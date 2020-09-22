Trump Threatens an Executive Order to Prevent Biden from Becoming President

Trump issues a bizarre threat that comes across as a joke. It will backfire.

Realm of the Truly Bizarre

In the realm of the truly bizarre Trump says "Maybe I’ll sign an executive order, you can’t have him as your president."

Forbes has Key Points from Trump's Speech.

"He is the worst candidate. The dumbest of all candidates," Trump said of former Vice President Biden. "He is the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics."

Trump also expanded on his unproven claim that Biden is on drugs, stating, "they gave him a big fat shot in the ass… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?"

The first debate between the two candidates is scheduled for September 29th, with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, and Trump said Saturday, "we're going to ask for a drug test. We are. I'd like to have a drug test."

At one point in the speech, Trump seemingly threatened to attempt to ban Biden from being elected President of the United States. "You can't have this guy as your president," Trump argued. "You can't have — maybe I'll sign an executive order, you cannot have him as your president."

In contrast to his US dollar intervention request, the above video shows this proclamation appears to be a joke.

However, many people will take him seriously. Other will consider this a trial balloon.

Regardless, this was a very reckless thing for Trump to threaten.

Trump Supporters Block Entrance to Early Polling Place in Virginia

That is an illegal Intimidation of Voters action. It may look trivial or a joke to some. But it isn't.

Unacceptable?

Illegal is the correct word. Those partaking in illegal actions should be arrested and prosecuted.

For discussion of Trump's bizarre US dollar request, please see Wow, Trump Didn't Know That the Dollar Floats

These totally bizarre Tweets and speeches may gather applause from his rabid supporters but they they are guaranteed to cost him votes of independents and swing voters.

Trump' ego requires him to do and say counterproductive things for the sake of instant adulation and cheers.

Mish