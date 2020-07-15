Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump Strips CDC of Control of Coronavirus Data

Mish

The CDC will no longer be the central point for Covid reporting.

Alarm bells ring as the Trump Administration Strips C.D.C. of Control of Coronavirus Data.

Hospitals have been ordered to bypass the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send all patient information to a central database in Washington, raising questions about transparency.

The new instructions were posted recently in a little-noticed document on the Department of Health and Human Services website. From now on, the department — not the C.D.C. — will collect daily reports about the patients that each hospital is treating, the number of available beds and ventilators, and other information vital to tracking the pandemic.

“Historically, C.D.C. has been the place where public health data has been sent, and this raises questions about not just access for researchers but access for reporters, access for the public to try to better understand what is happening with the outbreak," said Jen Kates, the director of global health and H.I.V. policy with the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

“How will the data be protected?” she asked. “Will there be transparency, will there be access, and what is the role of the C.D.C. in understanding the data?”

Michael R. Caputo, a Health and Human Services spokesman, called the C.D.C.’s system inadequate and said the two systems would be linked. The C.D.C. would continue to make data public, he said.

“Today, the C.D.C. still has at least a week lag in reporting hospital data,” Mr. Caputo said. “America requires it in real time. The new, faster and complete data system is what our nation needs to defeat the coronavirus, and the C.D.C., an operating division of H.H.S., will certainly participate in this streamlined all-of-government response. They will simply no longer control it.”

Suspicions Arise

Bottlenecks

Like others, I am very  suspicious of actual motivations even if the rationale appears at first glance to make sense.

Mish

Comments (8)
No. 1-6
rob_abides
rob_abides

The data can now not be trusted.

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The whole administration cannot be trusted!

JCPatriot
JCPatriot

Hurray, now the data will not be phony or delayed at the federal level! Check that, just as I suspect happened in Florida, the locals will now tamper with the results and try to frighten the public.

Quatloo
Quatloo

We are entering the era of Soviet style government

njbr
njbr

@JCPatriot what? Is the hospital overload in Florida imaginary? Are the number of confirmed cases too high for your taste?

This is the end result--people will be blind-sided by severe outbreaks and every reaction to outbreaks will be weeks too late, resulting in maximum carnage.

It's the perfect way to open schools with maximum damage.

Felix_Mish
Felix_Mish

Does the new entity data is to be reported to have a system that can expose it in real time. Is that system tested? And, what stops hospitals, etc. from reporting to both the CDC and the new site?

And, yeah, I used the term, "site", loosely. :)

In the end, it would certainly be good if the data processing on all this is improved. Bad data. Slow data. And, in the end, most of the data is misleading, at best.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trump Complains Dr. Fauci Made a Lot of Mistakes

Trump sidelined Fauci after complaining about the doctor on Fox News.

Mish

by

JCPatriot

Some Public Schools Won't Reopen, What Will Parents Do?

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest, will start the school year totally online.

Mish

by

Anda

How Does the Covid Surge Compare to the New York Peak?

The unfortunate short answer is "not pretty".

Mish

by

JCPatriot

Trump Throws in the Towel on Phase 2 Deal With China

Phase 2 and likely even phase 1 of Trump's are headed for the gutter.

Mish

by

Solon

What Will the Next Covid Stimulus Bill Look Like?

There will be another Covid stimulus package from Congress. But Democrats and Republicans have competing views.

Mish

by

Silver2021

American Airlines is in Deep Financial Stress

American Airlines does not have the financing for Boeing 737 Max aircraft it ordered. Repercussions are many.

Mish

by

Six000mileyear

Millennial Renters Abandon Their Plans to Buy a Home

Many renters who were in the market to buy a home pre-Covid just threw in the towel.

Mish

by

Stuki

Sweden's Covid Experiment is Now a Certified Failure

Sweden gained nothing from less social distancing restrictions.

Mish

by

Advancingtime

Coronavirus Surge in Oklahoma Linked to Trump Rally

Covid cases in Oklahoma sured to a record high this week. Timing suggests the Trump rally in Tulsa is to blame.

Mish

by

Dubronik

It Takes 3 Weeks to Escape Illinois

Why 3 weeks? That's how long it takes to reserve a one-way U-Haul outbound.

Mish

by

Gman007