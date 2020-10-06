TheStreet
Trump Rejects a New Stimulus Deal, Will Not Even Negotiate

Mish

Forget about a new stimulus bill before the election.

In a Series of Tweets, Trump Rejects a New Covid Package

Tweets

  1. Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their...
  2. "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked...
  3. @senatemajldr Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment...

Image from WSJ Trump Tells Negotiators to Stop Covid Relief Talks Until After the Election

Take That Mr. Powell

Trump's Tweets came shortly after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Congress of doing too little.

For discussion, please see Powell Begs More Stimulus, Warns of "Tragic Risks" of Too Little

Odds of Democrat Blowout Win Jump

Without a doubt rejecting negotiating will cost Republicans many votes.

Here's an accurate comment from one of my readers: 

"Trump is hostage to his base which is against any money for blue states. trump's incapable of taking even a single action that might broaden his reach."

Nate Silver Chimes In

Excuse me for asking but are Democrats the only ones out of work now? 

If not, Trump rates to get burned.

"Stop Negotiating" will not play well to either Democrats, or any Republicans out of a job.

Mish

Comments (53)
No. 1-26
Sechel
Sechel

Trump is hostage to his base which is against any money for blue states. Trump's incapable of taking even a single action that might broaden his reach

Augustthegreat
Augustthegreat

TrumPlague is the largest pandemic in this country since 1918.

Valiance7
Valiance7

So let me get this straight, Trump raised stimulus amount to 1.6T that would go to everyone in the US. Democrats say "nope we want that PLUS extra money that goes just to poorly/irresponsibly run states/cities". Trump refuses, and this gets spun as a bad decision by Trump eh? So Mish your position is that general tax payers need to bail out just Democrats with more money than the population as a whole? That is the argument?

Zardoz
Zardoz

"Excuse me for asking but are Democrats the only ones out of work now? "

Yep....bootstrappy republicans are "at leisiure", and everything is just fine.

Carl_R
Carl_R

I totally agree with Trump on this issue. Just because the budget deficit is already huge is no reason to pillage it even more. Sadly it won't do any good. After the Democrat landslide, the true pillaging will probably begin. The Federal Government should absolutely not bail out all cities and states that are bankrupt due to under-funding their pensions, but watch and learn - it will happen.

Henry_MixMaster
Henry_MixMaster

The Lincoln Project is going to have a field day with this one. They are already saying Texas - Texas - is a swing state now. For once, Lady G was right saying Trump would destroy the Republican party for a generation.

simb555
simb555

Your Trump bashing is sillier than that in the NY Times and CNN. Please stick to economics and dissecting Govt reports that you are real good at and what your readers read you for. We learn something from your reports and nothing from your Trump comments.

JayGee684
JayGee684

I don't hire someone smarter then myself so I can tell him what to do. Stand back, watch, and learn from the master deal maker.

Casual_Observer
Casual_Observer

Looks to me like he wants to sabotage and blame knowing he is going to lose.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Trump on steroids....literally. One might have predicted a psychotic break.

Eddie_T
Eddie_T

Equity markets are not liking Trump's tough talk.

LawrenceBird
LawrenceBird

Perhaps states like NY, NJ, CT who send more money to the Feds than they get back can just stop doing so. Let IA and KY and the rest figure out how to make up the short fall

Cocoa
Cocoa

2 trillion to state governments to keep their democratic employees on the payroll and keep states from becoming more.prudent with tax revenues and government unions. Mish, you have come a long way ! You think we should print money to save municipals like your beloved Chicago??

Gene Barker
Gene Barker

I agree with president Trump, negotiating on this basis is not good for the citizens of this country. First, this is not a snap decision, they have been negotiating for months. The 2.4 trillion dollars is pork, you know things placed in a bill that could not possibly stand on its own. Why should everyone pay for the folly of a few? Most of those states and cities are governed by democrats. I hope these states, cities will take responsibility for what they are doing. At that point, I think most people would be willing to give a helping hand. President trump is right, 2.4 trillion in pork has no business in a bill designed to help all of us get through this pandemic. By the way I think we can eliminate this pandemic in less that 2 months. I think I know how.

jeff44
jeff44

There's no sense feeding hungry people if you name can't appear on the check. Anyone who votes for any incumbent Congresscritter is a moron.

Fire them all!

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Does he really want to win this election? Clearly, you have to question almost everything he is doing and saying right now and wonder that question.

Rocky Raccoon
Rocky Raccoon

Kurteliss, ironically the person who introduced me to Mish Shedlock, often referring to his articles, jumped on the Trump bandwagon and acts like the very clowns he used to call out for their blind loyalty.

It is refreshing Mish doesn't bend over like so many others.

Six000mileyear
Six000mileyear

That's one way to drain the swamp.

Greggg
Greggg

We wouldn't need a stimulus if we had a real economy. Powell want to inject more money into the failing system to keep it going temporarily, AGAIN. We have a President that has ADHD and a self importance complex, a Democratic Candidate with dementia and a highly questionable survival probability, and his running mate is not eligible to be seated as President. How does this shit happen? Really.

Lance Manly
Lance Manly

Moronic from a political point of view. He just cut of the legs of any R congressman that was complaining that Pelosi was not try to work out a deal.,

Misc
Misc

He could also have framed it that the Democrats are holding America hostage until illegals get free money.

Sechel
Sechel

If this doesn't cause Republicans to beak with Trump. Nothing will.

njbr
njbr

Do any of you that are bleating about "badly run blue states/cities" have any idea of how the red states and cities are doing?

I know that this the official GOP marching tune on this topic, but use your brains. Pandemics affect entire countries so the economic effects come into play everywhere.

This from Florida...In all, the state collected about $2.1 billion less than forecast during April, May and June, the final three months of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The state finished the year collecting about $1.88 billion below projections, as it brought in more than expected early in the year to partially offset the later losses...

This from Iowa...Iowa’s state tax revenue has declined 5.4% year-over-year during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the newest fiscal update released this week by the Legislative Services Agency. From March 19 through Sept. 8, net state tax revenue declined by $235.9 million. Much of the decline that began around April 8 was the result of tax due-date delays. A partial recovery that began in mid-July is likewise due to individual and corporate income tax payments made as the delayed due date for those tax payments approached. All tax categories saw declines, among them a $9.1 million (0.7%) decline in sales and use tax collections, and a $31.8 million (8.6%) decline in fuel tax collections in that period. Among the largest declines in revenue were the gambling tax, which declined by $74.5 million, or 50.3%, due to state-regulated casinos being ordered to shut down on March 17. The casinos began to reopen starting June 1. Thirteen weekly deposits have been made since the gambling industry reopened, totaling $67.2 million.

EGW
EGW

People need to stop complaining about no more stimulus checks from the federal government and rise up against their governors and legislatures who have taken away their jobs and security.

EGW
EGW

People elect their governors and legislatures...the governors and legislatures then destroy their economy with covid lockdowns... Next time elect better leaders. The federal government shouldn't bail anyone out.

