts would reject it.

Some of Trump's vote concerns may be valid or at least subject to reasonable debate.

Vote by Mail Irony

Please note Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has voted by mail 11 times in 10 years

The Tampa native has voted by mail in every Florida election she has participated in since 2010, according to a Tampa Bay Times review of her voting history. Most recently, she voted by mail in the state’s March 2020 presidential primary, just as Trump did after he made Florida his new permanent home. Last week, McEnany, 32, said vote-by-mail was OK for Trump because "the president is, after all, the president, which means he’s here in Washington. He’s unable to cast his vote down in Florida, his state of residence.”

Twitter Irony

There is no big action coming from Trump, just more big mouth.

An the second irony is Trump will use Twitter to get his message across.

Mish