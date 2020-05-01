Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump Threatens China With Tariffs and Lawsuits

Mish

Trump is back to China bashing again.

This time, Trump Threatens to Sue China for Coronavirus Damages.

But the threats do not stop with lawsuits. Trump also blames Wuhan lab for coronavirus, threatens China tariffs.

Trump said he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab, but declined to describe the evidence, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing over the origins of the deadly disease.

I am Confident too!

I am confident the origin "may" be bats, the CIA "may" have had a hand in manufacturing it, the virus "may" actually have started in Italy, and hundreds of other "may" have happened  scenarios. 

Of all the possible scenarios, one of them is guaranteed to have happened. 

Trump did not mince words at a White House event on Thursday, when asked if he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Yes, yes I have," he said, declining to give specifics. "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

Shhh. It's a Secret

Trump's statement above is of course a direct lie. He has to power to declassify anything.

There is no one telling Trump what to do or say, and by now that ought to be painfully clear. 

Default via Tariffs

Asked about reports he could cancel US debt obligations to China in the row over the origins of the coronavirus, Trump said he "can do it with tariffs."

The Tariff notion is ridiculous irony. US consumers pay tariffs not China.  

How dumb can you get?

Much Respect for Xi said Trump on march 27

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1243407157321560071?s=20

Unintended Consequences

https://twitter.com/exis10tial/status/1255922409007468546?s=20

Rare Move

The Wall Street Journal reports In Rare Move, U.S. Intelligence Agencies Confirm Investigating if Coronavirus Emerged From Lab Accident.

In an unusual public statement, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, or ODNI, also said that U.S. intelligence agencies concur with the broad scientific consensus that “the Covid-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified.”

But ODNI, which coordinates the work of 17 U.S. spy agencies, said U.S. intelligence “will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

U.S. intelligence agencies rarely discuss their work or conclusions publicly, and the ODNI statement marked a break from that pattern.

Unusual Public Statement

The proper conclusion is Trump asked for the unusual statement because he wanted to blame China.

Mr. Trump—asked Thursday whether he agrees with the intelligence community’s conclusion that the virus was not manmade or genetically modified—said he hadn’t seen the report on the matter.

Not Seen the Report?  Really?

Please recall the above statements: 

Trump did not mince words at a White House event on Thursday, when asked if he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

"Yes, yes I have," he said, declining to give specifics. "I can't tell you that. I'm not allowed to tell you that."

Trump spreads so many lies he cannot keep track of them all for hours, let alone days.

It is no wonder his support is crashing.

Note that Trump is Losing to Biden in Latest Texas and Ohio Polls and even his own team believes he is behind.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-7
Sechel
Sechel

Trump is famous for making false claims. Any wonder he's not viewed as a credible source by the American people during this pandemic? Polls worse than all 50 governors I believe.

Trump just negotiated a winding down of trade tensions with china that included reducing tariffs, now he wants to ratchet the up again? China must be thinking this guy is bats and not a reliable negotiating partner. Trump clearly doesn't believe his word is his bond.

Did the virus originate in china? I'll say yes. Was it man made? The experts say No including those in the U.S. gov't tasks with investigating this. Was it released from a lab like Trump suggests? There's no evidence.

So why is Trump doing this? Quite simple. If China was at fault he's no longer as responsible for a poorly executed United States Covid-19 response. Classic scapegoating.

This might be smart politically, although I would hope not. Will it aid in the goal of controlling and eradicating the virus? Doubtful as we need China for medical supplies and data. Kushner's PPE airlift brought medical supplies from guess where? China

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

When the OrangeMan is in panic, he will do anything. His only concern is the reelection, so he is panicking because polls show that more and more Americans start to realize that this is more a TrumpPlague than anything else.

killben
killben

"Trump spreads so many lies he cannot keep track of them all for hours, let alone days."

That is a easy bet to win! Keeping track of one lie is so difficult I have come to the conclusion that honesty is indeed the best policy since it has only one version. You do not have to remember what you said earlier. You have to state it as it is! By that measure life should be difficult for Trump. But then he has the ability to brazen it out unlike me!

davebarnes2
davebarnes2

"It is no wonder his support is crashing."
His support is NOT crashing according to Real Clear Politics and Nate Silver.
RCP has The Dumpster® at 44.1 approval.
Nate shows 43.3

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett

"Trump is back to China bashing again."

...

Administration level effort.

A week ago Sec of State Pompeo used "bullying" to describe China. Earlier this week US Navy practiced 'freedom of navigation' in South China Seas ... on back to back days. China gets ticked anytime US conducts operation.

thimk
thimk

Sue the CCP ! ya right . Trump should do want ever he can to restore the supply chains. Then in the interim import german high tech production equipment . MY god I don't think the USA produces even a bolt anymore . hell with tariffs. cut china off from our capital markets . I don't want my pension plan investing in anything from China. The world court ruled against China expanding its territorial lines via island building island in the South China Sea. they did it anyway.

MATHGAME
MATHGAME

"Globalization" assumes that every country wants to be a "friendly competitor" in the "world markets". Anyone looking at just the US can see that wealthy and powerful Corporations NEVER want to have "friendly competition". They NEVER want to have ANY competition at all and will do ANYTHING they can to eliminate competition and monopolize their market(s). Countries want to operate the same way as Corporations because Corporations / Banks ultimately control Countries. Because whether Corporations or Countries, they are all headed by the most sociopathic/psychopathic of their populations.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fully Open Up Society Now? Really?

Several readers sent me links regarding claims by two California doctors that deaths rates and risks are overstated.

Mish

by

MATHGAME

Covid-19 Deaths: How Much Are They Understated?

Based on dramatic changes in overall death counts we can estimate Covid-19 death undercounts.

Mish

by

a-l-e-x

Trump is Losing to Biden in Latest Texas and Ohio Polls

Trump is losing ground in states presumed to be his.

Mish

by

RonJ

Suddenly, It's a National Emergency to Have More Immigrants

Hey, immigrants, we temporarily need you.

Mish

by

Stuki

Third Major Transfer From the Middle Class to the Wealthy

The Fed is robbing the middle class once again.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Trump's Need for Adulation Outweighs his Covid-19 Concerns

Trump is ready to hit the road, Covid-19 or not.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

Inflation or Deflation? Collapse in Demand Trumps Supply Shocks

The inflationists are coming out of the woodwork, but they are wrong.

Mish

by

Silver2021

Extremely Difficult Setup for Trump to Win in November

Trump is in an electoral college bind. A map shows just how hard it will be for him to in in November.

Mish

by

NotFkNews

Trump's Lysol Moment: His Most Ridiculous Comment Ever

Yesterday, Trump proposed testing disinfectants internally. The makers of Lysol reacted in horror as did the medical profession.

Mish

by

hdfefefer

Senator Graham Wants to Default on $1 Trillion Debt Owed to China

Senator Lindsey Graham proposes the US should default on the Chinese holding of US treasuries.

Mish

by

Herkie