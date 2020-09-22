TheStreet
Trump Threatens an Executive Order to Prevent Biden from Becoming President

Mish

Trump issues a bizarre threat that comes across as a joke. It will backfire.

Realm of the Truly Bizarre

In the realm of the truly bizarre Trump says "Maybe I’ll sign an executive order, you can’t have him as your president."

Forbes has Key Points from Trump's Speech.

  • "He is the worst candidate. The dumbest of all candidates," Trump said of former Vice President Biden. "He is the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics."
  • Trump also expanded on his unproven claim that Biden is on drugs, stating, "they gave him a big fat shot in the ass… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?"
  • The first debate between the two candidates is scheduled for September 29th, with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, and Trump said Saturday, "we're going to ask for a drug test. We are. I'd like to have a drug test."
  • At one point in the speech, Trump seemingly threatened to attempt to ban Biden from being elected President of the United States. "You can't have this guy as your president," Trump argued. "You can't have — maybe I'll sign an executive order, you cannot have him as your president."

In contrast to his US dollar intervention request, the above video shows this proclamation appears to be a joke. 

However, many people will take him seriously. Other will consider this a trial balloon.

Regardless, this was a very reckless thing for Trump to threaten. 

Trump Supporters Block Entrance to Early Polling Place in Virginia

That is an illegal Intimidation of Voters action. It may look trivial or a joke to some. But it isn't.

Unacceptable?

Illegal is the correct word. Those partaking in illegal actions should be arrested and prosecuted. 

For discussion of Trump's bizarre US dollar request, please see Wow, Trump Didn't Know That the Dollar Floats

These totally bizarre Tweets and speeches may gather applause from his rabid supporters but they they are guaranteed to cost him votes of independents and swing voters.

Trump' ego requires him to do and say counterproductive things for the sake of instant adulation and cheers.

Mish

Comments (45)
No. 1-22
Johnjkiii
Johnjkiii

You are a sad case. Where's your sense of humor? You sound like Nancy

wmjack
wmjack

Libs are so unhappy and sensitive ---no humor at all --may hate themselves as well

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

But “tRump said this with tongue in cheek”, according to the White House Press Secretary.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

tRump will likely incite a civil war if he loses the election, or if he really feels he is going to lose.

Cforbes
Cforbes

Haha. Mish is getting more ridiculous with each passing day. What happened to this guy? He used to be quite intelligent with his analysis but not any longer. Sad.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Policy must intervene, arrest and prosecute anyone who impedes the voting process. No voter should feel threatened by anybody else.

SoCaliforniaStan
SoCaliforniaStan

Trump "jokes" about things that ought not be joked about. After Xi made himself ruler for life, Trump complimented him and "joked" maybe he should try that. Trump said he "joked" about injecting disinfectant.

Someone who loves the Constitution does not "joke" about 12 more years. In a context where he has challenged the legitimacy of the election already, and last time said he would not accept it if he lost, a "joke" about an executive order prohibiting his rival's election is chilling. It is not funny. Not from someone who seemingly has not met an authoritarian leader he doesn't like, if not "fall in love with."

Cocoa
Cocoa

This site is worse that Facebook now...its just a Trump shitposting venue. Like there isn't enough of that. Where is the market analysis???

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

41 days till election. Get your last jokes in Trump because the last joke will be on you.

22 days till Boris Brexit Bonanza.

Maximus_Minimus
Maximus_Minimus

There is some truth to it; the USA has a chance to have decent and maybe even wise presidential candidates in 2024, but no sooner.

Mish
Mish

Editor

Struck a nerve with a bunch of those afflicted with TDS Type II.
It appears they have reading issues as well.

KidHorn
KidHorn

Trump was obviously joking about signing an executive order. I don't condone blocking a polling site, but those who state it's wrong to intimidate, how do you feel about protesters attacking those wearing a MAGA hat? Do you not count that as intimidation?

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Just a joke.....a little campaign trail humor? How many of these do you have to hear before you finally get scared.

That Trump...he's so irreverent and....edgy....that's it.....he's a real edgy dude.

On the edge of taking this country down a bad road that only goes one way.....no coming back.

I got some good jokes.

“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

H.L. Mencken said that in 1920, and he was dead on right, just a little ahead of his time.

We're there.

He also said democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it.......good and hard.

Ambrose Bierce said democracy is four wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch.

Trump voters are lambs who think they're wolves. Bon appetit!

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Trump does love the poorly educated. He said so.

Sechel
Sechel

I don't take the executive order seriously but what i do take seriously is trump and barr seekign to invalidte countless ballots in an effort to steal the election. Biden is right to lawyer up. This election will be won in the courts as much as the polls. If you think Gore v Bush was something you ain't seen nothing yet.

njbr
njbr

You cannot discount the fact that Trump has managed to convince his followers that they must destroy democracy to save "their" country.

The Soviet Union had a constitution full of grand promises and rights. But as for exercising them...

Jojo
Jojo

Trump is just trolling the MSM!

IA Hawkeye in SoCal
IA Hawkeye in SoCal

Not sure what I'm reading here. Conservative Mish moves from liberal Illinois, to conservative Utah, and becomes liberal?

Zardoz
Zardoz

Had Obama made such a joke, the trumplings would be waddling down Main Street in 50 lbs of tactical armor, toting Rambo guns and cardboard signs with mis-spelled grievances on them.

Jojo
Jojo

This old song is perfect for Trump (maybe Biden also):

Your Mind Is on Vacation
Mose Allison
Album I Don’t Worry About a Thing

You sittin here and yakkin right in my face
You comin' on exactly like you own the place
You know if silence was golden
You couldn't raise a dime
Because your mind is on vacation and your mouth is workin' overtime

You quotin' figures and droppin' names
You tellin' stories and playing games
You're overlaughin' when things ain't funny
You tryin' to sound like the big money
You know if talk was criminal
You'd lead a life of crime
Because your mind is on vacation and your mouth is workin' overtime

You know that life is short
Talk is cheap
Don't be makin' promises that you can't keep
You don't like this little song I'm singin'
Just grin and bear it
All I can say is if the shoe fits wear it
If you must keep talkin
Please try to make it rhyme
Because your mind is on vacation and your mouth is workin' overtime

https://genius.com/Mose-allison-your-mind-is-on-vacation-lyrics
Captain Ahab
Captain Ahab

I understand that this is a photo of Trump supporters blocking access to the polling place in question. Note the source is msn.com. It remains to be seen if this qualifies under 18 U.S. Code § 594. Intimidation of voters :

Tengen
Tengen

I don't normally get upset with Trump because he's a reflection of the national psyche. It seems like people know deep down that global finances are unsalvageable, so all that's left is to troll each other at every opportunity.

It's understandable of people want to thumb their noses at each other, but that leads to my big criticism of many Trump supporters, that it's idiotic to pretend that all will be well with this much debt and animosity. Trolling is not 4D chess!

