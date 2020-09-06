Mish Talk
Top Stories
Global Economics
Global Politics
Ask Mish

Trump Seeks Election Night Chaos and Is Likely to Get It

Mish

Trump and the Republicans in swing states are doing everything they can to disrupt counting of mail-in votes.

Trump Prefers Chaos 

Please consider Republicans In Swing States Were Fixing Vote-By-Mail Systems. Then Trump Tweeted.

Michigan

Early this year, Michigan advanced a bipartisan measure to let election officials take absentee ballots out of their mailing envelopes — but not to unseal the ballots or count them — the day before Election Day. 

Pennsylvania 

Democrats and many of the state’s election officials have called for state legislators, who are meeting this week, to change the law so that election officials can begin to process ballots days or weeks before Election Day.

That could mean simply opening the envelopes in which ballots arrive without unsealing the ballots, or opening the ballots and tallying the votes without publicly reporting the results. But Pennsylvania Republicans have said that tallying votes before Election Day will not be allowed

Only a year ago,  State Rep. Kevin Boyle pointed out, nearly every Republican in the statehouse joined Democrats in expanding the option of no-excuse absentee voting to most Pennsylvania voters. “It was not a partisan issue whatsoever,” he said. “Republicans did not express any reticence, didn’t express any misgivings that this was somehow beneficial to Democrats or it was corrupt or would be used for corrupt purposes, until now.”

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, the Republican-controlled state legislature has altogether ignored calls to prepare for a tidal wave of mail-in ballots. 

Trump Encourages Vote Fraud

Vote Twice Trump
Vote Twice Expanded Trump

Precious Vote Counting

  1. Trump tells people to vote early then show up again to see if their vote has been counted and if not to vote again. 
  2. Meanwhile Republicans will not even allow ballots to be opened, let alone counted by election day.
  3. Oh. God Bless America. 

Law and Order

That process is of course called "Law and Order".

Election Night Chaos

Election Night Projection

If things go according to plan, Trump will be in the lead on election night.

The election results could look something like the above Bloomberg Group Projection.

I highly doubt it is that extreme, but it's possible. Compare to my extreme possibility above.

Yet, even three states, say Florida, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin could delay the winner for several days or longer.

270-To-Win

270-To-Win Projection September 6

That is how 270-to-Win sees things right now. 

I would move Georgia to light pink and Arizona to light blue. Otherwise, I agree.

Possible Election Night Map

Possible Election Night Map

In the above map I assumed Trump would win North Carolina and Ohio outright but lose Arizona outright leaving just three states undecided, not an unrealistic possibility.

I believe that is more unlikely than my Extreme Election Night map, but it is not at all far-fetched.

Something in between those two maps is highly likely. 

All it will take is for the news outlets to refuse to make a call and Trump to refuse to admit he lost.

For further discussion, please see As Trump Endorses Election Fraud, It's No Longer "Pretty Early".

Mish

Comments (9)
No. 1-7
davebarnes2
davebarnes2

I look forward to President Pelosi on January 20th.
She will definitely drive Fat Donnie from Queens crazy.

Tengen
Tengen

Have been reading people online loudly proclaiming landslides in both directions, these people are crazy. Barring a major unforeseen event over the next two months, it should be close as most US elections are nowadays.

Since we can expect a tight contest, these ugly scenarios of chaos and confusion are likely to occur. Buckle up, everybody!

Jojo
Jojo

Election night? Trump is looking to create chaos for the next 70 days until the election.

If he loses, the military needs to ignore any nuclear launch commands from him. He is just crazy enough to initiate a nuclear apocalypse.

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

Popcorn? Corn-growing farmers will be a big winner, because popcorn will be sold-out soon. tRump will prove to be the greatest clown ever!

AWC
AWC

Urban denizens only break things, loot and burn when they get hot. Weather will be nice and cool in November, so they’ll go indoors shortly after dark.

That said, the vote has likely already been counted. It’s results just haven’t been synced to the meme yet. Hopefully, the media won’t declare the winner the night before the election. Makes it hard on perceived credibility. Other than that, “vote early, vote often” if it makes ya feel good. ;-)

PecuniaNonOlet
PecuniaNonOlet

57 days till chaos then.

RayLopez
RayLopez

I'm calling a Trump win. I won't vote for him, but if he can pick up Texas, PN or AZ (pick one), some northern states (WI, MN) and FL, the Democrats can't win. And of course if Trump supporters vote twice, the chaos will indicate an early Trump win that might embolden Trump to delay leaving office even if he's lost the popular vote.

My color map here: https://www.270towin.com/maps/Ql3bw tell me where you disagree, I think most of my state picks are reasonable, note I'm giving PA to the Democrats but the Republicans win AZ, a traditional "red" (neck!? lol I lived there for a while) state.

2020 Presidential Election Interactive Map
2020 Presidential Election Interactive Map

Create your own forecast for the 2020 presidential election

Trump will win, you read it here first. And three presidential debates will give Sleepy Joe ample opportunity to choke. Trump is an actually an excellent 'folksy' speaker, as I said before.

Global Economics

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

As Trump Endorses Election Fraud, It's No Longer "Pretty Early"

Nate Silver sums up the phase of the election in a series of Tweets.

Mish

by

Herkie

Biggest Budget Deficit Since the End of WWII is On the Way

Mish

by

Carl_R

Who Wins if China Dumps US Treasuries?

Yet another report surfaced on China dumping US treasuries. Let's take a look.

Mish

by

rojogrande

California's Radical Brainwashing Curriculum Soon To Be Mandatory

Look out. Radical brainwashing will soon start. California will lead the way.

Mish

by

Casual_Observer

In 2016 Trump Accused China of Theft: What Did He Do About It?

The US trade deficit is going the wrong way.

Mish

by

Runner Dan

Election Update: Is Trump Closing the Gap?

Trump has narrowed the gap. Enough to panic?

Mish

by

PERPLEXED

Trump to Rush a Vaccine by Nov 1. What Can Go Wrong?

Two days before the November 3 Election, Trump mandates that states prepare for a vaccine.

Mish

by

Carl_R

What are Trump's and Biden's Polling Strong Points?

Biden leads Trump in the polls, but not in every category.

Mish

by

Herkie

The Fed Now Owns Nearly One Third of All US Mortgages

The Fed's balance sheet is ballooning out of control.

Mish

by

RayLopez

Huge Discrepancies Cast Doubt On the Better Than Expected Jobs Report

The BLS says the unemployment rate fell from 10.2% to 8.4%. Other BLS data casts doubt on the number.

Mish

by

EconomicLogic