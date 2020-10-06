Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

In a Series of Tweets, Trump Rejects a New Covid Package

Tweets

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their... "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked... @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment...

Image from WSJ Trump Tells Negotiators to Stop Covid Relief Talks Until After the Election

Take That Mr. Powell

Trump's Tweets came shortly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Congress of doing too little.

For discussion, please see Powell Begs More Stimulus, Warns of "Tragic Risks" of Too Little

Odds of Democrat Blowout Win Jump

Without a doubt rejecting negotiating will cost Republicans many votes.

Here's an accurate comment from one of my readers:

"Trump is hostage to his base which is against any money for blue states. trump's incapable of taking even a single action that might broaden his reach."

Nate Silver Chimes In

Excuse me for asking but are Democrats the only ones out of work now?

If not, Trump rates to get burned.





"Stop Negotiating" will not play well to either Democrats, or any Republicans out of a job.

Mish