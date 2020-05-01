Trump Threatens China With Tariffs and Lawsuits

Trump is back to China bashing again.

This time, Trump Threatens to Sue China for Coronavirus Damages.

But the threats do not stop with lawsuits. Trump also blames Wuhan lab for coronavirus, threatens China tariffs.

Trump said he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing over the origins of the deadly disease.

I am Confident too!

I am confident the origin "may" be bats, the CIA "may" have had a hand in manufacturing it, the virus "may" actually have started in Italy, and hundreds of other "may" have happened scenarios.

Of all the possible scenarios, one of them is guaranteed to have happened.

Trump did not mince words at a White House event on Thursday, when asked if he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



"Yes, yes I have," he said, declining to give specifics. "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

Shhh. It's a Secret

Trump's statement above is of course a direct lie. He has to power to declassify anything.

There is no one telling Trump what to do or say, and by now that ought to be painfully clear.

Default via Tariffs

Asked about reports he could cancel US debt obligations to China in the row over the origins of the coronavirus, Trump said he "can do it with tariffs."

The Tariff notion is ridiculous irony. US consumers pay tariffs not China.

How dumb can you get?

Much Respect for Xi said Trump on march 27

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243407157321560071?s=20

Unintended Consequences

https://twitter.com/exis10tial/status/1255922409007468546?s=20

Rare Move

The Wall Street Journal reports In Rare Move, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Confirm Investigating if Coronavirus Emerged From Lab Accident.

In an unusual public statement, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, also said that U.S. intelligence agencies concur with the broad scientific consensus that “the Covid-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.” But ODNI, which coordinates the work of 17 U.S. spy agencies, said U.S. intelligence “will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.” U.S. intelligence agencies rarely discuss their work or conclusions publicly, and the ODNI statement marked a break from that pattern.

Unusual Public Statement

The proper conclusion is Trump asked for the unusual statement because he wanted to blame China.

Mr. Trump—asked Thursday whether he agrees with the intelligence community’s conclusion that the virus was not manmade or genetically modified—said he hadn’t seen the report on the matter.

Not Seen the Report? Really?

Please recall the above statements:

Trump did not mince words at a White House event on Thursday, when asked if he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.



"Yes, yes I have," he said, declining to give specifics. "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

Trump spreads so many lies he cannot keep track of them all for hours, let alone days.

It is no wonder his support is crashing.

Note that Trump is Losing to Biden in Latest Texas and Ohio Polls and even his own team believes he is behind.

Mish