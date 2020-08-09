Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump Signs 4 Executive Orders, One Requires States Pay 25% of the Cost

Mish

Trump signed an executive order today after talks with Democrats broke down.

Trump Takes Matters Into His Own Hands

Student Loan Relief

Expanded Unemployment Benefits

Trump authorizes an extra $400 per week. "It wasn't their fault, it was China's Fault."

Protection From Evictions

Eviction protections applies only to government loans. Taxpayers are on the hook.

The WSJ reports "A White House spokesman said the agencies were considering measures to prohibit evictions of any tenants due to the pandemic."

If so, that openly invites people not to pay with property owners are on the hook. It's bad policy. 

$400 or $300 Weekly?

Of the extra $400, Trump said the Federal government would pick up 75% of the cost. 

That means it's really $300. 

It's unclear how states will respond. It's also unclear what happens if cash-strapped states don't have the money.

How Convenient

The extra benefit only goes to December 6. The election is Tuesday November 3.

After the election, would Trump really give a damn? 

The payroll tax cut lasts until December 31.

Unconstitutional?

The following snip courtesy of the Wall Street Journal.

“This is blatantly and absurdly unconstitutional,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D., Md.) said of the president’s actions on unemployment benefits and the payroll tax. “The president is literally trying to steal away the powers that Congress has over spending and taxing.”

The tax deferral is legal under a tax code section that gives the administration the authority to pause tax deadlines after a presidential disaster declaration. It is the same law the government used to delay the April 15 tax-filing deadline to July.

The payroll tax change doesn’t change the underlying obligation, which means that workers, and perhaps employers, would still be on the hook for the taxes eventually. Mr. Trump said he would press Congress to turn the deferral into an actual tax cut.

It is far from certain that employers would actually stop withholding and submitting the payroll taxes. That is because they may be concerned about having to withhold more taxes from workers next year, or about being stuck with the obligation themselves.

How Will States, Employers, Democrats Respond?

Although the payroll tax cut is legal, not even the Republicans supported it. Moreover, it creates such a looming liability that employers may not go with the program.

The rest of Trump's measures are more than a bit questionable constitutionally.

We find out how the states and Democrats respond shortly.

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-3
PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

The big news is that Trump is effectively cutting social security and medicare since that is where the payroll tax goes. Trump also said if re-elected he would make the cut permanent thereby effectively stating he will end social security and medicare as we know it. You boomers happy with that?

SDR Bug
SDR Bug

Been wondering if McConnell and Trump planned this long ago. Senate stonewalls legislation and runs out the clock knowing Dems will play hardball. Now they can try shoring up Trump's viability while Biden is in hiding.

Sechel
Sechel

Really questioning the legal advice Trump is getting. Perhaps Trump knows it gets overturned but is only looking towards November

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Covid Stimulus Talks Break Down, Now What?

The Democrats and Republicans could not agree on a compromise on Friday. Trump has threatened to call his own shots.

Mish

by

Realist

Don't Hold Parties in LA or the Mayor May Shut Off Your Water

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcett is tired of parties that violate Covid rules.

Mish

by

bradw2k

Huge Spike in Long-Term Unemployment

The percentage of those unemployed for 15 weeks or longer spiked to 5.0% in July. And it will be much worse next month.

Mish

by

footwedge

Trump Under Investigation for Bank and Insurance Fraud

The Manhattan district attorney made the disclosure in a new court filing involving Trump's tax returns.

Mish

by

tgrdrgn

Trump Weighs Imposing His Stimulus Plan, Constitution be Damned

Congress is still bickering over a Covid relief bill, so Trump proposes taking matters into his own hands.

Mish

by

TonGut

Millions of Workers Suffering From Repeat Layoffs

Due to failed reopenings people have been called back to work only to be laid off again.

Mish

by

jfpersona1

Trump's Outrageous and Unconstitutional Demands On TikTok and Microsoft

Trump's keep changing his tune on TikTok. Each time the story gets more outrageous.

Mish

by

RayLopez

Second Fed President Calls For More Free Money

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin issued a video call today for more free money.

Mish

by

Herkie

Illinois Rep Wants to Abolish History Classes as Racist

State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford said current history teachings overlook the contributions of women and minorities.

Mish

by

William Janes

Are the Commercial Dollar Traders Early, Wrong, or Neither?

Commercial traders are now net long the US dollar.

Mish

by

tokidoki